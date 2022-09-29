'Key figure' in probe of Brockton teen's 1989 disappearance charged with unrelated murder

BROCKTON — Jennifer Fay, a name heard all 'round Brockton and now, nationally, too.

It has been almost 33 years since the then-16-year-old vanished from her Brockton home one November evening. The case remains unsolved and her family continues to search for answers.

However, earlier this month, through a Barstool Sports true crime podcast called "The Case," host Kirk Minihane revealed a potentially case-changing connection.

Kevin Maler.

According to Fay's younger sister Yvette Aubin, Maler was about seven to eight years older than Fay and "I saw him hanging around her a lot."

"I've always thought he was connected to her disappearance," she said.

Earlier this month, Maler, who is already serving time for the distribution of guns and methamphetamine, was charged with the 2019 murder of a man named Kevin Craig in South Carolina.

Through police reports and eye-witness testimonies, Minihane found out that the motive for the Craig murder was to "cover up the 2019 disappearance of another woman, Faith Roach."

Dottie MacLean, mother of Jennifer Fay, gathered with family and friends on Saturday, Nov.14, 2020, for a vigil and walk from St. Edith Stein Church to Broad Street in Brockton, where Jennifer disappeared in 1989 at the age of 16.

According to longtime investigator on the case, Tom Seretta, Maler is "a key figure in the case and is believed to be one of the last people who saw Fay on the night she disappeared," he said.

"He was a known dirt bag then and he still is one now," he continued.

"I'm happy they got him on murder because it'll help unravel all of the crimes I'm sure he's committed across the country," Aubin said.

"I think all of the cases are connected, even down to my sister's case which started in 1989," she said. "I think my sister saw something she wasn't supposed to and that's why she's not here."

Family photo of Jennifer Fay of Brockton prior to her disappearance. Jennifer disappeared from Brockton at the age of 16 in 1989.

Who is Jennifer Fay and what happened?

As her sister describes her, Fay was one of the "popular girls." She was "happy-go-lucky, and very bubbly."

"She was one of those people who could walk into a room and everyone would light up," she said.

On Nov. 14, 1989, Aubin says her mom left 16-year-old Fay in charge of her and their younger brother while she went out.

"At around 7:30 p.m., I walked my friend halfway home and put my 4-year-old brother to bed," Aubin said. "Then Jen left because she wanted to hang out with some friends — she came back once to use the restroom and then left and that was the last time we ever saw her."

"Now that Maler has been charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of another woman, I hope they'll ask him more about Jennifer and I hope he'll come forward truthfully about what happened to her," she said.

