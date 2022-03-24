The Kewanee Police Department announced Tuesday that a 13-year-old male juvenile has been arrested after making threats towards school officials and others.

Law enforcement was contacted by school officials after they learned of comments made by the juvenile suspect. Detectives took statements from the juvenile and his parents, along with a statement from school officials.

The male juvenile was eventually released to the custody of his parents and referred to the Henry County Juvenile Probation Office after being charged with the preliminary offenses of falsely making terroristic threats (Class 1 Felony) and disorderly conduct (Class 4 Felony).

At this time, the Kewanee Police Department does not believe there to be an imminent threat to the school or the students. However, there will still be a police presence at the school and associated events to help ease any concerns of parents or community members.

The Kewanee Police Department would like to thank Wethersfield School District officials for their cooperation in conjunction with this successful investigation. The

KPD would also like to remind citizens and students to immediately inform school officials and law enforcement of any potential statements that could endanger the safety of our area schools.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee Police promises presence at Wethersfield following school threat