A key inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve remained high in March

Reuters
That surge is now driving debate inside the U.S. Federal Reserve about how much weight to give ongoing wage increases as policymakers assess the path of inflation and debate how much higher interest rates need to go to tame it. A closely watched measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures index excluding food and energy, was unchanged on a monthly basis at 0.3%, and at an annual pace of 4.6% remains well above the Fed's 2% target. Labor costs, meanwhile, rose faster than expected, with the Employment Cost Index increasing 1.2% for the months from January through March versus the 1.1% projected by economists in a recent Reuters poll.