Key Energy Services Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Energy Services, Inc. (“Key” or the “Company”)(OTC: KEGX) today reported third quarter 2020 consolidated revenues of $42.9 million and a net loss of $3.9 million, or $(0.28) per basic share, as compared to consolidated revenues of $34.8 million and a net loss of $19.1 million, or $(1.39) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2020. The results for the third quarter of 2020 include: (1) severance and restructuring related expense of $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per basic share, related to the Company’s ongoing cost reduction efforts and the first quarter debt restructuring; (2) a gain of $8.0 million, or $0.58 per basic share, related to a favorable settlement of a legal matter; (3) gains on the sale of assets of $0.5 million, or $0.04 per basic share; (4) non-recurring professional fees of $1.5 million, or $(0.11) per basic share; and (5) share-based compensation expense of $0.4 million, or $(0.03) per basic share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $10.2 million, or $(0.74) per basic share, for the third quarter of 2020.



Earnings per share amounts for the second quarter of 2020 included: (1) gains on sale of assets of $0.6 million, or $0.04 per basic share; (2) restructuring expense related to the Company’s debt restructuring completed in the first quarter of 2020 of $0.7 million, or $(0.05) per basic share; (3) severance expense of $2.2 million, or $(0.16) per basic share; and (4) share-based compensation expense of $0.3 million, or $(0.02) per basic share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $16.5 million, or $(1.20) per basic share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Overview

The following table sets forth summary data for the second of quarter 2020 and prior comparable quarterly periods (in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2019 Revenues $ 42.9 $ 34.8 $ 106.5 Net loss (3.9 ) (19.1 ) (25.5 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.28 ) (1.39 ) (62.32 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) (0.9 ) (6.2 ) (3.7 )





(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measure" below for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to the GAAP measure net loss.





Third quarter 2020 Rig Services revenues were $29.6 million, up approximately 42% as compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $20.8 million. Third quarter 2020 rig hours were approximately 65,000 hours, an increase of approximately 50% from the second quarter of 2020. Completion hours increased 28% and comprised 10% of our third quarter rig activity, as compared to 12% in the second quarter. The Rig Services segment generated income before income taxes of $1.8 million (6.2% of revenues) and Adjusted EBITDA of $5.8 million (19.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss before income taxes of $2.4 million ((11.4)% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million (12.4% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020. Higher customer activity, partially offset by slightly lower pricing attributable to geographic mix, positively impacted revenue, margins and Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter.

Third quarter 2020 Fluid Management Services revenues were $7.5 million as compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $8.1 million. Truck hours were marginally lower at approximately 69,000 hours as compared to 71,000 hours in the second quarter of 2020. The segment was essentially breakeven on an income before income tax basis and generated Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million (6.2% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to income before income taxes of $0.1 million (1.3% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million (6.3% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020. Fluid Management Services activity remained depressed due to lower completion and production activity attributable to low oil and gas prices.

Third quarter 2020 Fishing & Rental Services revenues were $4.1 million, essentially flat as compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $4.0 million. The segment generated a loss before income taxes of $0.4 million ((10.7)% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss before income taxes of $1.7 million ((43.3)% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of nil in the second quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2020 loss before income taxes and Adjusted EBITDA improved over the second quarter due to lower depreciation expense and lower operating expenses resulting from the Company’s cost reduction program.

Third quarter 2020 Coiled Tubing Services revenues were $1.7 million as compared to second quarter 2020 revenues of $1.9 million. Utilization of large diameter coiled tubing units averaged 0.4 units during the third quarter of 2020 as compared to 0.4 during the second quarter of 2020. Pricing for Coiled Tubing Services in the third quarter was essentially flat versus the second quarter of 2020. Both pricing and utilization during the third quarter of 2020 continued to be negatively impacted by reduced customer demand attributable to lower completion activity resulting from low oil prices. The segment loss before income taxes was $1.3 million ((77.3)% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.5) million ((27.2)% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2020 as compared to a loss before income taxes of $1.8 million ((98.1)% of revenue) and Adjusted EBITDA of $(0.6) million ((30.5)% of revenue) in the second quarter of 2020. The improvement in the loss before income taxes and Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 was attributable to lower operating expenses resulting from the Company’s cost reduction initiatives.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $13.6 million in the second quarter. Third quarter 2020 G&A expenses include $0.3 million of severance and restructuring expense and $1.5 million of nonrecurring professional fees. Second quarter 2020 G&A expenses included $1.6 million of severance and restructuring costs. Excluding these items, G&A expense was $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of approximately 12% as compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. G&A expenses continued to benefit from steps taken in the first half of 2020 to lower personnel costs, including wage cuts and the suspension of the Company’s match of 401(k) contributions.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2020, Key had total liquidity of $13.2 million, consisting of $4.5 million in unrestricted cash and $8.7 million of borrowing capacity under the ABL Credit Facility. As of September 30, 2020, Key’s total borrowing base under the ABL Credit Facility was $44.9 million, with collateral consisting of $17.5 million of eligible accounts receivable and $27.4 million of cash posted as additional collateral to support outstanding letters of credit. At November 6, 2020, Key’s liquidity was $13.0 million, consisting of $4.6 million of unrestricted cash and $8.4 million of borrowing capacity under the ABL Credit Facility. Capital expenditures and asset sales proceeds for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.2 million and $1.6 million, respectively, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, totaled $1.2 million and $5.0 million, respectively.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 REVENUES $ 42,911 $ 34,750 $ 106,523 $ 152,969 $ 328,739 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Direct operating expenses 33,556 29,904 87,956 125,121 266,714 Depreciation and amortization expense 7,107 8,054 14,584 25,387 43,142 General and administrative expenses 12,269 13,637 21,375 41,159 66,014 Impairment expense — — — 41,242 — Operating loss (10,021 ) (16,845 ) (17,392 ) (79,940 ) (47,131 ) Gain on debt restructuring — — — (170,648 ) — Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 2,238 2,066 8,411 12,525 26,164 Other (income) loss, net (8,362 ) (15 ) (351 ) (8,762 ) (1,732 ) Income (loss) before tax income taxes (3,897 ) (18,896 ) (25,452 ) 86,945 (71,563 ) Income tax (expense) benefit 1 (229 ) (37 ) (972 ) 4,330 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (3,896 ) $ (19,125 ) $ (25,489 ) $ 85,973 $ (67,233 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (62.32 ) $ 8.14 $ (164.79 ) Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (1.39 ) $ (62.32 ) $ 8.08 $ (164.79 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 13,781 13,781 409 10,562 408 Diluted 13,781 13,781 409 10,638 408













Segment Revenue and Operating Income (in thousands, except for percentages, unaudited):





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30,

September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rig Services $ 29,598 $ 20,825 $ 64,465 $ 98,332 $ 197,375 Fishing & Rental Services 4,085 3,971 14,135 17,648 43,534 Coiled Tubing Services 1,714 1,867 9,714 8,418 32,134 Fluid Management Services 7,514 8,087 18,209 28,571 55,696 Consolidated Total $ 42,911 $ 34,750 $ 106,523 $ 152,969 $ 328,739 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes Rig Services $ 1,845 $ (2,364 ) $ 2,734 $ 2,786 $ 13,070 Fishing & Rental Services (438 ) (1,718 ) (1,724 ) (21,906 ) (4,671 ) Coiled Tubing Services (1,325 ) (1,831 ) (1,558 ) (4,125 ) (5,171 ) Fluid Management Services (12 ) 104 (424 ) (23,781 ) (133 ) Functional Support (3,967 ) (13,087 ) (24,480 ) 133,971 (74,658 ) Consolidated Total $ (3,897 ) $ (18,896 ) $ (25,452 ) $ 86,945 $ (71,563 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes % of Revenues Rig Services 6.2 % (11.4 ) % 4.2 % 2.8 % 6.6 % Fishing & Rental Services (10.7 ) % (43.3 ) % (12.2 ) % (124.1 ) % (10.7 ) % Coiled Tubing Services (77.3 ) % (98.1 ) % (16.0 ) % (49.0 ) % (16.1 ) % Fluid Management Services (0.2 ) % 1.3 % (2.3 ) % (83.2 ) % (0.2 ) % Consolidated Total (9.1 ) % (54.4 ) % (23.9 ) % 56.8 % (21.8 ) %

















Following is a reconciliation of net loss as presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Reconciliations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (in thousands, except for percentages, unaudited):

Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 2019 Loss before income taxes $ (3,897 ) $ (18,896 ) $ (25,452 ) % of revenues (9.1 ) % (54.4 ) % (23.9 ) % Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 2,238 2,066 8,411 Interest income (2 ) (25 ) (122 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,107 8,054 14,584 EBITDA $ 5,446 $ (8,801 ) $ (2,579 ) % of revenues 12.7 % (25.3 ) % (2.4 ) % Stock-based compensation 445 325 1,225 Debt restructuring expenses 124 700 — Gain on sales of assets (513 ) (602 ) (2,326 ) Severance costs 154 2,177 — Gain on other non-income taxes (8,005 ) — — Non recurring professional fees 1,459 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ (890 ) $ (6,201 ) $ (3,680 ) % of revenues (2.1 ) % (17.8 ) % (3.5 ) % Revenues $ 42,911 $ 34,750 $ 106,523





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Fishing and Coiled Fluid Rental Tubing Management Functional Rig Services Services Services Services Support Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,845 $ (438 ) $ (1,325 ) $ (12 ) $ (3,967 ) $ (3,897 ) % of revenues 6.2 % (10.7 ) % (77.3 ) % (0.2 ) % — % (9.1 ) % Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 70 5 12 10 2,141 2,238 Interest income — — — — (2 ) (2 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,108 843 1,008 470 678 7,107 EBITDA $ 6,023 $ 410 $ (305 ) $ 468 $ (1,150 ) $ 5,446 % of revenues 20.3 % 10.0 % (17.8 ) % 6.2 % — % 12.7 % Stock-based compensation 32 — 1 3 409 445 Debt restructuring expenses — — — — 124 124 Gain on sales of assets (309 ) (40 ) (162 ) (2 ) — (513 ) Severance costs 59 — — — 95 154 Gain on other non-income taxes — — — — (8,005 ) (8,005 ) Non recurring professional fees — — — — 1,459 1,459 Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,805 $ 370 $ (466 ) $ 469 $ (7,068 ) $ (890 ) % of revenues 19.6 % 9.1 % (27.2 ) % 6.2 % — % (2.1 ) % Revenues $ 29,598 $ 4,085 $ 1,714 $ 7,514 $ — $ 42,911





Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Fishing and Coiled Fluid Rental Tubing Management Functional Rig Services Services Services Services Support Total Income (loss) before income taxes $ (2,364 ) $ (1,718 ) $ (1,831 ) $ 104 $ (13,087 ) $ (18,896 ) % of revenues (11.4 ) % (43.3 ) % (98.1 ) % 1.3 % — % (54.4 ) % Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 68 6 14 11 1,967 2,066 Interest income — — — — (25 ) (25 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,138 1,349 1,164 717 686 8,054 EBITDA $ 1,842 $ (363 ) $ (653 ) $ 832 $ (10,459 ) $ (8,801 ) % of revenues 8.8 % (9.1 ) % (35.0 ) % 10.3 % — % (25.3 ) % Stock-based compensation 25 — 1 3 296 325 Debt restructuring expenses — — — — 700 700 (Gain) loss on sales of assets (371 ) 184 11 (405 ) (21 ) (602 ) Severance costs 1,077 142 72 83 803 2,177 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,573 $ (37 ) $ (569 ) $ 513 $ (8,681 ) $ (6,201 ) % of revenues 12.4 % (0.9 ) % (30.5 ) % 6.3 % — % (17.8 ) % Revenues $ 20,825 $ 3,971 $ 1,867 $ 8,087 $ — $ 34,750





“EBITDA” is defined as income or loss attributable to Key before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.





“Adjusted EBITDA” is EBITDA as further adjusted for certain non-recurring or extraordinary items such as impairment expense, severance expense, loss on debt extinguishment, gains or losses on asset sales, asset retirements and impairments, stock-based compensation and certain non-recurring transaction or other costs (such as the gain on debt restructuring).

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by the Company’s management and directors and by external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, to assess:

The financial performance of the Company’s assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis;

The ability of the Company’s assets to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on its indebtedness;

The Company’s operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to those of other companies in the well services industry, without regard to financing methods and capital structure; and

The Company’s operating trends underlying the items that tend to be of a non-recurring nature.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss) and segment income (loss) before income taxes or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and segment income (loss) before income taxes and these measures may vary among other companies. Limitations to using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as an analytical tool include:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect Key’s current or future requirements for capital expenditures or capital commitments;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on Key’s debt;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect income taxes;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

Other companies in Key’s industry may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than Key does, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are a different calculation from earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization as defined for purposes of the financial covenants in the Company’s credit facilities, and therefore should not be relied upon for assessing compliance with covenants.





