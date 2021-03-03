The key allegations Nicola Sturgeon faces - and what she said to rebut them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Sanderson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2013 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty&#xa0;
Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in 2013 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Nicola Sturgeon was fighting for her political career when she faced MSPs during a marathon eight-hour hearing on Wednesday.

Her opponents believe the multiple accusations she faces over her handling of complaints against Mr Salmond may well be enough to force her from office. The Scottish Tories have already called for her resignation.

However, she denies wrongdoing and the accusation that she broke the ministerial code on multiple occasions.

She also faces a separate inquiry, specifically into whether she broke the ministerial code.

Here are the main allegations facing the First Minister, and what she said to rebut them.

Charge 1: Lying to parliament

Ms Sturgeon has been accused of misleading Holyrood several times - a resignation matter if done deliberately.

This allegation mainly centres around what she knew and when. She has told Holyrood that she did not know about the allegations facing Mr Salmond until April 2, 2018, when he told her about them in her home.

However, Mr Salmond says he can prove she knew about the investigation at least on March 29, as a meeting was arranged at her Holyrood office to discuss them.

Ms Sturgeon has claimed she “forgot” about the meeting on March 29, attended by Mr Salmond’s former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein.

She said on Wednesday that her recollection of the March meeting was “not as vivid as I would like it to be” but that she now remembered that any discussion of allegations facing Mr Salmond were “in general terms”.

Ms Sturgeon admitted she understood scepticism around her claims to have forgotten the March meeting but insisted this was true.

Charge 2: Wasting public money

When Mr Salmond finally won his judicial review in January 2019, a judge said that the civil service investigation against him had been “tainted by apparent bias”.

He was awarded an unusually high amount - £512,250 - in legal costs.

Ms Sturgeon faces the claim that the Scottish Government ignored legal advice and continued fighting the case, adding to taxpayers' costs, despite knowing chances of success were slim.

More evidence to support the charge emerged on Tuesday, when the advice was finally released.

Ms Sturgeon said that in all of the legal action the Government was involved in, she had never seen lawyers advise a 100 per cent prospect of success, and that advice said the case was credible upto December 11, 2018.

She said: "I think every time a government defends a legal action it is risking public funds, because there is never a guarantee you are going to be successful.”

Charge 3: Officials leaked a name of a complainer

Mr Salmond has alleged that the name of a complainer was leaked by a senior official in Ms Sturgeon's administration to Mr Aberdein, who then passed it on to the former First Minister.

Leaking the name of a complainer would be seen as a gross violation of the women's confidentiality, and could potentially be a criminal offence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee examining the handling of harassment allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond - &#xa0;Jeff J Mitchell/Getty
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives evidence to a Scottish Parliament committee examining the handling of harassment allegations against former first minister Alex Salmond - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Mr Salmond’s claim has been corroborated by Kevin Pringle, the SNP's former chief spin doctor, and Duncan Hamilton, a former MSP and Mr Salmond’s lawyer. Mr Hamilton and Mr Pringle have said Mr Aberdein informed them of the identity in a conference call shortly after the meeting with the official.

Ms Sturgeon said she did “not accept” that the leak had happened.

Pressed why Mr Aberdein would lie, she said she was not "casting aspersions on anybody's bona fides or sincerity" but there were "different accounts" of the meeting.

Charge 4: Offering to intervene

Ms Sturgeon has repeatedly said that she did not offer to intervene in the Government probe on behalf of Mr Salmond.

However, Mr Salmond claims Ms Sturgeon did signal her willingness to intervene at the crucial April 2, 2018 meeting at her home.

Mr Hamilton has claimed he was present when the First Minister made the offer. “My clear recollection is that her words were ‘If it comes to it, I will intervene’," he said.

Ms Sturgeon insisted that she did not offer to intervene, although she admitted she was perhaps “not as blunt” as she might have been.

“I was perhaps trying to let a long standing friend and colleague down gently,” she said. "Maybe I did it too gently.”

Charge 5: Failing to record meetings

Under civil service rules, ministers have a duty to ensure meetings about government business are properly recorded.

However, Mr Sturgeon’s meetings and calls with Mr Salmond in 2018 were not recorded, despite these being about a government investigation.

The row over recording of meetings may be the least eye-catching, but it could be the easiest charge for opposition MSPs to prove.

Ms Sturgeon said she had weighed up all aspects of the ministerial code, as well as the fact she was not supposed to be involved in the civil service probe, and came to a “defensible, and in my view appropriate” judgement.

Recommended Stories

  • The misogynist incel movement is spreading. Should it be classified as a terror threat?

    Violence linked to the ideology has killed as many as 50 people in the US and Canada and sparked debate among counterterrorism experts and police Demonstrators hold portraits during a rally to commemorate the Montreal mass shooting of 14 female engineering students in 1989. Photograph: Chris Wattie/Reuters As attacks linked to the misogynist “incel” movement mounted in recent years, authorities around the world have begun to treat the ideology as a more serious terrorism threat. Since 2014, men who call themselves “involuntary celibates” and blame women for their own lack of sexual and social status have carried out mass killings in California, Florida, and Toronto. On Wednesday, a judge in Canada delivered a guilty verdict for the perpetrator of the 2018 Toronto van attack, which left 10 people dead and 16 injured – the deadliest incident linked to the incel movement. . In her verdict, the judge found that the attacker’s resentment towards women was one among several motivating factors, but experts warn that such incidents are becoming more frequent, and that the ideology behind them is spreading internationally. 2020 saw a string of incel-related incidents, including a machete attack at a Toronto massage parlor, a shooting at an Arizona mall which injured three people, a man who blew up his own hand with explosives in Virginia, and a New York man charged by federal prosecutors for targeting a couple with violent threats. While only one of those attacks was fatal, “the fact those incidents weren’t worse is more luck than good counterterrorism,” said Jacob Ware, a terrorism researcher who studies the incel movement. “2020 was a bad year for incel violence.” There are also signs the ideology is spreading beyond North America: in the UK, at least two recent terror trials included discussion of incel ideas as a motivation. And as incel-related attacks have multiplied, the ideology has begun to get more attention from both law enforcement and counterterrorism researchers, sparking debate over whether it is useful to classify this kind of ideological violence against women as terrorism. Last spring, Canada announced terrorism charges against a 17-year-old Toronto resident for the murder of 24-year-old Ashley Noelle Arzaga at a massage parlor, an attack law enforcement said was motivated by incel extremism. It was the first time Canada had charged anyone with incel-related terrorism. Incel-related violence “seems to be increasing,” said Alex DiBranco, the executive director of the Institute for Research on Male Supremacism, and one of the authors of a recent report on misogynist violence. And, despite growing attention, “It’s still not being taken as seriously as it needs to be.” Measuring the toll By some counts, incel-related attacks in the United States and Canada have claimed as many as 40 to 50 lives, DiBranco and Ware said. But that statistic includes the toll of several large school shootings – including a 2015 shooting at a college in Roseburg, Oregon and a 2018 high school shooting in Parkland, Florida – in which the perpetrators made some mention of incel ideology alongside other grievances. The number of casualties in the attacks most clearly motivated by incel ideology is smaller, and starts with the 2014 Isla Vista attack at the University of California, Santa Barbara, in which a 22-year-old killed six people and injured 14 others. The Isla Vista perpetrator has been cited as a direct inspiration by other attackers, including the 28-year-old Canadian man convicted on Wednesday who posted about an “incel rebellion” on Facebook shortly before plowing his rental van into pedestrians on a Toronto street. There are other attacks that predate the growth of the online incel movement, but that fit a similar pattern of anger towards women, including a 2009 attack on a fitness center in Pennsylvania, and the mass shooting of 14 female engineering students in Montreal in 1989 by a man who wrote of his rage against feminism. So far, incel-related violence has not become a terror threat in the United States on the same scale as other violent ideologies, according to an analysis of domestic terror attacks by the New America Foundation. Since 9/11, far rightwing attacks killed 114 people, and jihadist attacks had killed 107 people, while only nine people had been killed in American misogynist and incel attacks, the New America Foundation analysis found. This count includes a July 2020 attack, in which an anti-feminist lawyer opened fire at the home of a female federal judge in New Jersey, leaving her son dead, an attack experts said was linked to misogyny, but not the incel movement specifically. But incel terrorism in the United States has been much deadlier than far-left terrorism, which receives intense political and media attention in the US, the New America analysis found. Its data lists only a single person killed in a far-left attack in the US since 9/11. What response is right? Some experts are skeptical of the value of approaching the incel movement through a counterterrorism lens, rather than as a public health problem, said Ware adding that some see a risk in making the movement “look like a bigger deal than it is”. “Incels display very high levels of mental health issues. They display high levels of a history of bullying. This is a movement that is desperately sad,” he said. At the same time, he said, “Incel violence is ideological violence against civilians, to prove an ideological point or create psychological fear. That makes it terrorism.” The Isla Vista shooter made clear in his manifesto that he wanted to make women afraid, said DiBranco. “Though misogynist incels are often perceived as a movement without political aims, violent perpetrators have the same type of far-reaching aims that white nationalists have: to completely change the culture and politics of society to favor their own group,” she and her co-authors wrote in a February report. “This is an ideology. It’s not a psychological disorder,” she said. “There’s a lot of undue sympathy.”

  • Tactical shift: Europe seeks vaccine 'overdrive' to catch up

    Slow off the blocks in the race to immunize its citizens against COVID-19, Germany faces an unfamiliar problem: a glut of vaccines and not enough arms to inject them into. Germans watched with morbid fascination in January as Britain trained an army of volunteers to deliver coronavirus shots, then marveled that the U.K. — hit far worse by the pandemic than Germany — managed to vaccinate more than half a million people on some days. The U.S. drive-thru inoculation centers and the COVID-19 shots given out in American grocery store pharmacies drew bafflement in Germany — that is, until the country's own plans for orderly vaccine appointments at specialized centers were overwhelmed by the demand.

  • Clubhouse Fundraising Night Featuring Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho Aims to Empower AAPI Voices

    Various Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) celebrities, activists, chefs and allies will come together online to empower marginalized voices this week on Clubhouse. An upcoming Clubhouse fundraiser, "Let’s Eat Together," will be held by LA Food Gang on Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST. Inspired by actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu -- who have invited thousands of participants to join conversations about AAPI issues and awareness on Clubhouse -- the event will feature comedian and actress Margaret Cho as well as journalist and television host Lisa Ling.

  • Hilaria Baldwin Announces Her Surprise 6th Baby's Name & It Does Not Break With Tradition

    There’s a new Baldwin girl! Hilaria and Alec Baldwin surprised fans on Monday when they announced the arrival of their new daughter. And we mean surprised, the couple shared the news through a post on Instagram, which comes just five months after they welcomed their son Eduardo to the family. At the time, we suspected […]

  • Facebook to lift political ad ban imposed after November election

    Facebook will finally allow advertisers to resume running political and social issue ads in the U.S. on Thursday, according to a company update. The big picture: Facebook and rival Google instituted political ad bans to slow the spread of misinformation and curb confusion around the presidential election and its aftermath.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: Google and Facebook both implemented political ad bans following poll closures on Nov. 3.Google lifted its political ad ban Dec. 10, allowing campaigns to run ads around the Georgia runoff election in January. It reinstated its political ad ban following the Capitol siege and then lifted it in late February. Facebook never fully lifted its political ad ban following the November election, but it did temporarily let advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections, starting Dec. 16.Details: Facebook said that it put the temporary political ad ban in place after the November 2020 election to avoid confusion or abuse following Election Day. It admitted that its ban needed to include issue ads to be effective. Facebook said that it's hoping to spend some time refining the process to avoid any future confusion or concerns."Unlike other platforms, we require authorization and transparency not just for political and electoral ads, but also for social issue ads, and our systems do not distinguish between these categories," the company said in a blog post. "We’ve heard a lot of feedback about this and learned more about political and electoral ads during this election cycle. As a result, we plan to use the coming months to take a closer look at how these ads work on our service to see where further changes may be merited."Between the lines: Some candidates and campaign officials expressed frustration with the ad bans, arguing that the bans limit transparency of digital political advertising broadly. Ad buyers expressed initial frustration with the lack of clarity around how ad bans would be implemented and when they would expire. The big picture: Google and Facebook are the two biggest digital platforms for political ads. Their bans over the past few months have meant that more advertisers have shifted dollars to other digital platforms, like smart TVs, that don't offer the same level of transparency.What's next: Facebook says advertisers who have completed the ad authorization process may submit new ads that require a “Paid for by” disclaimer or edit existing, eligible ads to turn them back on. "We will begin this process starting in the morning (Pacific Time) -- this may take a few hours to complete," the company says.It does warn that existing ads won’t automatically turn back on. "Existing ads will continue to show a delivery error message," the company notes. "Advertisers should submit new ads or edit existing eligible ads (i.e. those that have an end date in the future)."Go deeper: Facebook lifts political ad ban for Georgia runoffsFacebook says it will block political ads after polls closeGoogle to block election ads after polls closeGoogle to lift political ad ban put in place following Capitol siegeGoogle to lift post-election political ad ban on Dec. 10Google pausing all political ads following Capitol siegeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • After Trump's rosy COVID promises, Biden walks a line of pessimistic optimism

    Messaging a coronavirus endgame is a vexing challenge for the Biden administration, which says it’s trying to be honest with the American people instead of downplaying the pandemic the way Donald Trump did. “Our outlook is neither optimistic nor pessimistic,” a White House adviser said.

  • He fled Guatemala looking for a better life. But he and 18 others were killed en route to the US.

    Marvin Tomás, who embarked on a 2,000-mile trip to the U.S., was one of 19 migrants whose bodies were found inside two vans in Santa Anita, Mexico.

  • Feeding time for orphaned baby elephants in Kenya

    A video first shared on social media on January 31 shows a trio of baby elephants named Kindani, Bondeni and Ziwadi guzzling milk from bottles.The specialist centre cares for rescued orphaned elephants and rhinos that are milk-dependent and the Nursery is currently home to 17 orphaned elephants who can grow, recover and learn survival and social skills at the centre, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust told Reuters in an email.The animals were orphaned mostly because of human-wildlife conflict, abandonment and drought, the centre said. Kindani, Bondeni and Ziwadi were all victims of human-wildlife conflict and they will embark on a long process of rehabilitation, aiming to eventually return them back into the wild.

  • U.S. to push for 'intense' U.N. Security Council talks on Myanmar

    U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday she hopes to use Washington's presidency of the United Nations Security Council in March to push for more "intense discussions" on Myanmar. Myanmar's elected civilian government was ousted in a military coup on Feb. 1. Myanmar's U.N. Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun appealed to the United Nations on Friday "to use any means necessary to take action against the Myanmar military" to restore democracy to the Southeast Asian country.

  • Analysis: Biden retreats from vow to make pariah of Saudis

    As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden promised to make a pariah out of Saudi Arabia over the 2018 killing of dissident Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration made clear Friday it would forgo sanctions or any other major penalty against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Khashoggi killing, even after a U.S. intelligence report concluded the prince ordered it.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • Covid vaccines rescued by boat after heavy rain causes flooding in Kentucky

    Governor Andy Beshear declared state of emergency amid severe rainfall

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • FBI investigating if Capitol officer Brian Sicknick was sprayed with chemical irritant

    Medical examiner is ‘awaiting toxicology results’ before releasing a report on the death

  • Schumer says Senate will take up relief bill as early as Wednesday

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday night.

  • The Trumps are trying to sell a Florida home for $49 million after buying it from the former president's sister for $18 million in 2018

    Eric Trump tweeted a listing for the home, which the family is trying to sell through a limited liability company for more than twice its 2018 value.

  • Joe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

    During the campaign for the two Georgia Senate races, Joe Biden repeatedly promised to pass $2,000 stimulus checks if the Democrats won. After they did, the administration argued that $2,000 really meant $1,400 in addition to the $600 that had already gone out in the December rescue package. Whether that is true or not, now Biden is inarguably breaking his promise. Under pressure from moderate Senate Democrats, he has reportedly agreed to cut down the formula under which the checks will be sent out. In the previous packages, the amount started phasing out at $75,000 in income for individuals and $150,000 for joint filers, and vanished entirely at $100,000 and $200,000 respectively (as of 2019). Now the phase-out will start start in the same place but end at $80,000 for singles and $160,000 for couples. The $1,400 promise clearly implied at least that the checks would go out according to the previous formula used under Trump. But now singles making between $80,000-100,000 and couples making between $160,000-200,000 will get nothing. The Washington Post's Jeff Stein reports that roughly 17 million people who previously got checks now will not. The supposed justification here is that moderates want the aid to be more "targeted." In fact this formula is horribly inaccurate, because the income data the IRS uses is from the year before the pandemic (unless people have already filed their taxes — and by the way, if your income decreased in 2020, you should do that immediately). This formula is therefore doubly wrong — there are no doubt millions of people who have lost jobs and should qualify but won't, and a smaller number that have gotten raises and shouldn't qualify but will. And this change will only save a pitiful $12 billion. The survival checks are one of the most popular government programs in American history. Polls have them at something like 4-1 approval. "Moderation," for Senate Democrats, apparently means breaking their party's promises in the service of unpopular, pointless actions that make their president seem less generous than Donald Trump. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesCapitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

  • NFL MOCK DRAFT: What the experts are predicting for all 32 first-round picks

    Trevor Lawrence is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. After that, things get interesting.

  • $1,400 checks in COVID-19 relief bill would phase out at $80,000 instead of $100,000, according to deal between Biden and Democrats

    The House's version of the bill phased coronavirus relief checks out at $100,000 of income.

  • Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol

    Capitol Police say they have uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the iconic building to try to stop Congress from certifying now-President Joe Biden's victory. The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump will rise again to power on March 4. The announcement comes as the Capitol police and other law enforcement agencies are taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week on their handling of the Jan. 6 riot.