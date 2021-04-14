A key component of J&J vaccine could explain link to extremely rare blood clots

Erika Edwards
·5 min read

A key ingredient in Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine could explain the possible link between the shots and the extremely rare blood clots reported in six patients in the U.S.

The technology used in the drugmaker’s vaccine, called an adenovirus, is used to prompt an immune response against the coronavirus. But some experts say that it could instead — in rare cases — prompt an immune response against certain components in the blood that cause clotting.

Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Rollout of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was paused Tuesday, after six recipients developed a combination of severe blood clots in the brain called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, or CVST, and low levels of platelets. One person died and another remains in critical condition, Dr. Peter Marks, director for the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research at the Food and Drug Administration, said during a media briefing.

The cases appear to be exceedingly rare. Out of more than 7 million Johnson & Johnson shots administered, six patients developed the clots.

An advisory committee for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss the cases and possible changes to the recommended use of the vaccine. It could be that there are other clotting risk factors linking the cases.

Meanwhile, some experts suspect the key technology used to make the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — as well as the AstraZeneca vaccine — may play a role in the blood clots. The AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet authorized for any use in the U.S., has been linked to rare occurrences of blood clots in Europe and the United Kingdom.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency and the U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency acknowledged the link between the AstraZeneca shot and the potential for blood clotting problems. These warnings came as a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine linked the AstraZeneca vaccine to reports of rare blood clots in 11 patients — nine of them women — in their 20s, 30s and 40s in Germany and Austria.

Both the AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines use an inactivated form of a common cold virus, called an adenovirus, to teach the immune system to recognize the spike protein found of the surface of the coronavirus.

In both products, the adenovirus is genetically modified so it does not cause cold symptoms. In the AstraZeneca vaccine, the modified virus comes from chimpanzees; in Johnson & Johnson's, the virus comes from humans.

No such clotting issues have been reported with the Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, health officials said. Those vaccines use a different type of technology, called messenger RNA, or mRNA.

Experts believe it's possible that on rare occasions, the adenovirus itself could lead to clotting, due to a reaction involving platelets.

Indeed, the New England Journal of Medicine analysis suggested the adenovirus as the mechanism at play.

"Most of these patients are developing antibody against what's caused platelet factor 4, which causes platelets to clump together," said Dr. Greg Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group in Rochester, Minnesota.

"We also know that adenoviruses themselves can cause platelet activation and binding," said Poland, who is also a consultant for multiple Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers, including Johnson & Johnson.

Platelets play a critical role in blood clotting, which is important for healing cuts and other wounds. When an injury occurs, platelets in the blood are activated, rushing to the site of the injury and forming a clot.

But sometimes, platelets can become activated when there is no injury, leading to clots in the blood vessels that can cut off blood flow to key organs such as the heart, lungs or brain.

Counterintuitively, a common blood thinner called heparin — meant to reduce clots — can trigger a clotting condition called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. (Thrombocytopenia means low platelet levels.) The reaction is rare, occurring in up to 5 percent of patients who receive the drug.

"Some patients develop antibodies against the heparin molecule," said Dr. Hugh Cassiere, director of critical care services at Sandra Atlas Bass Heart Hospital at North Shore University Hospital, part of Northwell Health, on Long Island, New York. "Those antibodies activate the platelets to start clotting."

Experts hypothesize that in very rare instances, the adenoviruses used in the Johnson & Johnson and the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines might prompt the body to make antibodies similar to what's seen in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.

Timing of symptoms may also provide evidence that antibodies play a role. The six patients developed symptoms within 2 weeks of receiving the shot — the amount of time it takes for the body to build the antibodies.

Download the NBC News app for full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

But current evidence suggests the risk of blood clots is exceedingly rare.

"This is a situation of risk versus risk," said John Grabenstein, a former executive director of medical affairs for vaccines at Merck and a former Department of Defense immunologist. "There is a larger risk of getting Covid-19 disease, and a presumably lesser risk of this blood clotting disorder."

Marks, of the FDA, said those rare cases must be treated differently than typical blood clots, for which heparin is the standard of care. These specific blood clots in the brain may require different types of blood thinners, according to him.

For those with a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, "heparin may be dangerous, and alternative treatments need to be given, preferably under the guidance of physicians experienced in the treatment of blood clots," Marks said Tuesday.

There are a handful of other vaccines that use the adenovirus technology, including Johnson & Johnson's Ebola vaccine. But those have been used on far fewer people than the Covid-19 vaccines. It's only when medications or vaccines are given to a huge number of people that investigators find rare side effects.

Meanwhile, identifying even a minuscule risk is a "great reflection of a system that's working," said Dr. Julie Morita, a former health commissioner at the Chicago Department of Public Health, who is the executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation owns stock in Johnson & Johnson, but operates independently of the company.

"The fact that the CDC and FDA have paused the vaccinations and now are working with health care providers so they know how to treat people who have these side effects, and also working to detect more of these cases," Morita said, "should give people confidence in the vaccines that are currently available."

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.

Recommended Stories

  • Was the U.S. right to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

    On Tuesday morning, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended “out of an abundance of caution” that states pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Blood clots as prevalent with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as with AstraZeneca's: study

    A study by Oxford University found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca vaccine that was produced with the university's help. According to the study, 4 in 1 million people experience cerebral venous thrombosis after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, versus 5 in 1 million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The risk of getting CVT is much higher for those who get COVID-19 -- 39 in a million patients -- is higher than it is for those for get vaccinated. AstraZeneca's vaccine use has been halted or limited in many countries on blood clot concerns.

  • Don't start doubting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines - after 185 million doses, there are no red flags about blood clots

    The CDC is investigating a possible association between Johnson & Johnson's shot and six cases of rare blood clots.

  • Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: Booster shot "likely" needed within 12 months of full vaccination

    People will "likely" need a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster within 12 months of being fully vaccinated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Thursday. Why it matters: COVID-19 vaccine boosters are expected to become a regular part of life for years to come, as variants continue to spread and become dominant strains in some countries.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he told CNBC’s Bertha Coombs. Bourla also suggested that people may need to be vaccinated annually in order to stay immunized against the virus. Pfizer announced earlier this month the vaccine was still highly effective up to six months after the second dose. The company continues to study how long protection from the virus lasts.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Mississippi dad suffers stroke after Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here’s what happened.

    The Ocean Springs man got the vaccine and went back to work. He fell out of his office chair an hour later, unable to talk or move his right side. Here’s more from his family.

  • Olympics: Australia must prepare for swimmers to miss out on COVID-19 vaccine - CEO

    Swimming Australia (SA) hopes its Olympic team will receive COVID-19 vaccines before the Tokyo Games but must prepare for the scenario that they miss out, the governing body's newly appointed Chief Executive said on Thursday. Australia has restricted the roll-out of its favoured AstraZeneca vaccine to people under 50 over blood clotting concerns, slowing the national vaccination programme further after the European Union blocked exports to the country.

  • Americans might start getting a 3rd booster shot for Moderna vaccines this year

    Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said his company intended to get authorization for booster shots by this summer.

  • Two to a bed in Delhi hospital as India's COVID crisis spirals

    Gasping for air, two men wearing oxygen masks share a bed in a government hospital in India's capital New Delhi, victims of the country's growing COVID-19 crisis. At Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP), one of India's largest COVID-only facilities with more than 1,500 beds, a stream of ambulances ferried patients to the overflowing casualty ward on Thursday.

  • Coronavirus J&J vaccine concerns 'are very, very tiny risks worth taking': Yale doctor

    After the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, Dr. David Katz, a preventive medicine specialist, told Yahoo Finance that there is ‘always some risk’ when it comes to medicine and that the coronavirus vaccine concerns 'are very, very tiny risks worth taking.'

  • Imperfect Foods fights food waste by selling “ugly” fruits and vegetables

    Imperfect Foods gives “ugly” fruits and vegetables another life

  • Ivanka Trump's Instagram account was flooded with angry comments after she posted photos of herself getting a COVID-19 vaccine

    Ivanka Trump posted photos of herself getting the Pfizer shot in Florida and encouraged her followers to get vaccinated too.

  • The Covid-19 vaccine side effects that specifically affect women

    Women have noted lumps, misleading mammograms, and irregular periods after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Nationals monitor halt on Johnson & Johnson vaccine after players received shot

    The Nationals are in contact with doctors following the CDCs decision to pause rollout of the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine due to rare cases of blood clots among recipients.

  • Moderna CEO sees likely need for COVID booster for high-risk groups, eyes flu market

    "Discussions now are really turning to 2022, and governments being worried about boosts," Stephane Bancel told Yahoo Finance.

  • Anti-trans bills aim to make it a crime to medically treat transgender youth. Experts say it will have 'deadly consequences.'

    “There is a significant misconception that the gender-affirming treatment is permanent surgery, and that’s not the case,” says one expert regarding a crop of harmful and misleading anti-trans bills being advanced in states around the country.

  • COVID-19 public health messages have been all over the place – but researchers know how to do better

    Public service announcements, news articles and social media posts are all part of the coronavirus messaging landscape. Noam Galai via Getty ImagesPersuading people to get a COVID-19 vaccine remains a challenge even as more than a 120 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose. Public health officials have struggled to find persuasive and accessible approaches throughout the pandemic, from explaining where COVID-19 originated to how the virus spreads among individuals, along with steps to prevent its transmission, its inequitable impacts on people’s lives, and now relevant risks and benefits information about vaccines. COVID-19 is not just a medical issue. It is also a social justice, economic and political issue. That makes it hard to figure out how best to share information about it, especially since messages come from a range of communicators – including elected officials, journalists, scientists, physicians and community leaders – and are delivered to diverse audiences. And the science itself has been uncertain and evolving. New information can change what’s known almost daily, making clear, accurate communication a “moving target.” As researchers focused on the science of science communication, we can suggest several communication strategies, based on a July 2020 report from the National Academies for Science, Engineering and Medicine, that encourage protective behaviors related to COVID-19. Clear and open, even about uncertainty Decades of research in risk communication show that people’s perception of their own risk is key to motivating them to take preventive measures. For that to work, public health messages must be clear, consistent and transparent. One way to ensure that, especially for issues that have high uncertainty, like the pandemic, is for science and health messages to include context that connects the news to people’s concerns and prior experiences. What does risk or uncertainty about how the virus is transferred mean for the audience? How can they act on that information in their own lives? The “so what” of the message has to feel relevant. One approach, for example, is to emphasize how adoption of preventive behaviors – such as mask-wearing and hand-washing – leads to local businesses reopening and faster economic recovery. Ensuring consistency in messaging, even for a rapidly changing issue, also means considering context – the bigger-picture processes shaping the issue. In other words, where do both the information and the uncertainty come from? What do scientists, policymakers and health care workers know or not know at this point? Then, most crucially, what are people doing to address that uncertainty and what can audiences still do to act in the face of it? Tap into a crowd mentality At various points during the pandemic, public health officials needed to persuade people to change aspects of their daily lives. To do this effectively, it helps to remember that people change their behavior and beliefs to better match what they perceive other people are doing – especially those they most identify with. It’s human nature to want to go along with social norms. Health messages should avoid putting a spotlight on “bad” behaviors, since that can actually exacerbate the problem. Disproportionate attention paid to vaccine hesitancy or people refusing to wear masks, for example, gives the impression that these behaviors are more common than they actually are. Rather, attention to “good” behaviors, such as small business successfully implementing social distancing practices, can be more effective. The now-ubiquitous post-vaccine selfie can have unintended consequences. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez But even well-intended efforts to promote social norms, such as vaccination selfies, may provoke significant backlash, including jealousy, anger and feelings of injustice. One way to avoid unintended backlash is to consider, before sharing, who is likely to see this message beyond the intended audiences. Are those who might see the message able to act on this information? If people can’t sign up for their own vaccination yet, a photo of a happy newly vaccinated person may make them feel angry and trigger negative feelings about systemic unfairness and resentment toward those who do have access. Balancing the good news with the bad The fear of a threat can motivate action. But a fear-based message often leads to people feeling helpless unless it’s paired with clear actions they can take to mitigate the threat. Alternatively, hope is a powerful motivator, much more so and more consistently than fear or anger in many cases. Fortunately, for science communication in particular, surveys find that the majority of Americans remain hopeful about the promise of science to improve people’s lives. Communicating hope can happen implicitly, through highlighting what does work and the benefits of actions. For example, clients following mask-wearing policies permitted many small businesses like hair salons to remain safely open. What tends to be more common, especially in news coverage, is an emphasis on the negative – both in the current situation and in hypothetical futures and risks that could come if people don’t change course. You can see this focus in the coverage of gatherings that violate health regulations, like crowded beaches during spring break. The weight of constant bad news reduces how equipped individuals feel to deal with a problem or avoid a risk. And this negative tendency can paint an unrealistic picture of an issue that has both wins and losses to report. Without a fuller picture of the good news – what does work and what people are doing right – it becomes very difficult to envision how the world could look any different, or what anyone can do to move forward to a better place. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Todd Newman, University of Wisconsin-Madison; Dominique Brossard, University of Wisconsin-Madison, and Emily Howell, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Read more:Science elicits hope in Americans – its positive brand doesn’t need to be partisanWhat does research say about how to effectively communicate about science? Nothing to disclose.Dominique Brossard and Todd Newman do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Olympics: New Zealand starts vaccinating Tokyo-bound athletes

    New Zealand has started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to athletes ahead of their departure for the Tokyo Games, the country's Olympics chief said on Wednesday. "We’re really satisfied the government was able to put us in that category of national significance, so that’s now underway and athletes have been worked through according to when they might be departing,” New Zealand Olympic Committee Chief Executive Kereyn Smith told reporters in Auckland. More than 200 athletes are expected to represent New Zealand at the July 23-Aug. 8 Games.

  • 20 Amazing Ways To Live Life to the Fullest When You Retire

    Good news: The average retirement age in the U.S. for those who are currently retired is 61, according to a recent Gallup survey. That means there’s plenty of opportunity for staying active when...

  • 2015 Ford Mustang Roush Warrior T/C To Benefit Wounded Veterans Again

    It is no secret that America loves it’s warriors, the brave men and women that have put their lives on the line for freedom sake. Sisson Pre-Owned, Rescue 22 Foundation, and Carlisle Auctions are offering car enthusiasts a chance to show it.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons