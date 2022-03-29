The Kewanee Police Department conducted an investigation March 22 that led to the arrest of Kathy Chanton-Khemphomma, 30, of Davenport, Iowa, for drug-related offenses.

A KPD press release said it was determined that the suspect had previously sold prescription pills to a teenage juvenile earlier that day.

The father of the teenage juvenile later contacted law enforcement after finding the identity of the person that sold drugs to his child. The father arranged to meet with the suspect to purchase more pills. After the suspect arrived at the location, the father contacted law enforcement to confront the suspect. Kewanee police officers arrived on scene and conducted an investigation. Officers took statements from the father and suspect, and also examined text messages and phone call logs.

"It was determined that there was probable cause that Chanton-Khemphomma had illegally sold prescription pills to the juvenile and was attempting to sell more pills," the release said.

Chanton-Khemphomma was arrested and transported to the Kewanee Police Department. She was eventually transported to the Henry County Jail on the preliminary charges of delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3 Felony) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (Class 4 Felony). The Class 3 Felony carries a potential sentence of 2-5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Her bond was initially set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing was held March 28 where probable cause was found and a pre-trial conference set.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee police arrest woman for selling prescription drugs to juvenile