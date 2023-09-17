Key GOP lawmaker voices support for sending long-range missiles to Ukraine

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Sunday that he would support sending long-range missiles to Ukraine.

CBS’s Margaret Brennan asked Turner on “Face the Nation” if he believed the White House would send Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine as it continues to mount its counteroffensive against Russia.

“I hope they do it,” he responded. “And the administration has consistently said no to everything Ukraine has said multiple times publicly and then ultimately recanted and provided them.

“Well, we know from this era of the conflict, Ukraine is still on the offensive, which was the goal of the offensive. Russia is on the defensive,” Turner added.

“There are a number of impediments that are making it difficult for that offensive to push Russia out,” he continued. “And at the same time, Ukraine has to get additional ground and or longer range weapons to put Crimea at risk, which is where some of the assaults are coming from that are killing Ukrainians. So it’s incredibly important that we provide them this capability.”

Turner joined a handful of Senate Republicans who are also pressing President Biden to send the long-range missiles to Ukraine.

Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) sent a letter to Biden on Saturday asking the president to sent the missiles to Ukraine, which they argue would fill a gap in Ukraine’s long-range firing capability.

“We … urge you to immediately send MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine,” the lawmakers wrote. “Additional delay will only further undermine U.S. national security interests and extend this conflict.”

The U.S. announced a $200 million security assistance package last month and has provided roughly $43 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February 2022.

