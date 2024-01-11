Kewadin woman killed in Antrim County crash

Jan. 10—KEWADIN — A 66-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a group of trees, according to a statement from the Antrim County Sheriff Kevin Hoch.

Kathleen Kelley, from the Kewadin area, was traveling northbound on Monday night on U.S. 31 near Carin Highway in Milton Township when she veered left and crashed into a group of trees, Hoch said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and they notified her family, he said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the cause remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Elk Rapids Fire Department, Milton Township Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response.