Key Investor Bails After Learning He's In New Trump Company: 'Not A Close Call'

Ed Mazza
·1 min read

Donald Trump’s social media company came as news to some of its investors ― and at least one pulled out when he learned his money was now tied to the former president. 

“Many investors are grappling with hard questions about how to incorporate their values into their work,” hedge fund manager Boaz Weinstein told the New York Times in a statement. “For us, this was not a close call.”

The newspaper said Weinstein’s Saba Capital had been a major investor in Digital World, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of acquiring another company.

As is common in SPAC arrangements, investors put their cash in before the acquisition target was chosen. When Weinstein learned it would be with Trump’s firm, he bailed.

Trump announced the new company this week, saying it would launch a right-wing rival to Twitter called Truth Social. 

Shares in the company more than tripled on Thursday, the day after the deal was announced, but one unnamed investor who held 10 percent of the company told the Financial Times he sold everything as soon as he could.

“The idea that I would help [Trump] build out a fake news business called Truth makes me want to throw up,” he said.

It’s not clear if that investor was also Weinstein.  

Another large investor seemed much happier with the deal.  

“When you partner with the right sponsor teams that have a clear vision on their targets, good things can happen quickly,” David Puritz of Shaolin Capital Management told the newspaper.

Reuters notes the company was founded by Patrick Orlando, who has formed at least four other SPACs and has plans for two more, but so far none have led to a completed deal. 

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Conservative Pundit Thinks Trump’s New Media Company Is Because Of Tucker Carlson

    CNN commentator S.E. Cupp suggested the Fox News personality could be to blame for the ex-president's new business venture.

  • California fire that threatened Lake Tahoe fully contained

    The Caldor Fire, a massive forest fire threatening the lives of South Lake Tahoe residents in California, was 100% contained on Thursday morning, nearly two months after it first started to burn.

  • Explainer-What is Trump's new venture and what are its odds of success?

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his return to the digital world with the planned launch of his own social media app as he promises to "stand up to Big Tech" after being banished from major platforms. The app, TRUTH Social, will be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group and a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a press release they issued on Wednesday. The venture may provide the first real test of the power of right-wing social media with the full force of Trump's support.

  • 5 Ways Scientists Think You Can Live Longer

    Adalberto Roque/AFP via GettyMost people want to live a long and happy life—or at least avoid a short and miserable one. If you’re in that majority, then you’re in luck. Over the last decade, a quiet research revolution has occurred in our understanding of the biology of aging.The challenge is to turn this knowledge into advice and treatments we can benefit from. Here we bust the myth that lengthening healthy life expectancy is science fiction, and show that it is instead scientific fact.Nutriti

  • As Steve Bannon Takes A Step Closer To Jail, Trump Embraces The Jan. 6 Capitol Assault

    Trump claims the election he lost by 7 million votes was the "insurrection," while the violent attack he incited was merely a "protest."

  • Trump National Golf Club Westchester is under investigation: Here’s what we know so far.

    The club is under investigation for how it valued its property in a longstanding fight to reduce its taxes.

  • Tucker Carlson Makes Totally Untrue Statement About Vaccines, Citing 'Science'

    The Fox News personality told his vast audience there's "no difference" in the way vaccinated and unvaccinated people spread COVID-19. That's false.

  • Colbert Trolls Trump’s Pathetic ‘Truth Social’ Media Platform

    CBSStephen Colbert can’t believe Donald Trump is actually calling his new social media platform “Truth Social.”“The man who told over 30,000 lies in office has launched something called ‘Truth,’” the Late Show host said in his monologue Thursday night. “He’s also launched a new makeup line called ‘Human Skin.’”As Colbert explained, when the site briefly went live on Wednesday, someone started a fake account in the former president’s name and promptly posted a photo of a “pig defecating on its ow

  • Trump’s New Free Speech App Prohibits Users From Making Fun of It

    Truth Social is promising "open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology." Will it be able to deliver?

  • The Idaho Way: In one-party, closed-primary state, best bet is to register Republican

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Watch Jen Psaki Shut Down Reporter Who Questions Pete Buttigieg's Paternity Leave

    "They should have this time to bond with their children," White House press secretary Jen Psaki says of American parents deserving paid parental leave

  • What Does Cisgender Mean, Exactly?

    If you're cisgender, you may not think about it often — but it fundamentally changes the way you live your life.

  • GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Transphobic Taunt Slammed On Twitter

    Twitter users said they reported the extremist lawmaker's post about the first U.S. transgender four-star officer as targeted harassment.

  • Las Vegas man charged with voting twice in November 2020

    A Las Vegas businessman is facing criminal charges of voting twice in the November 2020 election, including with his dead wife’s ballot, Nevada state Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Thursday. Donald “Kirk” Hartle, 55, faces two felony charges in a criminal complaint filed Oct. 6 and made public Thursday, three days after Hartle’s initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court, according to court records.

  • ‘Delinquent’ Matt Gaetz Currently Blocked from Practicing Law

    JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GettyThis is one bar tab Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may regret not paying.Faced with an onslaught of accusations that he engaged in underage sex trafficking—and bracing for criminal charges—Gaetz has allowed his license to practice law in his home state of Florida to lapse.As of Wednesday, Gaetz had not paid the fees he owes to The Florida Bar, which regulates lawyers there, prompting the organization to deem him “delinquent” and “not eligible to practice law in Florida.”The Bar’s

  • Secret Corruption ‘Waivers’ and Other Tales From Trump’s Former Ethics Director

    Photo Illustration Daily Beast/GettyIt’s hard to distill the Trump administration’s many, many mistakes down to “the most horrifying ethical lapse.” But if there’s anyone qualified to do so, it’s Walter Shaub, the former director of the United States Office of Government Ethics during the Obama administration, and for nine very long months during the Trump administration.He doesn’t hesitate when Molly Jong-Fast asks him the lapse question in the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Subscribe to Th

  • Roaring Wells Fargo Stock Leaves CEO Up, Barely, After Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- As Charlie Scharf marks his second anniversary atop Wells Fargo & Co. this week, he has a stock gain to tout -- just barely.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightThe lender, beset with scan

  • GOP Rep. Booted Off Jan. 6 Panel Is Running a Shadow Probe

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll CallRep. Jim Banks (R-IN) was one of the two Republicans that Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) booted from the Jan. 6 Committee in July, but Donald Trump’s staunch ally appears to be using his brief association with the panel to run a shadow investigation of his own.According to two sources familiar with the situation, Banks sent letters to many of the same federal agencies that the select committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), has contacted for information regarding

  • Prince William & Kate Middleton's Rare PDA Photos Give Us An Intimate Look At The Future of the Monarchy

    With every new glimpse we get, it seems like the future of the royal family is looking pretty bright, especially with Prince William and Kate Middleton at the helm. When it comes to their duties as senior members of the House of Windsor, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been stepping it up — […]

  • Hedge funds score unprecedented gains on Trump's SPAC deal

    Hedge funds that invested in the blank-check acquisition company that made a $875 million deal to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture are set to make five times their investment, regulatory filings show. It is the biggest gain investors in so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) have ever recorded on the first day after a deal was announced, according to SPAC Research. Like other SPACs, Digital World did not disclose which company it was seeking to buy.