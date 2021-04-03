Key hearing in Whitmer kidnapping case headed for TC courtroom

Apr. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — A judge soon will decide whether four men accused of taking part in a foiled kidnapping plot against the governor will move on to trial.

Michael Null, William Null, Eric Molitor and Shawn Fix are all scheduled for a joint preliminary hearing to begin April 14 in 86th District Court in Traverse City. They all were arraigned in the fall on charges of providing material support for a terrorist act and possessing a firearm while committing a felony.

The multi-day hearing was initially scheduled for December, but was twice delayed when defense attorneys said they needed more time for discovery. The hearing is scheduled to happen in person — rather than via videoconferencing — in a Traverse City courtroom.

Chief Judge Michael Stepka is scheduled to preside.

Providing material support for a terrorist act carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to the Michigan penal code.

The four men charged in northern Michigan are among eight facing charges in state courts in the alleged plot — three others already were bound over for trial on charges stemming from the investigation after appearing Monday in 12th District Court in Jackson County. Several other men face federal charges in U.S. District Court stemming from the investigation.

Michigan's Assistant Attorneys General Sunita Doddamani and Greg Townsend will handle the state's prosecution of the case in Traverse City.

Attorney General Office's spokesperson Courtney Covington Watkins declined to further comment on the active criminal case.

Defense attorney William Barnett, who represents Molitor, declined to comment on the case. Barnett argued in court Jan. 13 and in filings that Molitor, of Cadillac, did not knowingly support a terrorist organization.

Molitor was granted pre-trial release, while Fix and the Null twin brothers posted bond and were released from jail months ago.

Defense attorney Damian Nunzio, who represents William Null, of Shelbyville, also declined to comment on the case, while lawyers for the other two defendants could not be reached for comment this week via phone or email.

Attorney Thomas Siver represents Michael Null, of Plainwell, while attorney Nichole Poore Sanchez is defending Fix, of Belleville.

According to court records, the men charged in the case are accused of trying to find the homes of police officers to target them, threatening violence to start a civil war, and in planning and training to attack the state Capitol and kidnap state officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home near Elk Rapids.

Carol Stocking, 86th District Court administrator, said multi-day preliminary hearings are uncommon, but not unheard of. The joint hearing was moved from Bellaire to a larger courtroom in Traverse City, she said.

The Traverse City location allows for reduced travel times for downstate parties in the case, as well as more lodging options, Stocking said.

She also said she "cannot remember a case that has had this much national attention" during her time as court administrator.

Both local and national media outlets have filed requests with the court to cover the hearing from within the courtroom.