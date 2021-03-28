Key events since George Floyd's arrest and death

  • FILE - In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe. As the trial approaches for Chauvin, who is charged with murder in Floyd's death, prosecutors are putting the time Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck at about nine minutes. The time has fluctuated before. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)
  • FILE - This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. As the trial approaches for Chauvin, charged with murder in George Floyd's death, prosecutors are putting the time Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck at about nine minutes. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP File)
1 / 2

George Floyd About 9 Minutes

FILE - In this Monday, May 25, 2020, file frame from video provided by Darnella Frazier, then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneels on the neck of George Floyd, a handcuffed man who was pleading that he could not breathe. As the trial approaches for Chauvin, who is charged with murder in Floyd's death, prosecutors are putting the time Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck at about nine minutes. The time has fluctuated before. (Darnella Frazier via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A timeline of key events that began with George Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020, by four police officers in Minneapolis:

May 25 — Minneapolis police officers respond to a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a possible forgery at a corner grocery and encounter a Black man, later identified as George Floyd, who struggles and ends up handcuffed and face down in the street. Officer Derek Chauvin uses his knee to pin Floyd's neck for about nine minutes while bystanders shout at him to stop. Bystander video shows Floyd crying “I can't breathe” multiple times before going limp. He's pronounced dead at a hospital.

May 26 — Police issue a statement saying Floyd died after a “medical incident,” and that he physically resisted and appeared to be in medical distress. Minutes later, bystander video is posted online. Police release another statement saying the FBI will help investigate. Chauvin and three other officers — Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao — are fired. Protests begin.

May 27 — Mayor Jacob Frey calls for criminal charges against Chauvin. Protests lead to unrest in Minneapolis, with some people looting and starting fires. Protests spread to other cities.

May 28 — Gov. Tim Walz activates the Minnesota National Guard. Police abandon the 3rd Precinct station as protesters overtake it and set it on fire.

May 29 — Chauvin is arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. President Donald Trump tweets about “thugs” in Minneapolis protests and warns: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Protests turn violent again in Minneapolis and other cities.

May 30 — Trump tries to walk back his tweet. Protests continue nationwide and some turn violent.

May 31 — Walz says Attorney General Keith Ellison will lead prosecutions in Floyd's death. The nationwide protests continue.

June 1 — The county medical examiner finds that Floyd's heart stopped as police restrained him and compressed his neck, noting Floyd had underlying health issue and listing fentanyl and methamphetamine use as “other significant conditions."

June 2 — Minnesota's Department of Human Rights launches a civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department.

June 3 — Ellison files a tougher second-degree murder charge against Chauvin and charges the other three officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest.

June 4 — A funeral service for Floyd is held in Minneapolis.

June 5 — Minneapolis bans chokeholds by police, the first of many changes to be announced in coming months, including an overhaul of the police department's use-of-force policy.

June 6 — Massive, peaceful protests happen nationwide to demand police reform. Services are held for Floyd in Raeford, North Carolina, near his birthplace.

June 7 — A majority of Minneapolis City Council members say they support dismantling the police department. The idea later stalls but sparks a national debate over police reform.

June 8 — Thousands pay their respects to Floyd in Houston, where he grew up. He's buried the next day.

June 10 — Floyd's brother testifies before the House Judiciary Committee for police accountability.

June 16 — Trump signs an executive order to encourage better police practices and establish a database to track officers with excessive use-of-force complaints.

July 15 — Floyd’s family sues Minneapolis and the four former officers.

July 21 — The Minnesota Legislature passes a broad slate of police accountability measures that includes bans on neck restraints, chokeholds and so-called warrior-style training.

Oct. 7 — Chauvin posts $1 million bond and is released from state prison, sparking more protests.

Nov. 5 — Judge Peter Cahill rejects defense requests to move the officers' trials.

Jan. 12 — Cahill rules Chauvin will be tried alone due to courtroom capacity issues. The other officers will be tried in August.

Feb. 12 — City leaders say George Floyd Square, the intersection blocked by barricades since Floyd's death, will reopen to traffic after Chauvin's trial.

March 9 — The first potential jurors are questioned for Chauvin's trial after a day's delay for pretrial motions.

March 12 — Minneapolis agrees to pay $27 million settlement to Floyd family.

March 19 — Judge declines to delay or move the trial over concerns that the settlement could taint the jury pool.

March 23 — Jury selection completed with 12 jurors and three alternates.

March 29 — Opening statements expected.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Activists: Floyd's death spurred global change

    George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police set the nation ablaze. Floyd’s global impact is undeniable, and many are looking to carry the movement well beyond the outcome of the trial of the ex-cop who killed him. (March 26)

  • In Minneapolis, an immigrant street struggles to recover

    Nearly all the wreckage along Lake Street has been hauled away. The police station is empty, its entryway sealed with stacked concrete blocks like a street corner pharaoh’s tomb. The street, the focus of so much violence when protests raged through Minneapolis after George Floyd died in police custody, looks almost normal in places.

  • ‘It’s for the people’: how George Floyd Square became a symbol of resistance – and healing

    The semi-autonomous area in Minneapolis has become a service to the community, but the city wants to see it reopened At the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, sits a memorial for George Floyd. Photograph: Jenn Ackerman/The Guardian The sign on a barricade on a once-unassuming street in Minneapolis reads: “You’re now entering the free state of George Floyd”. A small rectangle of city blocks features murals, flowers, candles and tributes in the place where Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white police officer last May, sparking the biggest US civil rights uprising since the 1960s. On maps, it’s the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue. To activists and community members, it’s George Floyd Square. But as one of the most significant police trials in US history gets fully under way, of former officer Derek Chauvin, with opening arguments on Monday, the future of the square is also in the balance. Outside Cup Foods store, where the world watched as a bystander videotaped the 8 minutes, 46 seconds that George Floyd pleaded for his life, one mural depicts a prone body with angel’s wings and some of Floyd’s dying words: “I can’t breathe.” The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis features murals and tributes to George Floyd. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images The area has grown from a makeshift shrine and focus of protests to a semi-autonomous, pedestrian territory symbolizing community resistance. “I didn’t know that cutting off the street would lead us here. We didn’t ask to be traumatized. We didn’t plan this, we reacted and rode the wave,” said Mileesha Smith. She grew up in this neighborhood of south Minneapolis, eating at Cup Foods. “That could be my son,” Smith said of Floyd, looking at the now-iconic wall mural of his face. She quit her job taking care of elderly people to became one of the volunteer caretakers looking after the square, where she is known to all as “Auntie M”. “I got off of work to a whole different life,” she said. Nearby is a disused Speedway gas station now dubbed People’s Way. At a circle of benches with a bonfire pit in the middle, community representatives meet every morning, and activist events are often held there. There’s a community bookshelf, free donated clothing and toys. Some Saturdays, the local church distributes groceries. “It’s for the people,” said Willie Frazier, the owner of Finish Touch Boutique, an adjacent Black Lives Matter clothing store. “It’s for everybody in the world that wants to come here.” Marcia Howard, left, a group organizer, addresses activists and neighbors at George Floyd Square on 4 March. Photograph: Jim Mone/AP And what started as a free clinic in a tent, known as 612Mash (the telephone area code and Minneapolis All Shall Heal), is in the process of becoming a clinic in a building, co-founded by Joelle Zaviska, a nurse. She brings her 8-year-old son to the square. “As a white woman, this is a great opportunity to show him why we’re here, [that] this can’t happen. None of these things can [be allowed to] happen, like George Floyd.” Smith described the space as: “Black centered – but it’s not a ‘Black square’.” Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey wants to have the barricades down after the trial. The city originally put them up to protect those mourning and protesting from traffic. “All efforts to reopen the intersection must prioritize both safety and memorialization of George Floyd’s life in this space, one cannot exist without the other,” Frey told the Guardian in an email response to questions. But there are no details yet on what that could look like or whether it can be achieved with consensus. The authorities cite an uptick in gun violence and shooting deaths in the square in the last 10 months, with Frey insisting this is causing more pain in the city. Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo said at a recent press conference: “People are hurting … The best public safety remedy right now is to open up and get that intersection flowing again.” A group of community members provides some security. There is disagreement about the extent of police access. “You can be a police officer but why do you have to come in here in uniform and traumatize the people that are here?” Smith said, adding: “It’s not that we don’t want them here, we don’t feel safe.” George Floyd Square falls between Minneapolis’ eighth and ninth wards. Photograph: Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters George Floyd Square falls between Minneapolis’ eighth and ninth wards, represented respectively by city council member Alondra Cano and council vice-president Andrea Jenkins. Cano believes reopening the area will reduce a spate of deaths and said: “Crime has increased since the intersection has been blocked off, that’s a fact … gang activity has grown over time” taking advantage of “the sacred space people have tried to create there”. She speaks of elderly Black residents “feeling unsafe and sleeping in their bathtubs at night because they don’t want to get shot … who have to endure the triggering of trauma and PTSD day after day”. Jenkins is involved in talks with the community about what should happen next. Enraged by police-involved deaths in Minnesota, she supports reforms to policing and the provision of mental health services, and greater opportunities for businesses, jobs and homeownership in the neighborhood. She recently told the Guardian that the prospect of Chauvin’s trial was “traumatic” and that the neighborhood of George Floyd Square was struggling amid the aftermath of Floyd’s death and the coronavirus pandemic. Smith, meanwhile, argued that violence in the community was nothing new but was simply more visible, not “brushed under the rug”. She believes that Floyd’s death and attention on the square has pulled the curtain back on residents’ problems. “We’re shining a light on things that people are trying to keep in the dark; we need resources, we need housing, we need jobs,” she said, lamenting inequality and adding: “Why do specific people get a chance at a good education or a good environment?” Zaviska, the nurse, said she had never felt unsafe within the square. “Any of the things that happen around here happen in every city, all the time. It’s not special to the space. This is a big community, and everybody here has everyone’s back,” she said. A decal pasted onto a 38th Street sign marks George Floyd Avenue. Photograph: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images In the heart of the square stands a tall steel sculpture by local artist Jordan Powell Karis. The iconic Black fist has a pan-African flag atop it and is surrounded by concrete blocks filled with flowers and artwork. Frank Yellow, who identified himself as a Lakota indigenous man, sat at a booth next to a barrier offering face masks, water and signs to visitors, while watching out to keep the square safe. “Being from this land, we were supposedly granted autonomy, but we never had that,” he said. “This is an example of how a community can actually operate.” On the concrete the names of many of those killed by police around the US are inscribed, fading a little after a Minnesota winter. Frazier, the boutique owner, said the square is a “beautiful thing”, but he appeared to have compromise on his mind. He wants the names of the dead, the murals and other art preserved on an extended sidewalk. But he added: “Businesses will go under if that street doesn’t open.”

  • Former Minnesota officer will face trial next week for the death of George Floyd

    Derek Chauvin faces murder charges after kneeling on the neck of a Black man for more than nine minutes.

  • Paul, Ayton lead Suns past Raptors for 30th victory

    The Phoenix Suns couldn't hit a shot down the stretch Friday night. The Suns made only two of their last 14 field goal attempts, and none over the final 3:50. A 14-point lead dwindled to two and Toronto might have had a chance to to win if Mikal Bridges had not run down an offensive rebound with 7.3 seconds left.

  • Three weeks before George Floyd killing, accused officers violently detained another Black man

    Derek Chauvin’s trial begins on Monday 29 March

  • Jurors in ex-officer's high-profile trial face heavy burden

    One prospective juror's voice quivered as she told attorneys during jury selection that she feared for her family's safety if chosen for the panel that will decide the fate of a white former police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Jurors at all trials feel pressure, knowing their decisions will alter lives. Bystander video of the confrontation is expected to be a key exhibit at trial, with opening statements set for Monday.

  • Jacob Blake sues Kenosha police officer after prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges

    An African American man who was paralyzed after he was shot in the back by a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer is suing the officer after prosecutors declined to seek criminal charges.Why it matters: The federal lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court comes during stalling efforts to massively reshape police departments nationwide after last summer's protest over systemic racism and police excessive force. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Lawyers for Jacob Blake accused Kenosha officer Rusten Sheskey in court documents of excessive deadly force and violating Blake's constitutional rights.Court documents say Sheskey shot Blake in the back with "malice, willfulness, and reckless indifference" to his rights.Blake's lawyers are seeking an unspecified amount in damages.No attorney was listed for Sheskey. Flashback: Video of Sheskey shooting Blake last August went viral online and generated three days of violent protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city. Police had been called to the scene to resolve a domestic dispute. An investigation by the state Department of Justice claimed that Blake was armed with a knife in the moments that led up to the shooting. Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said he could not disprove Sheskey's claim that he feared for his life when he fired seven shots at Blake.The bottom line: Activists say police mishandled the situation and didn't need to shoot Blake from behind following a scuffle. Advocates are seeking new legislation to make it easier to prosecute and sue officers for alleged misconduct. Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Graveley's full name and title.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Thailand kicks off Olympic 'Flag of the Nation' relay run

    Thailand kicks off the 'Flag of the Nation' relay run, led by the country's first Olympic gold medallist Somrak Kamsing who achieved the feat in boxing at the 1996 Atlanta Games. The event will see more than 4,000 Olympic medal-winning athletes, amateur athletes, celebrities and volunteers take turn running with the Thai flag for 61 days, covering 4,581 kilometres and passing through 35 provinces in the country till reaching Suvarnabhumi Airport. The flag will then be flown to Tokyo alongside the Thai Olympic contingent.

  • Student tortured by gang who made him hand over life savings in 22-hour kidnap ordeal

    Zakariya Osman, 25, and Harris Saqib, 24, were handed prison sentences totalling 50 years at Leeds Crown Court .

  • UK protesters scuffle with police during rally over new law

    Police in the English city of Bristol say they arrested 10 people during a third night of protest against a new policing law. Hundreds of demonstrators against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill staged a sit-down protest outside a police station in the southwest England city on Friday night, and some scuffled with officers in helmets and shields who tried to break up the gathering. The Avon and Somerset Police force said Saturday that eggs, bottles and bricks were thrown at officers and a police horse was daubed with paint.

  • What to watch for as Derek Chauvin's trial for the killing of George Floyd gets underway

    Legal experts say the central dispute in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop accused of murdering Floyd, will likely boil down to one key question: How exactly did Floyd die?

  • U.S. fears China attack on Taiwan

    The Biden administration has concluded that China "is flirting with the idea of seizing control of Taiwan as President Xi Jinping becomes more willing to take risks to boost his legacy," the Financial Times reports. Why it matters: An invasion of Taiwan, the self-governed island claimed by Beijing, would force the U.S. to decide whether to go to war with China to defend an implicit ally.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe recent conclusion by the Biden administration is based on Chinese behavior during the past two months a senior U.S. official told FT. After a show of force by Chinese bombers off Taiwan just after President Biden took office, the State Department said: "We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan."Adm. John Aquilino, nominee to head U.S. forces in the Pacific, warned the Senate Armed Services Committee this week that the threat to Taiwan "is much closer to us than most think," CNN reported.China views taking control of Taiwan as "their No. 1 priority," Aquilino said.Adm. Philip Davidson, current head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, testified earlier this month that the Chinese military is building up offensive capability, making the threat to Taiwan "manifest during this decade — in fact, in the next six years."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrate 6-year anniversary of the day they met: 'You are beauty to me'

    Russel Wilson and Ciara celebrated the six year anniversary of the day they met.

  • What’s good for the U.S. gun industry? An anti-gun president such as Joe Biden

    Gun industry jobs and profits soared under President Obama on concern he'd enact control measures. The same thing is playing out now.

  • U.S. sets new vaccine record with 3.4 million doses administered in one day

    The U.S. broke its previous record for most COVID-19 vaccines administered in a single day, with 3.4 million doses reported on Friday, according to the White House.Why it matters: President Biden on Thursday set a new goal of 200 million doses administered in his first 100 days in office. At the current seven-day average, which increased to 2.62 million daily doses with the new record on Friday, the U.S. would comfortably reach that goal before his 100th day on April 30.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: States have reported a total of 133.3 million vaccine doses, with about 117 million administered since Biden was inaugurated, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker.26.3% of Americans have received at least their first dose, and 14.3% have been fully vaccinated.Biden has called on every state to make every adult eligible to receive a vaccine by May 1, and over 40 have already said they plan to meet or beat that deadline.Yes, but: That doesn't necessarily mean states have enough vaccine supplies to offer appointments to everyone in the new groups, which could slow down the pace of vaccinations.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • White House says Biden is prepared to issue executive orders on guns

    In the wake of two mass shootings in the United States in a single week, the White House said Friday that President Biden is prepared to issue executive orders to enact gun reform, circumventing the need for a divided Congress to pass legislation.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user

  • Two Indian states vote in test for Modi

    Voters in India's Assam and West Bengal cast their ballots on Saturday in elections that will indicate how Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support is holding up after a year of the coronavirus pandemic and months of protests against his farm reforms. Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned energetically for their Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, encouraging defections from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, whose firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee has been chief minister since 2011.