Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said. But the gas flow was expected to fall well short of full capacity.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. Amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine, German officials had feared that the pipeline — the country’s main source of Russian gas, which has accounted for around a third of Germany’s gas supplies — might not reopen at all.

Operator Nord Stream AG said that gas started flowing again Thursday morning but the flow would take a while to ramp up, German news agency dpa reported.

Deliveries were expected to fall well below the pipeline's full capacity. Nord Stream said a similar amount of gas was expected to that seen before maintenance. The head of Germany's network regulator, Klaus Mueller, said on Twitter that Russia’s Gazprom had notified deliveries Thursday of only about 30% of the pipeline's capacity.

In mid-June, Russia’s state-owned Gazprom cut the flow to 40% of capacity. It cited alleged technical problems involving equipment that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Canadian government earlier this month gave permission for the turbine that powers a compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline to be delivered to Germany.

The German government has rejected Gazprom’s technical explanation for the gas reduction, charging repeatedly that it was a pretext for a political decision to sow uncertainty and further push up energy prices. It has said that the turbine was a replacement that was only supposed to be installed in September, but that it’s doing everything to deprive Russia of the pretext to reduce supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Gazprom still hadn’t received the relevant documents for the turbine’s return — a claim repeated Wednesday by Gazprom. Putin said that Gazprom was to shut another turbine for repairs in late July, and if the one that was sent to Canada wasn’t returned by then the flow of gas would ebb even more.

The head of the European Union’s executive Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday that the turbine was “in transit” and there was “no pretext not to deliver” gas.

The Commission proposed that member countries cut their gas use by 15% over the coming months as the bloc braces for a possible full Russian cutoff of gas supplies.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?

    Europe faced an energy crisis even before the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany went offline for regular maintenance. Russia has already slashed Europe's flows of natural gas used to power factories, generate electricity and heat homes in the winter, and Putin warns they could keep dwindling.

  • Here’s what’s at stake if Russia doesn’t get a key European gas pipeline back up and running this week

    The countdown is on for a key Russian-German pipeline for natural gas to come back online. Much is at stake if it doesn't.

  • Europe races to cut gas usage after Putin warning

    STORY: Europe is racing to find ways to cut gas usage.That after a new warning from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Speaking this week, he said there could be further cuts to supplies via a key pipeline.The comments come just hours before the Nord Stream 1 route is due to reopen.It’s been shut for servicing, and some had feared Russia might delay a restart.Now Reuters sources say the pipeline probably will resume operation as expected on Thursday (July 21), but at what capacity looks uncertain.Russia had already cut flows through Nord Stream to 40% of normal levels before the stoppage.The disruptions have hampered European efforts to refill gas storage facilities before the winter.That raises the risks of shortages and rationing.Now the EU has set a target for cutting gas consumption in the bloc.It wants member states to reduce usage by 15% between August and March compared with previous years.The target could be made binding in an emergency, if the EU declares a serious gas shortage.It's hoped the proposals could be approved within days, though Poland and some other states aren't keen.European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen says Moscow Europe has to act:"Overall, the flow of Russian gas is now less than one third of what it used to be for example at the same time last year. Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready."Putin denies such charges, saying Russia and energy giant Gazprom are reliable partners.He says any shortfall in supplies is due to problems with pipeline equipment.

  • Russian consumer prices dip again as cenbank rate meeting looms

    Consumer prices in Russia declined 0.17% in the week to July 15 after sliding 0.03% a week earlier, data showed on Wednesday, keeping the door open for the central bank to consider cutting rates as soon as this week. The rouble's strengthening and a drop in consumer demand have helped Russia rein in inflation, which soared to 20-year highs in annual terms after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. So far this year, consumer prices have risen 11.41% compared with a 4.51% increase in the same period of 2021, data from the Federal Statistics Service Rosstat showed.

  • Ukraine Latest: US to Send Four More Advanced Rocket Systems

    (Bloomberg) -- The Paris Club of creditors said it would suspend Ukraine’s debt service obligations until at least the end of 2023, while some of world’s largest private investors backed a plan by the government in Kyiv to freeze bond payments.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund

  • US losing ground to China, Russia in South American lithium rush

    U.S. companies are hitting speedbumps in the race to win contracts to extract lithium in the Americas, particularly as the Chinese and Russian governments throw their weight around to land such agreements. While the most easily exploitable currently known lithium deposits are in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, the United States has so far not been…

  • Is China really open to improving ties with Australia?

    There is hope the breakdown in diplomatic relations between the two countries could be ending.

  • In Mariupol, the situation with drinking water and exhumation is worsening; residents are afraid of "nationalisation" Andriushchenko

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - WEDNESDAY, 20 JULY 2022, 12:33 PM In occupied Mariupol, the situation with the drinking water supply and the exhumation of bodies has worsened, but the Russians are preparing a port for grain export and scaring the population with prospects of "nationalisation" of property.

  • Exclusive: Russia likely to restart gas exports from Nord Stream 1 on schedule - Russian sources

    Russian gas flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are likely to restart on time on Thursday after the completion of scheduled maintenance but at lower than its full capacity, two Russian sources familiar with the export plans told Reuters. The pipeline, which accounts for more than a third of Russian natural gas exports to the European Union, was halted for ten days of annual maintenance on July 11. The Russian sources, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, told Reuters the pipeline was expected to resume operation on time, but at less than its capacity of some 160 million cubic metres (mcm) per day.

  • Can India balance development and devotion in the Himalayas?

    Experts say regulation is essential to protect people's lives as well as India's fragile Himalayan region.

  • Uruguay seeking China trade deal despite misgivings from neighbors

    Uruguay will push for a free trade agreement with China, the South American country's top diplomat said on Wednesday, even as it faces resistance from some of its neighbors who favor regional trade talks over deals involving just one nation. Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo made the comments just outside the Paraguayan capital of Asuncion during a regional diplomatic meeting attended by the Mercosur bloc of countries, Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay.

  • Gold at Mercy of King Dollar Slumps to Lowest Since March 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold is heading into the second half of the year under increasing pressure, with the dollar more than ever the dominant driver.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownThe precious metal has alread

  • Japan's Renesas CEO says no plans to build chip production facilities in U.S

    Japanese semiconductor maker Renesas Electronics Corp. has no plans to build chip factories in the United States and will continue to expand production in Japan instead, chief executive officer Hidetoshi Shibata said on Wednesday. "When it comes to front-end production, I don't necessarily believe there are good supplies of ingredients in geographies like Europe or the U.S.," said Shibata. While keeping manufacturing focused in Japan presented risks, with earthquakes sometimes disrupting production, Shibata said Renesas was investing in technologies to cope with challenges from natural disasters.

  • SAP's quarterly revenue beats estimates, trims 2022 profit outlook

    SAP reported second-quarter revenue growth of 13% on Thursday, beating estimates on a boost from its cloud business, although the German business software group trimmed its profit outlook for the year due to the war in Ukraine. "Our transition to the cloud is ahead of schedule and we have exceeded topline expectations, with cloud revenue becoming SAP's largest revenue stream," Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said in a statement. However, the company lowered its 2022 adjusted profit outlook to between 7.6 billion euros and 7.9 billion euros, from a range of 7.8 billion euros to 8.25 billion euros.

  • Voices: Bitter, divisive and petty – Boris Johnson’s send-off felt less than historic

    I was in the press gallery for the prime minister’s farewell to parliament, and it didn’t feel like it should have

  • Tesla’s supply chain struggles forced it to sell off 75% of its bitcoin

    “This should not be taken as some verdict on Bitcoin," CEO Elon Musk said. "It's just that we were concerned about overall liquidity for the company.”

  • China's ambassador tries to cast ‘no limits’ with Russia as a ‘misunderstanding’

    Qin Gang said China is not interested in “confrontation,” adding that both Russia and China share a common rejection of the “Cold War mentality.”

  • Top Russian tennis stars consider defecting to avoid Wimbledon ban next year

    Two of Russia’s best tennis players have refused to rule out defecting in order to avoid being thrown out of Wimbledon again next year, with one admitting she may never return home after coming out as gay.

  • Pentagon renames UFO office, expands mission to include ‘transmedium’ objects

    Earlier this year, Congress held its first hearing on UFOs in over a half centure. During the hearing, lawmakers questioned Pentagon officials for more information about sightings of UFOs, with many lawmakers voicing criticism about a lack of transparency surrounding the issue.

  • Shania Twain Reflects On Her Record-Smashing Career In New Netflix Documentary

    The country crossover icon teased the release of "Not Just a Girl" with a stunning — and surprisingly emotional — trailer. The film hits Netflix July 26.