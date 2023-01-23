Kewanna gas station robbery under investigation

Jan. 23—The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery of the Country Mark Gas Station that occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 8:23 p.m. to the gas station, located at 312 N. Troutman St., Kewanna.

The investigation revealed a male entered the store and brandished a handgun demanding money. The suspect fled the scene north on State Road 17 in a red truck with an undisclosed amount of cash.

While of the scene in Kewanna, deputies learned the Rochester Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle in Rochester. The vehicle was described as a red quad-cab Ford F150. Investigators believe the two incidents are connected. No injuries were reported at either incident and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information in regard to the investigation, they are encouraged to contact Detective Matt Utter at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 574-223-2819 or Crime Stoppers at 574-223-7867.