Key Biscayne coach was trailed by sexual assault allegations. Do you have relevant info?

We recently reported on a gymnastics coach in Key Biscayne, Oscar Olea, who has been accused of sexually assaulting students going back a decade and had been under investigation recently by Key Biscayne police. He’s never been charged.

The allegations against Olea included a recently closed investigation over purported inappropriate touching and language toward students ages 4 and 7.

Three other alleged victims from the past spoke to the Herald for the story and later reached out to police. The decade-old allegations involved a then-13-year-old who said she was assaulted during private gymnastics lessons, an alleged rape of a then-17-year-old, and a then-18-year-old who told police she had been having sex with him since she was 16. He was eight years older.

If you have any stories or information related to this matter, please fill out this form. We understand that this is a sensitive topic, and we will work with you to ensure you feel comfortable sharing any information.

Unable to see the form? Click here