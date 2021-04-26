Key Largo man who owns a clinic in Davie charged in $42 million healthcare fraud plot

David Goodhue
·1 min read

A federal grand jury indicted a Key Largo man on conspiracy and health care fraud charges last week, accusing him of using his Davie medical clinic to scam United Healthcare out of $12 million.

Between April 2013 and March 2017, prosecutors say that 49-year-old Bradley Jason Kantor submitted nearly $42 million in fraudulent claims to United for services he never rendered through his company, Mobile Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., according to the April 22 indictment.

The insurer subsequently paid out a total of $12,113,514 in reimbursements to Kantor’s clinic, prosecutors say. Mobil Diagnostic Imaging, or MDI, provided antigen therapy and other allergen immunotherapy services, like allergy testing and allergy shots, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Prosecutors say Kantor also recruited “co-conspirators” and paid them kickbacks to refer people and companies to MDI so the company could bill United Healthcare for services it never provided.

Kantor’s attorneys, Eric Schwartzreich and Bruce Zimet said in an email Monday that their client entered a not guilty plea “and is anxious to pursue the legal process.”

According to the indictment, the alleged scheme afforded Kantor a nice lifestyle while it lasted.

In 2017, he and his wife purchased a home in the ultra-exclusive Ocean Reef gated community in northern Key Largo for $1.7 million, according to the Monroe County Property Appraiser. That house is now listed on Zillow as being under contract for almost $2.7 million.

He also bought a 38-foot yacht and two Winnebago coaches “with the ill-gotten proceeds,” the press release states.

According to court records, Kantor was arrested Friday and released to house confinement later that day on a $500,000 bond after his initial appearance before a judge.

Recommended Stories

  • Washington, DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

    With COVID-19 numbers dropping, officials in the nation’s capital are relaxing a number of restrictions after more than a year of lockdown. The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington, D.C., residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that starting on May 1, gyms and fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity, and live music will be permitted in gardens and outdoor spaces.

  • Thefts of this car part rise in Dallas-Fort Worth due to precious metal, authorities say

    Over the course of the month, a Tarrant County regional task force made over 30 arrests related to the theft of a car part.

  • It's a spring cleaning bonanza! The best 6 robovacs for $100 or less at Amazon

    Save up to 55 percent on these already wallet-friendly robovacs — starting at just $76.

  • Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan Got the Cutest Designs During an At-Home Tattoo Session

    View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIJU (@kaiju.ink) Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan are sporting two new pieces of ink. The Riverdale costars got together over the weekend for an at-home session with tattoo artist Kiju, and they ended things with two pretty personal designs.

  • French protesters demand trial for Jewish woman's killer

    Protesters in Paris and other French cities on Sunday denounced a ruling by France’s highest court that the killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi was not criminally responsible and therefore could not go on trial. Thousands of people filled Trocadero Plaza in Paris, in front of the Eiffel Tower, answering a call by Jewish associations and groups fighting antisemitism who say that justice has not been done. Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris apartment by her neighbor, Kobili Traoré, who allegedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is great” in Arabic).

  • Mustang driver in fatal Miami Beach crash arrested, had a suspended license, police say

    The 38-year-old driver of a Ford Mustang involved in Monday’s deadly three-vehicle crash in Miami Beach has been arrested on charges relating to vehicle homicide and driving with a suspended license, police say.

  • Chadwick Boseman Secretly Married His Wife Months Before His Death—Here’s What to Know About Her

    BRB, crying at their relationship.

  • Buccaneers exercise fifth-year option for DL Vita Vea

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up defensive lineman Vita Vea's fifth-year option, the team announced Monday. Vea, the 12th overall draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2018, missed the majority of the Bucs' Super Bowl season in 2020 after sustaining leg and ankle fractures while making a play in Week 5. Vea, 26, has played in 34 games (29 starts) in his three seasons with the Bucs.

  • Mom shoots man accused of attacking her while she was holding her baby, SC deputies say

    She shot him with his own gun, deputies said.

  • Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

    Vice President Kamala Harris told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei Monday that the U.S. is planning to increase relief to the Northern Triangle region and “strengthen our cooperation” to better manage the steep increase in migration at the U.S. southern border. Harris made the comments during a virtual meeting with the president that marked a ramping up of her diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region, a role she was given by President Joe Biden last month. Harris will also meet with Guatemalan community-based organizations Tuesday, and she has plans to hold a similar virtual meeting with the Mexican president next month, before heading to visit Mexico and Guatemala in June.

  • U.S. to share AstraZeneca shots with world after safety check

    The U.S. will begin sharing its entire stock of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with the world once it clears federal safety reviews, the White House said Monday, with as many as 60 million doses expected to be available for export in the coming months. The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but has not yet been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

  • Cardi B Is About to Make Bardi Beauty Official With a Product-Line Trademark

    Ever wanted to wear the exact recipe to Cardi B's homemade hair mask or have her drop her skin-care routine? Same.

  • If Joe Biden is America's Robin Hood, this is his merry band

    Bolstered by popular support, U.S. President Joe Biden plans to take from the rich to give to the poor, aided by advisers keen to address economic disparities and stop companies from avoiding paying taxes. Biden on the campaign trail in 2019 first signaled that he hoped to hike taxes on investment gains paid by the wealthy as a way to fund social programs, in that case healthcare. As president, he brought these advocates of progressive taxation, or a system where tax rates increase as income goes up, into the White House.

  • Jessica Alba's Honest Co targets $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO

    Alba, known for her roles in film "Fantastic Four" and TV series "Dark Angel", in 2011 co-founded Honest, which touts its baby products as a safer alternative to those that use synthetic chemicals. Honest then reached https://reut.rs/3cChqzw a $7.35 million settlement for wrongly labelling ingredients in some products as natural, plant-based or chemical free. The company, which also sells an array of consumer goods including sunscreen lotions, sanitizers and detergents, is planning to strengthen its online business and bolster presence in international markets, including the lucrative Asian region.

  • New U.S. COVID cases fall sharply last week, deaths lowest since October

    Michigan still led the states in new cases per capita, though new infections fell 29% last week compared to the previous seven days. New cases also fell by over 20% in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, the states with the next highest rates of infection based on population.

  • Michigan lawmaker dropped governor's name during DUI arrest, state police say

    State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."

  • J.Lo and A-Rod Reportedly Had a Secret Meet-Up in Los Angeles

    Their love saga might not be over just yet.

  • Tesla posts $438M 1Q profit on strong electric vehicle sales

    Charged up by strong sales of its electric cars and SUVs, Tesla on Monday posted its seventh-straight profitable quarter. Tesla said it didn’t produce any of its higher priced Model S sedans and Model X SUVs as it switched to new versions during the quarter. There’s a global shortage of semiconductors that’s forcing automakers to idle factories, and Tesla is facing renewed scrutiny of its Autopilot partially automated driving system after two men died in a crash earlier this month near Houston.

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state