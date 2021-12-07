These are the key figures in the investigation into the Mount Vernon Police Department

Federal investigators are starting their deep dive into allegations of discriminatory practices by the Mount Vernon Police Department.

They range from those who announced the probe, which was announced on Friday, to those city hall officials who say they are cooperating fully.

Here are some prominent players in the investigation into the city police department.

Damian Williams

Williams became the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in October, overseeing federal civil and criminal litigation in much of New York City and the Hudson Valley.

Damian Williams, far left, standing next to his wife, Jennifer Nicole Wynn, second from left, is sworn in as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York in November. Last Friday, he announced a probe of the Mount Vernon police department.

"The investigation we are announcing today will assess whether the Mount Vernon Police Department engages in discriminatory conduct, singling out Black residents for mistreatment," he said Friday.

Williams' civil investigation will examine Mount Vernon's policies, training and internal controls.

Kristen Clarke

The longtime civil rights lawyer is the assistant attorney general for civil rights for the Justice Department. Clarke said Friday that publicly available information and complaints made by members of the public led to the Mount Vernon investigation, which is similar to federal probes launched this year in Louisville, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference in August at the Department of Justice in Washington, to announce an investigation into the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department. Last week, she announced a similar probe in Mount Vernon. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

She said investigators will let the public know if they do not find any evidence of systemic violations, but if they do, "we will issue a report providing a comprehensive assessment of our findings, and will aim to work cooperatively with the city to reach agreement on a remedy for any violations."

Shawyn Patterson-Howard

The Mount Vernon mayor, who assumed office in 2020, said Friday that her office and the police will "cooperate fully" with the investigation into potential behaviors that predate her administration. Patterson-Howard said she had instructed Police Commissioner Glenn Scott to lead an internal investigation into past reports of abuse and corruption, and that those findings were turned over to Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah's office and the Department of Justice.

Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, delivers remarks at city hall to address the federal civil rights probe by the Justice Department into the Mount Vernon police Department, Dec. 3, 2021.

The internal investigation led to new policies and procedures, she said, and reforms are being made that "will demonstrate that the culture of policing is changing for the better in Mount Vernon."

Patterson-Howard has talked about transparency, but the city has stifled the release of police disciplinary records.

Glenn Scott

Scott retired from the Mount Vernon Police Department in 2015 before Patterson-Howard named him commissioner last year. On Friday he said he believed much of what the federal authorities will look into has been cleaned up.

"I believe that most of the past practices have been eliminated that they are investigating and they will actually have a positive review," Scott said.

Mount Vernon Police Commissioner Glenn Scott, delivers remarks at city hall to address the federal civil rights probe by the Justice Department into the Mount Vernon police Department, Dec. 3, 2021. At right is Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard.

Mimi Rocah

Rocah took over as Westchester district attorney in 2021 and in April she called on the Justice Department to investigate the Mount Vernon Police Department. Her office has launched investigations into Mount Vernon officers over potentially criminal behavior.

Mimi Rocah is a former federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York.

"Today’s announcement demonstrates that parallel parts of the justice system operate to help create a safe environment for our communities," she said Friday.

Murashea Bovell

Bovell, a Mount Vernon police officer, made secret tape recordings that revealed his colleagues detailing false arrests, planting evidence and excessive force by the narcotics unit. Those tapes led to the city's internal investigation.

Bovell has a pending lawsuit alleging retaliation for his claims of corruption within the department.

