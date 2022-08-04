Key Adler Deal Collapses as LEG Walks Away From Buying Brack

Jack Sidders
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A deal to provide a much-needed injection of capital to embattled landlord Adler Group SA has collapsed after rival LEG Immobilien SE walked away.

The Dusseldorf landlord will no longer participate in a tender offer for Adler’s remaining 63% stake in Brack Capital Properties N.V., an Israeli-listed subsidiary that’s based in the Netherlands, according to a statement late Wednesday. The deal was originally announced in December as Adler looked to reassure investors about its liquidity in the wake of allegations made by short seller Viceroy Research.

The collapse of the transaction poses new headaches for Adler and its anxious creditors as the landlord continues to reel from forensic audit findings that failed to refute all of Viceroy’s allegations and prompted the resignation of its auditor. The company is trying to raise capital to pay down debt after writing down almost the entire acquisition price of its development unit Consus.

Under the terms of the deal LEG paid 328 million euros ($333 million) -- a slight discount to the company’s asset value -- to acquire an initial 30.9% stake in Brack, about three-quarters of which was from Israeli investors with the balance from Adler. Adler then agreed to tender its remaining 63% stake in the landlord, which owns apartments in Germany, with LEG having until the end of September to exercise the option.

Adler was paid about 82.5 million euros for the first part of the deal and had been expecting to receive a further 765 million euros for its remaining shares in the tender offer, according to a statement in December.

LEG’s decision to walk away from the deal is the latest sign of how rising interest rates are roiling the previously red-hot German residential market in which companies like Adler had boomed, fueled by cheap debt. Germany’s largest landlord Vonovia SE, which has written down its own stake in Adler, announced Wednesday that it is considering the sale of about 13 billion euros of apartments to cut debt in view of rising financing costs and a collapse in the value of its stock.

The abrupt shift in Europe’s real estate markets has come at a critical time for Adler. Allegations of fraud leveled by Viceroy and a former associate of Cevdet Caner have effectively shut off capital markets to the company, making it harder to refinance its debt.

The end of the cheap money era also presents a headache for LEG, which is now a minority shareholder in a company that’s controlled by a rival in the midst of a crisis.

