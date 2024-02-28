Gymnastics coach featured in Miami Herald investigation arrested on sex abuse charges

Oscar Olea, a longtime gymnastics coach in Key Biscayne who was accused 12 years ago of sexual misconduct with his young students but never charged, is in custody at the Miami-Dade jail.

His arrest Wednesday afternoon came weeks after a Miami Herald investigation revealed long-dormant allegations by his former students, now adult women.

Olea was booked on two warrants citing sex acts with a child, according to Miami-Dade jail records, each carrying a $25,000 bond.

Twelve years ago, the families of two of his students separately went to Key Biscayne police with complaints. One said their daughter had been raped by Olea. The other, whose child was 13, presented love letters between the child and the coach, who was in his mid-20s. To protect the coach, the 13-year-old denied to her mom they were having sex.

Oscar Olea at a gym in Kendall. Clara-Sophia Daly/csdaly@MiamiHerald.com

Police did nothing. The families were reluctant at that time to expose their daughters to the rigors of the criminal justice system. Until recently, Olea continued to coach young girls at his studio in Key Biscayne and in at least one other facility in Kendall.

The 13-year-old, now in her mid-20s, told the Herald he had sexually abused her repeatedly

Police took a fresh look at Olea after the Herald published its investigation. Olea, 38, denied any wrongdoing when contacted by reporters. The women, who have not been identified publicly because they are alleged victims of sex abuse, contacted police after the Herald investigation was published.

Olea was charged with engaging in sexual acts with children.

Miami Herald staff writer Chuck Rabin contributed.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.