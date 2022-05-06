Kewanee police release official account of April stolen vehicle chase, crash

Charges have been filed against a Kewanee man that police say stole a vehicle and led officers on a chase that ended in Annawan April 7.

Tateeon Brown, 25, was charged April 8 by the Henry County State’s Attorney office with several charges related to the incident, Kewanee Police said in a press release sent out Friday, May 6.

Brown, who was taken to a Peoria hospital following injuries in the accident that ended the chase, was charged with residential burglary (Class 1 felony), theft under $500 (Class A misdemeanor), possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 felon), aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 felony), illegal possession of ammunition (Class A misdemeanor) and traffic-related offenses.

The KPD made the arrest after responding to a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle’s owner reported they left their vehicle unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle while visiting a friend’s house. The owner told police the car had a firearm inside.

The release said officers searched the area and were able to locate the stolen vehicle traveling in the 400 block of South Main Street, where they attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but it accelerated to "high speeds." The vehicle traveled north out of city limits followed by Kewanee officers, who quickly lost sight of the stolen vehicle as it continued to speed away.

The officers then relayed information to other law enforcement agencies of the suspect vehicle and direction it was travelling. A short time later, the stolen vehicle entered the city limits of Annawan, just 10 miles away, where the drive lost control and crashed.

An Annawan police officer was sitting stationary in the parking lot of a private business when the accident occurred and observed the crash first-hand. That officer responded to the location of the crash and covered the scene until Kewanee police officers arrived and placed the suspect under arrest. The Annawan officer also contacted emergency medical services to treat the inujred Brown.

Story continues

KPD said in the release that further investigation led to the discovery of additional stolen property, including more firearms, from a residential burglary that was reported to the Kewanee Police Department approximately one hour before the stolen vehicle report. Brown was ultimately transported to St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.

Brown’s first court appearance is set for 1 p.m. May 16 at the Henry County Courthouse.

The release also noted that incorrect information had been reported by other media sources prior to the press release and that the information had not been issued or authorized by the Kewanee Police Department.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Kewanee Police release official account of April stolen vehicle chase