Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

EMRAH GUREL and SUZAN FRASER
·3 min read

SAMANDAG, Turkey (AP) — Demolition teams are clearing mounds of rubble from the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake in Turkey and Syria, as emergency responders scramble to shelter survivors — who were traumatized anew by Monday's magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Turkey's already badly battered province of Hatay.

That quake killed eight people in Turkey and Syria and demolished or damaged more buildings, leaving countless homeless. The combined death toll from the Feb. 6 earthquake in both countries stands at around 46,000 — the vast majority in Turkey.

Here’s a look at the key developments Wednesday from the aftermath of the earthquake.

EU PREPARES FOR DONORS’ CONFERENCE

The powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before,” a top European Union official said.

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels. The conference aims to mobilize funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quake.

“We are all shocked by the horror the people of Turkey have to go through,” Varhelyi said during a joint news conference with Sweden’s minister for foreign trade and Turkey’s foreign minister. “This is why we are here to help; because we care, because we are friends, because we are allies.”

The commissioner continued: “My generation for sure has not seen such a devastating earthquake on the planet ... It will take a huge reconstruction operation. Maybe something, again, that we have not seen before.”

Last week the United Nations launched an appeal for $1 billion to help humanitarian agencies in Turkey assist millions of people affected by the earthquake.

TURKISH WATCHDOG FINES TV STATIONS

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has fined four television stations that have aired programs critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government’s handling of the aftermath of the disaster.

The move is widely seen as a government attempt to censor negative coverage of the government’s earthquake response ahead of elections scheduled to take place by June 18.

The Radio and Television Supreme Council, or RTUK, fined Halk TV, Tele 1 and Fox TV and also ordered Halk TV and Tele 1 programs be taken off the air for five days, said Ilhan Tasci, a member of the council from Turkey’s main opposition party.

Meanwhile, authorities have blocked access to a popular online forum, Eksi Sozluk, where government critics have posted opinions. The website said on Twitter that it was trying to get information on the reason behind the blockage.

Erdogan’s government came under intense criticism after access to Twitter was restricted for several hours, days after the earthquake hit. Officials said the move was an effort to fight disinformation on Twitter. Many complained, however, that it hampered rescue efforts.

UN TO HELP WITH DEBRIS MANAGEMENT

The United Nations development program says it plans to support Turkey in the removal of rubble and the management of the debris from the earthquake’s devastation.

A UNDP statement says the agency estimates that the disaster has generated between 116 million and 210 million tons of rubble. It estimates an area at least 30 kilometers by 30 kilometers (18.6 miles by 18.6 miles) with debris piled three meters (yards) high would be needed to contain it all.

Turkish authorities say 118,000 buildings containing 412,000 units have either collapsed or are so damaged that they will need to be demolished.

UNDP said it aims to draw on its experience in responding to earthquakes in other locations, including Haiti, Nepal and Pakistan, the massive explosion in Beirut as well as rubble caused by the war in Ukraine.

__

Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden: Russia making "big mistake" by suspending participation in nuclear treaty

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Tuesday that Russia would be pausing participation in the nuclear arms control treaty.

  • Which Greater Columbus boys basketball teams made final Ohio AP poll of 2022-23 season?

    Ready earned the No. 1 ranking in Division II in the final Ohio Associated Press boys basketball poll of the 2022-23 season.

  • Texas Tech pulls away late, Oklahoma Sooners drop another one 74-63

    Though Oklahoma won the turnover battle, a poor shooting night allowed Texas Tech to pull away late and the Sooners lose 74-63

  • Russia and China can ‘stabilise’ the world, Vladimir Putin says

    Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow and Beijing can “stabilise” the world as he hosted a top Chinese official during joint military drills.

  • Fardaws Aimaq nets second straight double-double as Texas Tech downs Oklahoma

    Fardaws Aimaq turned in his second straight double-double to help Texas Tech down Oklahoma in a Big 12 Conference game Tuesday night in Norman.

  • Air Force expands cancer review of nuclear missile personnel

    The Air Force's review of cancers among its nuclear missile corps will include all personnel who worked on, guarded, supported or operated the nation’s ground-based warheads, Air Force Global Strike Command announced Wednesday. Nine officers who had worked as missileers — the airmen who launch the warheads from underground silos and control centers — at Montana’s Malmstrom Air Force Base were diagnosed with with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck of U.S. Space Force reported last month in a briefing obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Ukraine is Europe - opinion

    The world we knew radically changed on 24 February 2022. On that day and for every day since, the lives of millions of Ukrainian families were shattered.

  • ‘Russian troops deprived diabetic patient of insulin to let him slowly die’

    Hospitals have been pillaged, doctors imprisoned, and patients denied vital medical care by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, according to a landmark investigation which uncovers hundreds of potential war crimes committed by Vladimir Putin’s forces.

  • How the Russian economy self-immolated in the year since Putin invaded Ukraine

    Russia will realize it does not need Putin, just as the world has already realized it does not need Russia.

  • Iran May Tempt a World Looking for More Oil

    Iran's idle barrels could help keep prices down, but they would come with sizable complications, writes Jim Krane.

  • Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

    Nigerians will vote on Saturday in what could be their most credible and close electoral contest since military rule ended nearly a quarter of a century ago - and the first in which a presidential candidate who isn't from one of the two main parties stands a chance. Former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) faces Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi, a wild- card candidate who defected from the PDP to the smaller Labour Party and now leads in at least five opinion polls.

  • The 2023 WIAA boys basketball brackets are out. Here are takeaways from each division.

    The WIAA boys playoff brackets have released, here are five glimpses into the road to a gold ball for Milwaukee-area area teams in each division.

  • Stunned residents face new trauma after another earthquake hits Turkey, Syria: Updates

    Turkey's disaster agency said six people were killed in second earthquakes and 300 injured – 18 critically. Two people died in Syria. Updates.

  • Russia's hypersonic-missile ship in SA for war games

    STORY: This is Russia's flagship frigate, equipped with new generation hypersonic missiles, arriving in South Africa's Richards Bay for joint naval exercises.That's according to Russia's defence ministry which released this footage on Wednesday (February 22).The ship, named "The Admiral Gorshkov of the Fleet of the Soviet Union," was arriving for the drills which include China and that South Africa calls "routine."However, the exercises have fueled domestic criticism and fears they could endanger relations with Western partners.South Africa says it is neutral on the conflict in Ukraine.Last year it abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Russia.The start of the exercises, off South Africa's eastern coast, coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine - which Moscow calls a "special military operation."It also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision, announced on Tuesday (February 21), to suspend its last major nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.The Gorshkov warship carries the Zircon missiles which have a range of 560 miles.They can travel at several times the speed of sound, making them difficult to defend against. Putin has described them as "unstoppable."

  • Biden calls Putin's actions on nuclear treaty a 'big mistake'

    During a meeting with NATO leaders in Warsaw, Poland, President Biden told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a "big mistake" by announcing that Russia will suspend its participation in the New START treaty.

  • Terrifying video captures moment Turkey earthquake hits, plunging area into darkness, shaking cars

    Scary dash cam footage captured the moment another earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday night, with the tremor injuring hundreds and killing six people.

  • Florida's Great Displacement has already begun

    Florida is the canary in the coal mine of climate change. Long-time residents are already fleeing, and it's a scary omen for the rest of the US.

  • Diversity activist who claimed to be Latino, Arab, South Asian outed as white by her mother

    Muslim activist Raquel Evita Saraswati, who claimed to be a woman of color, was outed by her mother who said she is “white as the driven snow.” Saraswati, 39, is the chief equity, inclusion and culture officer of the American Friends Service Committee (AFSC), a Quaker organization that fights globally for peace and social justice. According to members of the organization, Saraswati, whose birth name is Rachel Elizabeth Seidel, has been misrepresenting her ethnic background for years.

  • ‘Limit travel’: Ice a major concern for Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire bracing for heavy snow

    Ice is a major concern for Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire are bracing for up to a foot snow as a messy wintry mix approaches New England.

  • 'Travel will be difficult to impossible,' NWS says as major winter storm looms

    Travel is expected to be "difficult to impossible" with the latest winter storm to hit the region, according to the National Weather Service.