Key Decisions Coming on Products From Vertex, AstraZeneca and Other Pharmas

Investors may want to pay close attention to news coming down the pike soon that could affect the share prices of several pharma companies. The next two months are likely to see a wave of important updates about key products.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTX) is one of the drugmakers to keep an eye on. Investors are eager to learn the results of a mid-stage study of Vertex's drug to treat a genetic disorder that causes lung and liver damage. Some have expressed skepticism about the treatment given that the biotech last year had to end a study of its first drug to treat the genetic disorder due to safety issues. However, Vertex said the new medication has a different makeup and is confident that the difference will be demonstrated by trial results.


Others aren't so bullish. After last year's setback with the first medication, BioPharma Dive reported that Geoffrey Porges, an analyst at SVB Leerink, told clients he expected Wall Street to "flush all value" out of Vertex forecasts that included any revenue expectations relating to the company's work on the genetic disorder. The reason he cited was the company's history of abandoning programs once the lead drug flops.

In the past year, Vertex has traded as high as $306, but has since seen its share price ease to $221, perhaps on concerns that the company will be hard-pressed to find a companion for its blockbuster drug Trikafta, used to treat cystic fibrosis. In 2020, the treatment raked in nearly $4 billion, pushing Vertex's sales for the year up 55% to $6.2 billion. SVB Leerink expects Trikafta sales will grow at an annual compound rate of 16% through 2025. However, revenue from the company's other cystic fibrosis drugs is forecasted to decline, exacerbating the need for additions to its offerings.

Earlier this year, FiercePharma reported that analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note to investors that they had concerns about Vertex's long-term outlook. They wrote: "A more important emerging angle to the story is how [Vertex] identifies the potential next legs of growth outside of CF (cystic fibrosis) throughout 2021."

Other companies awaiting key decisions include:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is likely to greenlight resumption of the use of the company's Covid-19 with guidelines on safety after six younger women given the vaccine developed blood clots.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

The British pharma company was supposed to submit an application for its Covid vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration by mid-April. That didn't happen and there is no indication when it will take place. By contrast, Moderna Inc. (MRNA), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Johnson & Johnson all submitted their applications for approval within two weeks of reporting trial data.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company's drug aducanumab has been hailed as an effective treatment for Alzheimer's and an abject failure. Results from clinical trials are ambiguous. But since there is no approved drug for the disease, the FDA is under intense pressure to give aducanumab the go-ahead, even though its advisors oppose approving it. Whatever decision the FDA makes, it is likely to have wide-ranging effects on patient care, Biogen's future and on the agency's reputation.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

We should learn this quarter about the effectiveness of Sarepta Therapeutics' commercial version of the company's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Last year, Sarepta was leading the pack in the competition to develop its drug to treat the rare, progressive neuromuscular disease. Unfortunately, the treatment missed the mark in tests, sending the company's shares tumbling by half.

Disclosure: The author has a position in Vertex and Johnson & Johnson.

