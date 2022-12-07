Key iPhone Supplier Expects Orders to Drop on Weak Tech Demand

Takashi Mochizuki and Yuki Furukawa
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mobile industry bellwether Murata Manufacturing Co. expects Apple Inc. to reduce iPhone 14 production plans further in the coming months because of weak demand, which would force the supplier to again cut its outlook for its handset-component business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Judging by handset availability in stores, I see a downward revision happening,” Murata President Norio Nakajima said in an interview. “I hope that it won’t be too deep.”

Apple has trimmed iPhone output on softening demand and may slash production further, Bloomberg reported last month. Nakajima’s comments add to the evidence of slowing spending by consumers hit by rising interest rates, elevated inflation and sputtering economic growth.

Nakajima didn’t identify Apple by name — common practice for suppliers to the infamously secretive company. Yet Apple is his key US customer and he didn’t deny that his references were to the iPhone giant.

Murata has already cut its global smartphone production forecast for this fiscal year a few times. The company initially anticipated in April that handset makers would produce 1.37 billion units, a slight increase from 1.36 billion in the previous fiscal year. It lowered its prediction to less than 1.2 billion in October, then 1.09 billion two weeks later — both because of weaker demand for lower-end phones in China. Nakajima said the latest estimate is 1.08 billion, a slight downward revision because of slower sales of handsets by Chinese manufacturers.

“If our forecast was to fall further, that would be because of the US customer,” he said.

Apple no longer discloses iPhone sales, but Bloomberg News reported it had initially targeted production of 90 million units in the current quarter, which the company cut to 87 million due to slumping demand a month ago. UBS this month said the entire iPhone 14 generation may fall short of earlier expectations by 16 million units.

The Kyoto, Japan-based manufacturer is a linchpin of the smartphone industry, providing electronic modules and components for Apple’s iPhones, Samsung Electronics Co.’s Android smartphones and China’s leading device makers.

Bloomberg last week reported that Apple faces a deficit of 6 million iPhone Pro units this year because of turmoil at a China manufacturing hub. Still, Murata isn’t worried about supply-side problems because production can be recouped in January and February, said Nakajima, 61. Demand-side weakness is a concern, he said.

“I went shopping with my son last Sunday to buy a handset by our main customer for him, and the store had every model and every color in stock,” he said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if, down the road, the customer even further revises down its forecast.”

The global smartphone market is set to keep deteriorating next quarter, even as some Chinese handset makers are planning to release new models during the period, Nakajima said. The manufacturers are confident that the new phones will sell well, but Nakajima said he has his doubts as the incoming models don’t have enough enticing new features.

The phone market will start recovering “at a gradual pace” in the fiscal year starting in April, he said.

Despite the recent weakness in China, the world’s second-largest economy will remain an important market for the electronics industry, Nakajima said. Some of Murata’s customers are shifting production to Vietnam, India and other Asian regions, but a complete pullout from China is unlikely, at least during the next five years or so, he said.

Nakajima is running a long-term project to build a production chain for Murata that operates completely in China, using local parts. The move is aimed at addressing a potential deterioration in US-China relations — for instance Beijing mandating that all products sold in the country rely on local components.

Information security is a concern though, and Murata is seeking to ensure that its proprietary knowhow related to manufacturing technologies isn’t compromised, Nakajima said. The company may make mature products such as multilayer ceramic capacitors in China, but won’t move production of some newer components to the country, he said. Murata makes 65% of its products in Japan.

“China is a market that will grow further, and thus we must be ready to seize the opportunity,” he said. Still, “we can’t move the production of some products, including high-frequency devices and communication modules that we make solely in Japan, because protecting confidential information is a priority.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • LBank Exchange Will List Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022

    Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Cosplay Token (COT) on December 8, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the COT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 6:00 UTC on December 8, 2022.Cosplay Listing BannerTo view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/147081_6e7224a0f4f12b38_001full.jpgAs an innovative cosplay social networking

  • MLB’s UK return could be like a Premier League derby, Paul Goldschmidt believes

    St Louis Cardinals will take on historic National League nemeses the Chicago Cubs at London Stadium in June

  • Georgia Senate runoff turnout hits 1.4 million on Election Day, official says

    After record-breaking early voting turnout last week, Georgians continued to head to the polls in Tuesday's Senate runoff between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Gabriel Sterling, the chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state's office, said in a news conference Tuesday evening that it looked like Georgia had 1.4 million people cast their votes on Election Day. "This was the most in-person voting we've had since the launch of the new system," Sterling said.

  • Special counsel Jack Smith subpoenas local officials in Trump investigation

    Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in key presidential swing states for any and all communications involving former President Donald Trum

  • Donald Trump says it's hard to be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction

    Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.

  • China Reopening Rally Wobbles as Growth Concerns Weigh on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong suffered a late-day rout, as investors judged that the path to a reopening will be rocky and the prospects for an economic recovery uncertain.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for

  • MNG Airlines to Go Public in Deal With Azar, Freidheim SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- MNG Airlines, a logistics and transport company, is going public through a merger with a blank-check company led by European dealmakers Makram Azar and Scott Freidheim.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of It

  • Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot

    Thomas Barkin, Richmond Federal Reserve President, was poring over the latest inflation-related data one morning this June after breakfast with bank interns when he saw an alarming sign. Barkin said the data, which triggered a U.S. bond market sell-off, prompted him in a call with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell to give his support for a bigger interest rate increase than the one the Fed had all but promised to announce days later. "Move as fast as possible without breaking things," Barkin said in an interview last month of his message to Powell.

  • UK Tones Down ‘Big Bang’ Finance Plan to Avoid Backlash

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government will move away from talking about a “Big Bang 2” for the City of London, in part a recognition of the fact that changes will be gradual due to their complexity and opposition from critics.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading

  • Trump Org Tax Fraud Verdict: Guilty on All Counts

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesThe Trump Organization’s two affiliate companies on trial in New York City were found guilty of all nine counts of tax fraud and related crimes on Monday, as jurors ended a long trial with a swift verdict against the former American president’s corporate empire.The Manhattan jury concluded that former President Donald Trump’s eponymous companies dodged taxes by playing accounting games: showering their executives with benefits, reducing their official salary, and

  • CMA CGM Nears Deal for New York, New Jersey Container Terminals

    (Bloomberg) -- CMA CGM SA has agreed to buy two major U.S. shipping terminals owned by Global Container Terminals Inc to bolster the French logistics company’s presence in the country.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of I

  • UK House Prices Fall Fastest in 14 Years, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- UK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in 14 years in November after surging interest rates reduced the affordability of properties, Halifax said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of Its Worst Years in Th

  • This Apple Watch Hidden Feature Is So Practical, It’s Almost Hard To Believe Most People Don’t Know It

    One day while messing around with my Apple Watch Series 3, I came across this unknown icon in the Control Center. I really couldn’t tell exactly what it was, but it looked like a camera on its side. Of course, I proceeded to press the button and I can’t tell you this Apple Watch hidden […]

  • Snowmobiler stranded in dark, frigid Alaska wilderness — until iPhone feature saved him

    The feature allowed troopers to “make quick decisions that helped this story have a happy ending,” they told news outlets.

  • Disney’s Christine McCarthy Emerges As Top CEO Contender To Succeed Bob Iger; CFO Was King Killer Who Took Down Bob Chapek

    With the unexpected return of Bob Iger last month for a new stint as Disney CEO, the entertainment giant’s veteran chief financial officer Christine McCarthy has emerged as a leading contender to take over the top job. “Christine has always been a force to be reckoned with, but you have to put her on a […]

  • Intel Says It’s on Course to Regain Chip Production Leadership

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is hitting all the targets it has set on a path to regain leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, according to the executive responsible for the effort. Most Read from BloombergTrump Companies Are Convicted in NY Criminal Tax Fraud TrialWall Street Goes Risk Off as Bank CEOs Sound Alarm: Markets Wrap‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomWorld Economy Heads for One of It

  • Today’s deals: Free money from Amazon, $38 Sony headphones, Apple Watch Ultra & S8, more

    Have you seen our guide on all the Black Friday deals that Amazon forgot to end? If not, you’re really missing out. Of course, there … The post Today’s deals: Free money from Amazon, $38 Sony headphones, Apple Watch Ultra & S8, more appeared first on BGR.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Knockoff Lotions, Weight Loss Drugs, Chinese News Sites: Inside Alameda’s Investment Portfolio

    The FTX-linked trading firm made a number of unorthodox investments in the months leading up to its stunning collapse.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

    Several technology companies opted for stock splits in 2022 in a bid to make their shares more attractive to investors amid the broader stock market sell-off. Individual shareholders gain shares of the company but each share is worth less, so the overall holding remains unchanged. It does nothing to alter the fundamentals of the company making the split or affect its prospects going forward.