Kewanee man faces charges of grooming 14-year-old girl

A 22-year-old Kewanee man is out on bond after police arrested him July 22 for felony grooming of a minor.

Dalton A. Solomon posted $3,000 of a $30,000 bond and is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Henry County Courthouse.

Kewanee Police said the arrest was the result of a child-enticement investigation where they allege Solomon used an Xbox account to communicate with a 14-year-old girl.

"Detectives then obtained copies of the online chats and conducted interviews with the victim, other witnesses and the suspect," a KPD statement said.

That investigation established probable cause, police said, and led to the charges of grooming, a Class 4 Felony that carries a potential sentence of 1 to 4 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Child grooming is defined as befriending and establishing an emotional connection with a minor, and sometimes the child's family, to lower the child's inhibitions with the objective of sexual abuse.

