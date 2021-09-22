Key Libya commander suspends duties ahead of December vote

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2020, file photo is Libyan Gen. Khalifa Hifter during a meeting in Athens. Egypt’s president met Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with Libya’s parliament speaker and a powerful military commander as Cairo pushes for the withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries and the holding of elections as scheduled in December. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi received Speaker Aguila Saleh and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, commander of the self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces, in Cairo, the Egyptian leader’s office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SAMY MAGDY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Libya's powerful, east-based commander announced Wednesday he was suspending his role as leader of a self-styled Libyan army for the next three months — the clearest indication yet that he may be contemplating a run for president in December elections.

If he runs, commander Khalifa Hifter would be a frontrunner in the Dec. 24 vote but his candidacy would stir controversy in western Libya and the capital of Tripoli, the stronghold of his opponents, mostly Islamists.

Hifter’s forces had besieged Tripoli in a year-long campaign that tried to capture the city. The campaign ultimately failed last year, leading to U.N.-mediated talks and the formation of a transitional government charged with leading Libya until the parliamentary and presidential elections.

A statement from Hifter's office said he was delegating his military duties to his chief of staff, Abdel-Razek al-Nadhouri, for three months, starting Thursday.

Libya has been wracked by chaos since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The oil-rich nation had for years been split between a government in the east, backed by Hifter, and a U.N.-supported administration in Tripoli, aided by west-based Libyan militias. Each side has also had the support of mercenaries from countries such as Russia and Syria and different regional powers.

Libyan lawmakers passed a presidential election law earlier this month, requiring possible candidates for president to relinquish whatever office they hold 90 days before the vote. Lawmakers are still debating a bill regulating the parliamentary vote.

However, lawmaker on Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the transitional government, impeding efforts to unite the oil-rich North African country and even throwing the long-waited elections into uncertainty.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert and senior fellow at the Global Initiative, warned that Hifter’s candidacy may lead his opponents to undermine the elections altogether, which could raise the threat of renewed violence. Many armed groups loyal to Islamists in western Libya oppose the December vote, he cautioned.

“If real presidential elections take place in northwestern Libya, there will be huge tensions ahead of the contest, including potential clashes,” Harchaoui said.

Hifter has modeled his leadership on Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, a close ally. Both have declared war on terrorism — applying the term not only to extremist groups but also more moderate Islamists.

Hifter, 77, served as a senior officer under Gadhafi but defected in the 1980s during the ruinous war with Chad, in which he and hundreds of soldiers were captured in an ambush. He later spent more than two decades in Washington, where he is widely believed to have worked with the CIA, before returning to join the anti-Gadhafi uprising in 2011.

Hifter’s prominence rose as his forces battled extremists and other rival factions across eastern and later southern Libya, areas now under his control. He has the support of Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, as well as France and Russia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Libya's Haftar, field marshal with eye on presidency

    Khalifa Haftar, who Wednesday cleared the way to a presidential run, has spent much of the last decade leading military campaigns in Libya but today seeks power through the ballot box after a humiliating rout last year at the gates of Tripoli.

  • Libya lawmakers pass no confidence vote for transition govt

    Libyan lawmakers Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country's transitional government, throwing long-waited elections scheduled later this year into further uncertainty. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said after the vote, however, that his government would push forward with plans for elections in late December. The vote took place in the parliament’s headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk, said Abdullah Ablaihig, a spokesman for the legislature.

  • Libya's Haftar says suspends military role, ahead of polls

    Libya's eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar said Wednesday he was suspending his military activities, a step which could lead to his candidacy in elections later this year.

  • Russia seeks trilateral talks with U.S. and Israel on Syria

    Russia has asked Israel to encourage the U.S. to agree to hold high-level trilateral talks on Syria, two senior Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: Israel's main focus in Syria is getting Iran out, and that would likely only be possible through U.S.-Russian cooperation. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Flashback: The U.S., Russian and Israeli national security advisers last met to discuss Syria in Jerusalem in June 2019, with John Bolton representi

  • Sudan's military strikes out at civilian politicians after coup attempt

    Sudanese military leaders said on Wednesday the civilian politicians they share power with had opened the door to a coup attempt by neglecting public welfare while they were consumed by internal squabbles. A body known as the Sovereign Council has ruled Sudan under a fragile power-sharing deal between the military and civilians since the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 but their relationship has remained fractious since then. Speaking at a military graduation in Omdurman, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council, and his deputy General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, accused the civilian politicians of seeking personal gains and forgetting the aims of the revolution.

  • Taliban face uphill battle in efforts to speak at UN meeting

    The new rulers of Afghanistan have an uphill battle in their efforts to be recognized in time to address other world leaders at the United Nations this year. The Taliban are challenging the credentials of the ambassador from Afghanistan’s former government and asking to speak at the General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders this week, according to a letter sent to the United Nations. The decision now rests with a U.N. committee that generally meets in November and will issue a ruling “in due course," the General Assembly's spokeswoman said Wednesday.

  • Turkey's top Islamic cleric moves centre stage, irking secularists

    When President Tayyip Erdogan opened a new court complex this month, Turkey's senior cleric sealed the ceremony with a Muslim prayer, triggering protests from critics who said his actions contravened the secular constitution. "Make this wonderful work beneficial and blessed for our nation, my God," Ali Erbas said in his address, adding that many judges had "worked to bring the justice which (God) ordered". Erbas's appearance at the Sept. 1 ceremony in Ankara, and the wave of opposition criticism over his comments, reflect his rising profile at the head of a state-run religious organisation and the growing influence it has attained under Erdogan.

  • Philippines' Duterte vows accountability for anyone who went 'beyond bounds' in drug war

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that anyone found to have "acted beyond bounds" in his campaign against illegal drugs would be held accountable under national laws, while appearing to reject an International Criminal Court probe. Duterte told the United Nations General Assembly he had instructed the justice ministry and police to review the conduct of the campaign, in which more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers have been killed since 2016. "Those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws," Duterte said in a video address to the annual gathering that drew criticism from rights groups.

  • MSNBC Hosts Crack Up Over Error Found On First Page Of Trump Lawsuit

    Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.

  • Bob Woodward Warns Donald Trump Wants To Be President Again For 1 Worrying Reason

    It's "not an agenda," the Watergate journalist told MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy

  • George W. Bush moves to defend Liz Cheney from Trump

    George W. Bush moves to defend Liz Cheney from Trump

  • Biden Had a Four-Word Reaction After He Found Trump's Giant Video Golf Setup in the White House: Book

    “Trump's existence permeated the White House,” Bob Woodward and Robert Costa write in their new book, Peril

  • Law professor cited by Trump attorney John Eastman says his argument was abused as part of a 'ploy' to get Pence to overturn the 2020 election

    Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, accused Trump's legal team of butchering his arguments to steal the election.

  • Stephen Colbert, Bob Woodward Reveal Why the GOP Will Never Be Held Accountable

    Scott Kowalchyk/CBSDuring his Late Show monologue Tuesday night, Stephen Colbert joked that a more accurate title for Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Peril might have been “AAAAGGH!” When the authors joined him later in the show, they confirmed his worst fears about just how dangerous the Trump administration really was.“It was a discovery for us that this was a national security crisis,” Woodward explained. “We kind of thought that all of Trump was a domestic problem politically.” But

  • To protect the supreme court’s legitimacy, a conservative justice should step down

    If presidents do not get to replace justices in an election year, then Coney Barrett’s confirmation is illegitimate; if presidents do, then Gorsuch’s is illegitimate. You can’t have it both ways ‘In separate remarks this month, Amy Coney Barrett and Clarence Thomas both sought to assure the public that, in Coney Barret’s words, “this court is not comprised of a bunch of partisan hacks”.’ Photograph: Reuters In Planned Parenthood v Casey, a landmark decision from 1992, the US supreme court memora

  • Attackers strike Taliban in eastern Afghanistan, 5 killed

    Attackers struck Taliban vehicles in an eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, witnesses said, killing at least two fighters and three civilians in the latest violence since the group's takeover of the country in mid-August. In one attack, gunmen opened fire on a Taliban vehicle at a local gas station in the provincial capital of Jalalabad, killing two fighters and a gas station attendant, witnesses said. Another child was killed and two Taliban were wounded in a separate attack — a bombing of another vehicle.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray rebels accused of shelling, shooting civilians

    Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray opened fire on civilians while looting and shelling villages and towns in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month, killing and wounding dozens of people and possibly many more, witnesses told AFP on Wednesday.

  • Taliban, Islamic State arm themselves with weapons US left behind

    A Taliban fighter, wearing U.S. clothing and carrying U.S. weapons, looks through a captured night-vision device. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe weapons and military equipment left behind by the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, including through the collapse of the Afghan army, are now largely in the hands of the Taliban – and likely other militant groups as well. Though many politicians’ and observers’ reactions have been sensationalized, it does highlight significant problem