WASHINGTON – A key Republican senator involved in ongoing negotiations to strike a deal on border security said Thursday that President Donald Trump signaled he might sign a compromise to avoid a government shutdown.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee and a member of the conference committee negotiating a compromise on border security, met with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House on Thursday.

Afterward, Shelby told reporters that Trump seemed open to signing a compromise on border security.

“I think he would, and I think he’s looking to keep the government open,” Shelby said.

Shelby called the meeting “positive” and said Trump urged lawmakers to wrap up the discussions.

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting on border security in the Cabinet Room of the White House. More

“We all know things change, but I think right now we’re on an upward, positive course of discussions,” he said.

The 17-member committee, which includes Democrats and Republicans from both the House and the Senate, has until Feb. 15 to reach an agreement or risk another federal government shutdown.

Trump has demanded $5.7 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Democrats have refused to give him the money, saying a border wall would be costly and ineffective.

The standoff led to a 35-day partial government shutdown, the longest in history.

The committee working to negotiate a compromise is hoping to reach a deal by Monday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Key GOP senator says Trump might sign border security deal to avoid another government shutdown