Kevin Strickland is innocent, officials say. Can that free him from Missouri prison?

Luke Nozicka, Bill Lukitsch
·9 min read

If Kevin Strickland had been convicted in Kansas, he might be free by now.

But not in Missouri, where Strickland, 61, remains imprisoned for a 1978 triple murder even though Kansas City’s top prosecutors and Jackson County’s presiding judge say he is innocent and must be freed immediately.

Strickland, who has spent more than 40 years in prison, has maintained his innocence and this week received a rare wave of support led by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, which convicted him decades ago.

While that support is widely considered by Strickland’s advocates to be a help, there is no guarantee that he will be released from prison anytime soon. Obtaining an exoneration is a difficult path obstructed by legal hurdles that may take months or years to overcome, according to legal experts.

In Kansas, Strickland would have been able to file a petition for his freedom before a judge in the trial court, which would set a hearing. Through that process, he might have already been released.

Instead, Strickland joins at least two other men who prosecutors or judges have recently agreed are innocent yet remain behind bars in Missouri. One of those men, Lamar Johnson, received a public push similar to Strickland’s nearly two years ago in St. Louis.

“Our criminal justice system places a very high value on finality,” said Rodney Uphoff, a law professor with the University of Missouri. “And that makes it extremely difficult to overturn results in many cases.”

This week, Strickland’s attorneys filed a petition in the Missouri Supreme Court urging his release. A few days later, a bill was sent by lawmakers to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk that would allow prosecutors to ask a judge to free Strickland.

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, one of Strickland’s lawyers and director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said Strickland’s case brings home two issues in Missouri: is innocence enough of a claim to free prisoners not sentenced to die? And what power do prosecutors have when they find an injustice?

“In Missouri, those are two things that have been at issue and at odds, or at least there’s been no clear answer,” Rojo Bushnell said.

“And so, where does that leave Kevin?”

Strickland’s appeals denied

Strickland’s first trial in 1979 ended with a hung jury of 11 to one, with the only Black juror holding out for acquittal.

At his second trial, Strickland, 19, was found guilty of capital murder based almost entirely on the testimony of a traumatized woman who had been shot during the murders. He was convicted by an all-white jury, which his lawyers argue was intentional.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty, and Strickland was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Since then, two men who pleaded guilty in the murders swore Strickland was not with them and two other accomplices during the April 25, 1978, killings at 6934 S. Benton Ave. The lone eyewitness also recanted her testimony.

Over the years, Strickland filed appeals on his own saying he was innocent. He was denied each time.

On Monday, Strickland’s attorneys filed a petition in the Missouri Supreme Court urging his immediate release. Prosecutors agreed Strickland is innocent following a months-long case review after they read The Star’s investigation of the case.

At a news conference Monday, reporters asked: Why did it take so long to determine Strickland is innocent? And why hasn’t he been released?

Tricia Rojo Bushnell, right, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said she was not aware of another Kansas City case in which so many officials and agencies called for the release of an innocent man referring to the reversal of the 1978 murder conviction of Kevin Strickland.
Tricia Rojo Bushnell, right, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project, said she was not aware of another Kansas City case in which so many officials and agencies called for the release of an innocent man referring to the reversal of the 1978 murder conviction of Kevin Strickland.

One of Strickland’s attorneys, Robert Hoffman, said when the criminal justice system does wrong, there are “really hard to explain, enormous hurdles” to correcting it.

“It’s not correct yet; we’re not done,” Hoffman said. “Our fight has only just begun.”

The Missouri Supreme Court could let Strickland out tomorrow if the justices thought that was appropriate, legal experts said. But it usually orders the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to respond before arguments are made and a decision comes down.

The attorney general’s office intends to respond to Strickland’s petition in court and declined to comment before that action, a spokesman said.

That office has opposed just about every wrongful conviction case to come before it since 2000, according to Chicago-based news outlet Injustice Watch.

It’s unclear how much more time Strickland could lose in prison, Rojo Bushnell said.

“Everyone is paying attention to him right now, but maybe in weeks or a year — we don’t know — he could still be sitting there, even though everyone says he’s innocent,” she said.

‘Is innocence enough?’

As Strickland was coming up on his 25th year in prison, the Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Joseph Amrine, who was wrongly convicted in the killing of a fellow prisoner in Jefferson City.

In one exchange during the 2003 arguments, a justice asked a question of Assistant Attorney General Frank Jung.

“Are you suggesting … even if we find that Mr. Amrine is actually innocent, he should be executed?” Justice Laura Denvir Stith asked.

Jung responded: “That’s correct, your honor.”

Amrine, who spent 17 years on death row, was instead exonerated and released. The court found him innocent.

After that decision, it was thought innocence was enough to free a prisoner in Missouri.

That was until 2016, when freedom was denied to a man named Rodney Lincoln, who swore he was wrongly convicted in the 1982 killing of a St. Louis woman.

The Missouri Court of Appeals in the Western District determined that prisoners could not make “freestanding” claims of innocence unless they had been sentenced to death, as Amrine had been, legal experts said.

“We thought that we opened an avenue for innocent prisoners,” said Sean O’Brien, a University of Missouri-Kansas City law professor who represented Amrine. “And then comes Rodney Lincoln.”

The state’s supreme court declined to hear Lincoln’s appeal, but his sentences were commuted by then-Gov. Eric Greitens. He spent 36 years in prison.

In Strickland’s case, instead of going to a lower court, his attorneys filed his petition with the state’s highest court, which could resolve the question of whether inmates not sentenced to death can be freed if they prove their innocence.

“Do you have to be sentenced to death in order to have innocence be enough?” Rojo Bushnell asked at Monday’s news conference. “Or is innocence enough for everyone?”

In support of Strickland’s petition, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office noted in a court filing that in Amrine’s case, the justices surmised it is “difficult to imagine a more manifestly unjust and unconstitutional result than permitting the execution of an innocent person.”

But when faced with Strickland’s case, prosecutors wrote, it is “not difficult to imagine another manifestly unjust and unconstitutional result: the continued confinement for 50 years of an innocent person.”

While inmates can make claims of constitutional violations, lower courts have been split on whether innocence alone is a reason for freedom.

In 2019, Ricky Kidd was exonerated after he spent 23 years in prison for a 1996 double murder in Kansas City that he did not commit. A DeKalb County judge ordered Kidd’s release after he determined Kidd’s innocence was “clear and convincing.”

Last year, however, a Texas County judge determined innocence is not enough to free prisoners not sentenced to death because of the high court’s previous ruling. That decision came in the case of Christopher Dunn, who has been in prison since 1991 for a St. Louis murder — even though the judge agreed new evidence would make it unlikely a jury would convict him.

“I feel like Dred Scott,” Dunn, 49, told a columnist at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, referring to the slave who unsuccessfully sued for his freedom in the 1850s.

Kent Gipson, Dunn’s Kansas City-based attorney, said Dunn was robbed of the prime of his life — much like Strickland.

“It doesn’t make any sense that somebody serving death by incarceration should be treated any differently than somebody on death row,” Gipson said.

“The justice system shouldn’t be that way in a free country,” he added.

Power of prosecutors

In 2019, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a motion with the Missouri Supreme Court seeking a new trial for Lamar Johnson, 47, who she said has been wrongly imprisoned for the past 26 years for a 1994 murder.

The court denied that request in March, saying the case was not about whether Johnson was innocent.

The motion was dismissed on the grounds that local prosecutors such as Gardner lack the ability to seek a new trial decades after a verdict has been rendered.

As a result, Jackson County’s prosecutor was left “literally and legally” powerless to free Strickland, said O’Brien, the UMKC professor, who has helped free innocent people in Missouri.

“Lamar Johnson strips Jean Peters Baker of any jurisdiction to act,” O’Brien said. “She is no different than you or me standing up and saying, ‘This man is innocent; he should be let go,’ in terms of the obligation of a court to listen.”

As more innocence cases have come to light in recent years, teams of prosecutors tasked with reviewing convictions — commonly called Conviction Integrity Units — have become more common.

Strickland is the first person deemed innocent by Baker’s unit.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker called for the release of Kevin Strickland Monday during a news conference. A months long review by the prosecutor&#x002019;s office determined that Strickland did not commit the triple murder he was convicted of in 1978. He has spent more than 40 years in prison for the crime.
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker called for the release of Kevin Strickland Monday during a news conference. A months long review by the prosecutor’s office determined that Strickland did not commit the triple murder he was convicted of in 1978. He has spent more than 40 years in prison for the crime.

Prosecutors and politicians have called for innocent prisoners to be freed before, but the unity among leaders calling for Strickland’s exoneration is rare, O’Brien said. One aspect of it is unprecedented, he said.

“It’s the first time it’s happened and every one of these people is powerless to accomplish justice,” O’Brien said. “In the past when it’s happened, the guy goes free like, the next day.”

Not long ago, it was highly unusual to have prosecutors help out with innocence claims — and in many cases, prosecutors were actively fighting to uphold convictions, said Uphoff, the University of Missouri professor.

There is a growing recognition, Uphoff said, that the system is “not as infallible as we once thought it was.”

With cases like Strickland’s before the Missouri Supreme Court, the opportunity exists to give more leeway to local jurisdictions, Uphoff said.

“We ought to be able to correct those mistakes and do it in a more speedy fashion than has been done in the Strickland case,” he added.

The bill sent to Parson’s desk this week offers the opportunity for those changes to be made legislatively. If signed, it would clear the way for innocence claims to be brought before trial courts whenever a prosecutor believes an incarcerated person is innocent.

The state attorney general’s office would continue to have the authority to make arguments in court.

Baker, Jackson County’s prosecutor, celebrated the General Assembly’s action.

“My hope is that Mr. Strickland will not need this new fix because his case is before the Supreme Court now,” Baker said in a statement Thursday.

“But I will use any pathway available to exonerate and free him.”

Recommended Stories

  • Serena Williams qualifies for Olympics, but will she go to Tokyo?

    Serena Williams mathematically clinched a place in her fifth Olympics this week, but what's uncertain is whether she will go to Tokyo.

  • Man duped couple into giving $1.3M for fake fabric company — to spend on porn, feds say

    The 48-year-old Maryland man accused of defrauding a Virginia couple pleaded guilty on the third day of his trial.

  • Kansas City police seeking man accused of drive-by indecent exposures

    Two separate reports were made Tuesday morning by women walking in the Brookside and Waldo neighborhoods, police said.

  • These Warren Buffett tips can help you make the most of your tax refund

    Getting money back this year? The investing icon has some advice on how to use it.

  • Man ghosts Chapel Hill woman who paid him for backyard work

    "Where are you? Are you showing up today?" A Chapel Hill woman's contractor took the money and ran...and this contractor pleaded guilty to doing something very similar several years ago.

  • These 4 Measures Indicate That Billington Holdings (LON:BILN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

    Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility...

  • The Non-Independent Executive Chairman of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Bernardo Hees, Just Bought 11% More Shares

    Avis Budget Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CAR ) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the...

  • SNL Video: Dr. Fauci and the CDC Poorly Demonstrate New Mask Guidelines

    Saturday Night Live enlisted the “Patron Saint of Purell” this weekend — aka Kate McKinnon’s Dr. Anthony Fauci — to alleviate any confusion regarding the CDC’s new mask guidelines. Season 46’s penultimate episode opened with President Biden’s chief medical advisor. “As you probably heard, we got some very good news this week — and I’m […]

  • Kelly Ripa's Abs Look More Toned Than Ever In New Instagram Pic

    All we can say is 🔥🔥🔥.

  • Equating Guns With Freedom Is a Toxic Myth That Hurts Us All

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt was the persistence of gun violence that helped convince Nesrine Malik that certain myths propagated by the right wing were creating an alternate American reality.A London-based columnist for The Guardian, Malik believes the never-ending slaughter is partially a function of corporate and elite interests convincing the public that buying guns is a fight against the “political correctness” of gun control, and that this also plays into the myth of a “virtuous history to justify gun ownership as foundational to America.”But, adds Malik, whose new book, We Need New Stories: The Myths That Subvert Freedom discusses six current social/political misconceptions, the whole gun myth “typifies why myths are bad for everyone. Firearms increase violence in a society for everyone and claims lives across social classes and races. We think that guns create a society that is based on freedom, but actually gets in the way of people living free from fear and grief.”Seth Meyers Slams Sean Hannity’s ‘Sociopathic’ Response to Gun ViolenceMalik’s well-researched, densely written, and impassioned work takes on cultural myths that include everything from the so-called political correctness crisis to the alleged harm of identity politics, the fantasy of national exceptionalism, a free speech crisis, and the illusion of gender equality. But lurking beneath the surface of Malik’s analysis is one unmistakable factor that helps create and perpetuate these myths: what the author calls “the myth of the reliable narrator… unreliable narrators from academia, the publishing world, and from the journalism industry have been a roadblock to addressing structural inequality,” she says in the book. “We believe in their neutrality, and thus do not question the accounts of the world which they have recounted to us.”It all comes down to messaging. Malik notes that the opinion-making class in the U.S. is overwhelmingly white, male, and politically center, right of center, or right-wing. She also points out how the right has created an intellectual infrastructure of think tanks and institutes that promote its values, leaving the left in total catch-up mode.“It’s mostly down to funding,” she told The Daily Beast in an email interview. “Right-wing think tanks are much better endowed and have networks that have been established for far longer. The financiers of right-wing think tanks and media also tend to be wealthier because they have an interest in creating an intellectual environment that is hostile to redistributive left-wing ideas.”What this means in part is that the old liberal belief that the best way to counter bad speech is with better speech may not be operative anymore. Malik notes this principle might be good in theory, but questions whether this good speech has “the same access to platforms, to the media, to the halls of power. It’s like how we cling to this concept of ‘the marketplace of ideas.’ No market is perfect, with everyone having the exact same ability to push their wares.”So We Need New Stories takes pains to show how “free speech principles are now being used by the powerful to attack the weak;” how when it comes to discussing identity politics, “the constant denial that race is relevant to how white people behave politically helps prop up the myth that only other races are motivated by identity;” and that the myth of political correctness is basically a get-out-of-jail card for those who hold intolerant views but do not wish to be held accountable for them.“Branding PC as oversensitive, elitist, inauthentic, and oppressive has been so successful, that defending it has become toxic for the left,” says Malik in the book.But We Need New Stories is not some take-no-prisoners catalog of wokeness, and Malik, despite the intense commitment to her vision, is not some rigid Stalinist apparatchik. She admits that like every other political entity, the left sometimes goes too far in its critiques and actions, and that “social media in particular has been a disaster because it lends itself well to these emotional excesses.” When it comes to free speech issues, she doesn’t want to “write hard and fast rules” about what can or cannot be said by edgy comedians, because “dark comedy plays an important, almost healing role in society, and most of the time you will find that people do have a sense of humor about topics that you would think were off limits.”And she also agreed with this writer that instead of tearing down statues honoring Confederates, slaveholders, and other racists, it might be more educational to leave them be, with the addition of plaques explaining their Jim Crow-era origins and what they really stand for.“I talk in the book about how we should add an ‘addendum’ history to the current accounts,” she says. “But you see, because there has been such little space to even discuss that sort of measure, people take matters into their own hands.”Malik’s book was about to go into galley form when the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol occurred, which meant it was too late to change the text to comment on the event. But that doesn’t mean “We Need New Stories” didn’t, in its own way, predict what was going to happen, and why. The stolen election was a myth on a grand scale, and its consequences fit comfortably into Malik’s overall thesis.“The Capitol insurrection was the epitome of what I call in the final chapter ‘myths eating their young,’” says Malik. “Myths that stigmatize and smear movements for equality don’t just hurt the cause of freedom, they hurt everyone. Except for the very few who spread them. They create a state of paranoia that breaks down trust in the system. In the end, those who spread the lie, Trump and his cohort, got off while the people they goaded now have to crowdfund legal fees as they face years in jail. Myths hurt those who believe in them eventually.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man shoots pepper spray into car in north Fresno, police say

    Investigators say the victim was in some sort of argument with the suspect when he suddenly pulled out pepper spray and began shooting it.

  • Janet Jackson’s ‘Scream’ Outfit Sells for $125,000 at Auction

    Singer's entire ensemble from 1995 video with Michael Jackson brings in $270,000 at auction featuring 1,000 items from Janet's personal collection

  • Why Law & Order Fans Are Hoping for a Mega Crossover Event This Fall

    In an exclusive chat with E! News, Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott weighed in on the possibility of a crossover event with Law & Order: For the Defense this fall.

  • Rochester police release bodycam video of Friday fatal traffic stop shooting

    A 20-year-old man was fatally shot during a traffic stop in upstate New York early Friday morning. Video footage of the incident captured on a Rochester police officer’s bodycam has been released. As reported by NBC News, officers from the Rochester Police Department (RPD) were responding to a call of gunfire being heard at 4:21 a.m. According to police captain Mark Mura, officers saw a vehicle “seen on camera leaving the area where the shots were fired,” near the 500 block of Lyell Avenue.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Liz Cheney vs. Donald Trump: Martha Raddatz talks to Wyoming voters

    "I know the vast majority of people in the state of Wyoming are not happy with her decision," a Wyoming voter tells Martha Raddatz.

  • Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices

    GAZA (Reuters) -Israel destroyed a 12-storey tower block in Gaza housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and other news media on Saturday, saying the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The al-Jalaa building in Gaza City, which also houses the offices of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera as well as other offices and apartments, had been evacuated after the owner received advanced warning of the strike. The Israeli military said its fighter jets struck a multi-storey building "which contained military assets belonging to the intelligence offices of the Hamas terror organization".

  • Missing tiger in Houston is turned in to police

    The Bengal tiger was first spotted wandering around the Texas neighborhood last week

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Rombauer upsets Medina Spirit to win Preakness

    Rombauer came from behind to upset Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit to win the Preakness on Saturday, spoiling the latter's chances of capturing horse racing's Triple Crown. Rombauer's odds were 11-1. Watch Rombauer's run to victory at the #Preakness: pic.twitter.com/MWiesOp7Rc — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) May 15, 2021 Medina Spirit, aside from winning the first leg of the Triple Crown and entering the Preakness as the favorite, was the center of attention Saturday because he failed a post-Derby drug test. While the horse was cleared to run at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course after passing multiple pre-race drug tests, skepticism surrounded his trainer, Bob Baffert. Ultimately, Medina Spirit finished in third behind Rombauer and Midnight Bourbon, who had 3-1 odds. Read more at ESPN. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterPoll: Most GOP voters think 2020 election was illegitimate, but lawmakers should prioritize other issuesVaccinating the world