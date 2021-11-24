Key Bank in Greensburg robbed

Nov. 24—State police in Greensburg are looking for a man they say robbed an East Pittsburgh Street bank Wednesday morning.

The robbery at the Key Bank branch at 800 E. Pittsburgh St. occurred at 10:10 a.m., according to surveillance video footage.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery, state police said.

Emergency dispatches said the suspect fled on Humphrey Road, which is adjacent to the bank and leads to Route 30.

A Penn Township police dog was at the scene and a state police helicopter was flying around the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information should call police at 724-832-3288.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .