Kewanee Police: Dumping junk at Boiler property will lead to arrest

Mike Helenthal, Star Courier

The Kewanee Police Department has put out the following press release:

"The Kewanee Police Department has received complaints of illegal dumping and criminal trespassing to the old Boiler property located on the west side of Kewanee.

"City officials have received information that individuals are illegally entering the property and dumping waste and junk.

"Anyone found on the property without permission is subject to the charge of Criminal Trespassing and anyone found disposing of any materials on the property without permission is subject to charge of Dumping Garbage Upon Real Property."

