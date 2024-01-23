Key figure in WF water efforts will leave city for a new job

One of the key players in Wichita Falls' efforts to keep an adequate water supply is leaving the city for another job.

Daniel Nix, the city's public utility operations manager, has been named Executive Director of the Texas Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA). Nix will start his new job Feb. 19.

Daniel Nix, utilities operations manager, samples water in July 2016 from the Cypress Water Treatment plant's direct potable reuse system. Nix was the winner that year of the American Public Works Association Charles Walter Nichols Award for Environmental Excellence for his work on the direct potable reuse system.

Nix and Public Works DIrector Russell Schreiber shepherded the city through the historic drought of 2010-2015 when reservoirs dropped below 20 percent of capacity.

Nix helped engineer a direct potable reuse solution during the height of the drought and later, an indirect reuse system that delivers treated wastewater back to Lake Arrowhead. The city's efforts with Nix and Schreiber at the helm won national attention and acclaim.

He has worked with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the AWWA on several potable reuse initiatives. At the state government level, he was instrumental in working with the 87th Texas Legislature in passing legislation directing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to develop regulatory guidance on implementing direct potable reuse for water utilities and engineering firms.

He has worked for the city since 1986, first as a utilities technician and then worked his way up to lead a department consisting of 162 employees.

Nix has received several awards for his efforts.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to add value to the entire water industry through these Texas Sections initiatives,” Nix said in a press release from AWWA.

He will succeed Mike Howe, who is retiring after 27 years as the executive leader of the Texas section.

