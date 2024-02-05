‘Key figure’ in multi-state dogfighting ring arrested in Statesville

A man accused of being a “key figure” in a dogfighting ring across North Carolina and South Carolina is now behind bars, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office raided a home on Whitney Lane, west of Statesville, on Thursday after an investigation into alleged dogfighting.

At the home, investigators found items used to train dogs to fight, medication for injured dogs, a firearm, and 25 dogs. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the scene on Friday.

Photos: Key figure in dogfighting ring arrested in Iredell County

A dog in a makeshift outdoor kennel.

A yard with outdoor kennels in an alleged dogfighting ring.

Dogfighting training equipment found by deputies at a Statesville home.

Equipment used to train dogs for dogfighting, deputies say.

25 dogs were seized from a home during a raid in connection with a dogfighting ring.

Deputies arrest Claude Sanders Jr.

Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a statement that investigators found most of the outside kennels were covered in feces and urine. The sheriff said, “Several of the dogs had obvious scars and facial injuries from previous dog fights.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Claude Anthony Sanders Jr. was arrested for 24 counts of felony cruelty to animals, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of marijuana. He also has a previous arrest for felony dog fighting.

Campbell said that investigators identified Sanders as a “key figure in the training, distributing, and arranging of dog fights in North Carolina, South Carolina, and other states.” The dogs were all seized as part of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

SEE IT >> Animal cruelty: How is it punished?

Sanders, 46, was booked into custody on a $200,000 secured bond.

(WATCH: Possible dogfighting pit raided in Iredell County)