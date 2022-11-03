Kevon Lawless sentenced to life in killing of Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles

A Louisville man convicted of killing a 3-year-old and her father in their home will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Kevon Lawless, 25, had previously been found guilty in September in the killings of Trinity Randolph and Brandon Waddles, which took place in summer 2020. Jefferson Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin issued a life sentence without the possibility of parole during a Thursday afternoon sentencing hearing.

Two people spoke on behalf of the victims, including Waddle's mom and grandma to Trinity.

"I thought they were safe," because they were at home, Jackie Waddles said of her son and granddaughter.

Her son, she said, had just turned 21 a month before his death. He was her baby boy and Trinity was her first grandchild, she told the judge. When speaking of Trinity, she took a long pause as she tried to hold back tears. The young child was was full of life — she was fierce, creative and smart — and she didn't have anything to do with whatever led to her death, she said.

Prosecutors had previously sought to sentence Lawless to death but after his conviction, a jury recommended he serve a life sentence without parole. The last time a person in Kentucky was given the death penalty was in 2014.

Trinity and Waddles were found shot to death in their Kahlert Avenue home in the Jacobs neighborhood on Aug. 14, 2020. Trinity, who was dressed as a princess when she was buried, had been playing in her "Frozen" playhouse when she was killed, family said.

"This is the saddest thing I think I've ever been associated with," said Judge Chauvin, who has been a circuit court judge since 2004.

Lawless showed little to no remorse for the killings throughout his trial, Chauvin said. He showed few emotions during Thursday's sentencing hearing as well.

Speaking to the grief felt by the victims' family, by the officers who responded to the scene and to the trial's jurors, "I hope that you feel this way, the way other people do," Chauvin told Lawless before issuing his sentence. "Because if you don't, then you are a monster. You are evil. But if you're just not showing it, then there is hope."

Jurors, according to Chauvin, talked about their shared responsibility "in creating a world that creates a guy like you."

The jurors, he said, talked about how Lawless could be not just capable of committing the crimes he was found guilty of, but also capable of compartmentalizing it in such a way that hid any signs of shame, and even at times relishing in the killings.

"Their sadness extends to you ... that you turned out to be this guy," Chauvin said.

Lawless was previously convicted in a separate case of attempted murder after shooting a man in the back multiple times in 2015, leaving him in critical condition, according to court records. Lawless was sentenced to 10 years in that case and later released on parole.

