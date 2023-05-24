Key funding comes through from EPA to boost water supply in Ventura

Ventura has been awarded federal loans covering half the costs for a program to convert treated wastewater into safe drinking water and reduce discharges of effluent into the Santa Clara River estuary.

Speaking at a news conference Tuesday at the city's water reclamation plant, officials said the venture will benefit the environment, boost water supplies by up to 20% and protect the community against drought.

The financial award is a "monumental milestone," Ventura Mayor Joe Schroeder said at the invitational event where federal, state and city officials celebrated the nearly $174 million in funding and promoted the benefits of the project called VenturaWaterPure.

The loans will pay for half of the $354 million to be spent on an initial phase, program Director Linda Sumansky said. Around 60% of the roughly 5.5 million gallons of treated effluent going into the estuary daily will be diverted and an advanced purification plant built. A second phase allowing all the effluent to be diverted will cost another $80 million.

"The plan is to get to zero discharge," said Vince Ines, wastewater utility manager for the city.

The city of 110,000 depends on water supplies from the Ventura River, Lake Casitas and underground basins, which rely on inconsistent rainfall, officials said. Ventura has had rights to State Water Project supplies since the early 1970s, but has not yet built a connection to access the network of dams, pumps and aqueducts that draws snow and rain runoff from Northern California.

The new program grew out of a 2012 legal settlement with environmental groups over discharges of wastewater into the estuary, which provides habitat for vulnerable birds and fish such as the Southern California steelhead.

Under a multi-step process, treated effluent will be sent to a facility being built near the Ventura Harbor for advanced purification. Then the water will be injected into underground basins and blended with groundwater before being extracted and sent to customers.

The resulting water will be better tasting and of higher quality than it is now, Ines said.

State officials have not yet drafted the regulations to allow cities to sell converted wastewater by itself as drinkable or potable water, as it's often called, but officials in Ventura and other cities are monitoring the status.

"They are supposed to come out with regulations that would allow you to go directly to distribution systems, but not until the end of this year," Sumansky said. "Nobody has done it with direct potable use."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency authorized the loans, part of some $50 billion in water infrastructure projects supported by the Biden administration, an EPA official said at the news conference at the city's water reclamation facility.

"We have to diversify the water supply … and conserve what we have, especially in the context of the climate crisis," said Radhika Fox, assistant administrator for water at the EPA.

The city will repay the 35-year loans at an interest rate of 3.66% with revenues from bills paid by ratepayers, Sumansky said. She said the city has received $18 million in grants and expects to raise the rest of the $354 million from other loans and grants. The balance will be paid by ratepayers.

She said rate increases of 6% for water and 7% for wastewater have been adopted for the program, but another rate study will be started in the next couple years.

State and federal officials said other cities around the state are sponsoring similar projects and getting some funding to pay for them.

Climate change has made access to clean water and the health of waterways two of the most critical issues facing the Central Coast, U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal said in a prepared statement.

“As weather patterns continue to swing to heavier extremes — like we've seen with historic drought giving way to nearly three months of atmospheric rivers — the more we will need forward-looking investments in resiliency for the Central Coast," he said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura program to boost water supply, protect city from drought