Key Bank in Poulsbo robbed, some cash recovered

Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
Security footage from the Key Bank in Poulsbo shows the suspect in the Thursday morning robbery.
The Key Bank in Poulsbo was robbed Thursday morning by a masked man who did not show a weapon but “inferred” he did and demanded cash, according to a Poulsbo Police Department statement.

The robbery was reported at 9:46 a.m. at the branch at 19735 10th Ave NE. No injuries were reported.

Police believe the robber had assistance leaving the scene and searched a residential neighbor about a mile from the bank.

There officers found some of the money and determined the suspect had a car and had left. The car was described as an older model black vehicle, similar to a Honda Fit.

