Rumors are swirling in Kewanee following a Sunday incident that led to the death of a 34-year-old man.

Kewanee Police said Monday that the identity of the man and more details about the incident would be released following the conclusion of an autopsy being conducted by the Henry County Coroner's office.

Officers were called to the 900 block of North Main Street just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

"The incident is an ongoing investigation and the name of the deceased male will be released in the future," said a Monday KPD press release.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police also are assisting with the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee Police release few details of man who died Sunday