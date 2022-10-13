Kevin Spacey's accuser, Anthony Rapp, gets emotional at trial: 'I knew I was not the only one'

Actor Anthony Rapp got emotional in a New York courtroom on Wednesday.

Rapp testified Wednesday that he decided to publicly reveal a 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn’t the only person Spacey had made inappropriate sexual advances on.

Toward the end of the third day of testimony in the civil sex abuse lawsuit Rapp brought against Spacey in Manhattan federal court, his voice shook as he commented in response to a question about his motivations.

Anthony Rapp, right, became emotional when he took the stand against Kevin Spacey on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

"I came forward because I knew I was not the only one who Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to," Rapp said.

An objection led Judge Lewis A. Kaplan to quickly announce that the comment would be stricken from the record. The jury has not been permitted to hear most other claims made against Spacey.

Rapp is seeking $40 million for psychological injuries.

Afterward, Rapp elaborated on his claim that a 26-year-old Spacey lifted him onto a bed after a party at his Manhattan apartment in 1986 and pressed his clothed body against the clothed body of Rapp, then 14, before he squirmed out and ran into a bathroom before leaving the apartment.

"It was something that happened to me that was not OK," Rapp said.

Defense attorney Jennifer Keller finished her cross-examination of Rapp by attacking his credibility on the impact he claimed his encounter with Spacey had on the rest of his life. Rapp, 50, is a regular on "Star Trek: Discovery" on television. He was part of the original Broadway cast of "Rent" and has performed in movies, including "Adventures in Babysitting."

Keller noted that he had told a therapist that after the Spacey encounter, he sought out sexual attention.

"Yes," Rapp responded. He said he began to be aware of people's attention toward him in ways he hadn't before.

Keller then asked if it was unusual for someone going through puberty to gain an interest in sex.

"Don’t you think that after boys go through puberty, they develop an intense interest in sex? Come on, Mr. Rapp," she said.

"What is the question? It's not that simple," Rapp responded.

On Tuesday, Rapp was also grilled by the defense in the civil trial. Rapp admitted on the stand that there are flaws to his story.

While the accuser remembers — and has testified — that the incident happened in a bedroom at Spacey’s Upper East Side apartment in Manhattan, Spacey's attorney got Rapp to admit "it is possible" there was no bedroom and that Spacey actually lived in a studio.

While this case is in civil court, and Rapp is seeking financial damages, the "House of Cards" star is facing a criminal trial next year in London.

Fox News Digital's Marta Dhanis and the Associated Press contributed to this report.