A key Carolina Panthers cornerback is out, but so is Detroit Lions’ top receiver

The Carolina Panthers received some mixed news Sunday morning.

Donte Jackson, one of the team’s top cornerbacks who was listed as “questionable” coming into the day, is inactive for Carolina’s contest against the Detroit Lions. He sustained a shoulder injury in the first half of the Panthers’ Week 4 contest against Minnesota and didn’t return for the second.

His absence piles onto an otherwise banged up Panthers secondary. Starting safety Xavier Woods will miss a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury, and No. 1 corner Jaycee Horn is still out after sustaining a long-term injury Week 1.

Also on the Panthers’ inactive list: RB Raheem Blackshear, LB Deion Jones, T David Sharpe and Woods.

The Jackson news is hedged a bit by the fact that Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit’s Pro Bowl caliber target, was listed as inactive on Sunday with an abdomen injury. This certainly will impact the Lions’ Top 10 passing offense.

A key Lions running back, Jahmyr Gibbs, is also inactive. He is one of the Lions’ formidable two-headed backfield — which is the source of the team’s fast-paced, play-action centered offense.

Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu, who showed up on the injury report earlier this week with an ailing hip, is good to go. It’s also worth noting that offensive lineman Austin Corbett and tight end Stephen Sullivan returned to practice this week for the Panthers but will not play.

Full Carolina Panthers inactive list vs. Lions

RB Raheem Blackshear

S Xavier Woods

CB Donte Jackson

LB Deion Jones

T David Sharpe

Full Detroit Lions inactive list vs. Panthers

DB Brian Branch

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

DL Brodric Martin

TE James Mitchell

DL Levi Onwuzurike

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown