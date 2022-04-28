Kewanee Police Department's newest officer has a connection to the area

.

The Kewanee Police Department announced today that its newest police officer graduated last week from the Police Training Institute in Champaign.

Officer Aaron Sherbeyn completed the 14-week police academy and passed the state certification test to become a certified police officer in the state of Illinois.

Officer Sherbeyn received multiple accolades while attending the academy. Out of the 114 officers in his cadet class, Officer Sherbeyn graduated in the top 10% academically and also received the award for the most physically fit officer of the academy class. He now will begin his 12-week field training program while working on patrol with his field training officers.

Officer Sherbeyn, who is originally from Stark County, holds a master's degree in criminal justice and previously retired from the United States Navy after serving a 22-year military career.

"Officer Sherbeyn will be a great addition to the Kewanee Police Department and we look forward to him helping provide exceptional service for our community," said Chief Nicholas Welgat.

