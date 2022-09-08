Key figure in Jennifer Fay investigation charged with South Carolina murder

Kevin Maler, a key figure in the investigation into the 1989 unsolved disappearance of Brockton teenager Jennifer Fay, is now charged with a South Carolina murder in an unrelated case.

It is welcome news for the family of Jennifer Fay.

“It’s just time, it’s time. It’s been too long,” said Yvette Aubin, Jennifer’s sister. “I’m not shocked at all that he was charged with murder, I’m more shocked at how long it took for them to realize this is who he is.”

Kevin Maler is already doing time on a drug conviction.

But he’s now charged in South Carolina with injecting another man, Kevin Craig with an unknown substance in 2019, killing him.

The potential motive: to cover up their roles in the 2019 disappearance of another woman, Faith Roach.

Massachusetts Private Investigator Charles Castro has been working the Fay case for twenty years.

He’s long had his sights set on Kevin Maler.

“Chaos and crime seem to follow Kevin wherever he goes,” Castro said. “He is our prime suspect, I’ll put it that way.”

South Carolina authorities first considered Kevin Craig’s death an overdose.

But things changed recently when the national true crime podcast, Barstool Sports’ The Case, took on Jennifer Fay’s disappearance.

Host Kirk Minihane and Producer Steven Robinson traveled to South Carolina and turned up the heat on Maler.

" As a result of Kirk Minihane, the host of the podcast asking some questions, drawing attention to it, police reopened the investigation into Craig’s death,” Steven Robinson told me. “Yesterday they were able to bring murder charges against Kevin Maler who we suspected of being one of the last persons to see Jennifer fay alive.”

In a statement the Plymouth County DA’s office said it is aware of Maler’s South Carolina arrest.

Yvette Aubin hopes Kevin Maler might soon finally reveal what really happened to her sister.

“I don’t know if he’s talking, but it would be nice if he did,” Aubin said.

This November, it will be 33 years since Jennifer Fay disappeared.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW