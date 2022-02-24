Kewanee's Borsch enters plea for child battery, heroin charges

A Kewanee man charged with aggravated battery of a child under 13, possession of heroin 15-100 grams and possession with intent to deliver heroin waived his rights to a preliminary hearing and formal reading of the charges in Henry County Circuit Court Tuesday.

William Borsch, 39, pleaded not guilty to the charges with a demand for a jury trial.

Judge James Cosby set the first pre-trial conference for March 24, with a date for trial the week of April 25.

Borsch, who is currently being held in the Henry County Jail on a $150,000 bond, was arrested by Kewanee Police earlier this month following an initial complaint of suspected child abuse from Kewanee School District officials.

Police found probable cause to arrest Borsh for aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13. Police say the child abuse investigation led them to the discovery of a large amount of heroin.

According to the KPD's press release, officers went to the residence of the 4-year-old child and met with the mother of the child and Borsch, her boyfriend. Investigators determined the injuries observed were consistent with suspected child abuse.

Officers also located a large amount of heroin that was pre-packaged for delivery in Borsch’s possession. Sixty-eight individually packaged baggies containing heroin with a total combined weight of 49.1 grams were seized from the residence.

Borsch is charged with a Class 1 Felony, a Class 3 Felony and a Class X Felony. The Class X Felony carries a potential sentence of 6-30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

