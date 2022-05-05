Kewanee Police arrest man alleged to have broken into cars parked at Great Dane

The Kewanee Police Department has arrested a Chicago man they say tried to break into vehicles in the Great Dane parking lot, 2006 Kentville Rd

Zachary Thornton, 20, of Chicago, was arrested for burglary and theft.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a person who was illegally entering parked vehicles in the parking lot of Great Dane Trailers, but the suspect reportedly had left the scene in a silver vehicle prior to the officer’s arrival.

Offices took statements from several employees that reported property being stolen from their vehicles. During further investigation, it was determined that the suspect vehicle was reported stolen from Chicago and was now parked in Fairview Homes.

Kewanee Police, with assistance from the Henry County Housing Authority, which operates Fairview, were able to identify an apartment related to the suspect.

Officers executed a search warrant at apartment 156 in Fairview Homes and conducted a search of the stolen vehicle. Searches of the vehicle and the apartment led to the discovery of incriminating evidence that resulted in the arrest

Thornton also had valid warrants from the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation and from the Dalton Police Department for Unlawful Use of Weapons.

Thornton was later transported to the Henry County Jail. Burglary is a Class 3 Felony and carries a potential sentence of 2 to 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. His bond was set at $30,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m. May 9 at the Henry County Courthouse.

Also arrested during this incident was Darshay Trim (24) of Kewanee, for a Henry County warrant for Battery and Devante Trim, 26, of Kewanee, for Obstructing Justice. Obstructing Justice is a Class 4 Felony that carries a potential sentence of 1 to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Darshay Trim was unable to post the required bond and was transported to the Henry County Jail. Devante Trim was released with a notice to appear with a court date of June 6.

