Kewanee Police assist DEA in arresting man they say delivered 10,000 fentanyl pills

Kewanee Police assisted federal authorities Tuesday in arresting a Kewanee man they say delivered about 10,000 fentanyl pills during a narcotics investigation.

More: Kewanee Police: Dumping junk at Boiler property will lead to arrest

Juan Montemayor, 30, was charged Wednesday in Henry County Court for delivery of over 900 grams of fentanyl (Class X Felony), possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 3 Felony) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 Felony).

Fentanyl, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, is a powerful synthetic opioid that is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent.

More: Kewanee Park District turns over Windmont Park vandalism video, tips to police

The gun charges were added after police, assisting a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation, reported finding a .357 Magnum revolver in Montemayor's vehicle.

This Class X Felony charge carries a potential sentence of 15-60 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in which 75% of the total sentence must be served.

More: Why Kewanee, Henry County police are using virtual reality to train officers

Bond was set for Montemayor at $300,000. A preliminary hearing has been set for 1 p.m. Monday, June 27, at the Henry County Courthouse.

Montemayor was arrested around 8 p.m. Tuesday and later transported to the Henry County Jail, where he was held on the preliminary charges.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: KPD assists DEA, arrests man they say delivered 10,000 fentanyl pills