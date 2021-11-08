Key meeting of China's political elites underway in Beijing

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Several hundred top members of the Chinese Communist Party are meeting behind closed doors this week in Beijing, where they will map out key plans for the nation's future.

Why it matters: It's the last major meeting before next year's party congress, when Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be appointed for a third term after he successfully pushed to abolish term limits in 2018.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • The meeting, known as the sixth plenum, is imbued with special significance, since it is occurring in the same year as the CCP's 100th anniversary.

What to watch: Xi is expected to deliver a resolution on the party's history —becoming only the third Chinese leader to issue such a proclamation, after Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

  • “The 1945 resolution affirmed Mao’s leadership in the CCP, and the 1981 resolution was about turning a new page from the decade-long destructive chaos of Cultural Revolution Mao created,” Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, told The Guardian.

  • “This year’s resolution will be somewhere in between — the party’s past and Xi’s future.”

Details: The Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee, comprised of more than 300 top party members, meets for a plenary session each year.

  • The members of the current Central Committee were selected in 2017; this is the current committee's sixth plenary session.

  • A new committee will be selected next year at the party congress.

Go deeper: At 100, Chinese Communist Party claims credit for the Chinese dream

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Communist Party's Sixth Plenum Begins Monday

    The Chinese Communist Party's sixth��annual policy��plenum kicks off on Monday. About 400 men (and a dusting of women), including state leaders, military chiefs, provincial bosses and top academics, will convene at a heavily guarded military hotel in Beijing.��All signs��point to��President Xi Jinping issuing a so-called "historic resolution" to cement his power, as he prepares to pull-off the ultimate leadership shake-up and defy the two-term example set by his predecessors. John Liu reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia."

  • China's Xi lays way for third term in power at party meeting

    China's leader Xi Jinping appears to be laying the foundation for a third term in power as top officials of the all-powerful Communist Party meet this week in Beijing. The official Xinhua News Agency said president and party General Secretary Xi issued a draft resolution on the party’s “major achievements and historical experience” at the Central Committee’s plenary session that opened on Monday. Scholars say that will mark the party’s third major statement on its 100-year history, shoring up Xi’s status as an equal to founder of the Chinese People’s Republic Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping, who oversaw crucial economic reforms.

  • Pentagon tech chief seeks to bolster R&D work with allies

    U.S. allies could receive invites to a future rapid prototyping experiment by the Pentagon.

  • The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – signs of progress as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside

    Countries facing existential risks from climate change, like the Maldives, are demanding faster action and financing to help them survive. UNFCCCYoung people poured into the streets of Glasgow on Nov. 5 and 6, 2021, angry and impatient as the first week of the U.N. climate summit ended. Their anger is matched by anxiety in the conference halls as the enormity of what has to be achieved in such a short period of time hovers over a complex process that can become sclerotic. I’ve been involved in t

  • Obama tells young climate change activists to 'harness that anger'

    Speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday, Obama devoted a substantial portion of his nearly hourlong speech to addressing not the delegates watching in person, but the younger generation of viewers online.

  • Protest at Pamlico County schools will call for action on minority hiring

    A protest planned for Nov. 18 will address the lack of minority teachers and administrators employed by the Pamlico County school system.

  • Changing Tides: Seeking solutions for North Carolina shoreline and fisheries

    Projects focusing on coastal habitat resilience and regulations eying species restoration offer hope for fisheries despite climate change.

  • What the CCP and CRT critics have in common

    What the CCP and CRT critics have in common

  • Astronaut conducts first spacewalk by Chinese woman

    Wang Yaping has become the first Chinese woman to conduct a spacewalk as part of a six-month mission to the country’s space station. Fellow astronaut Zhai Zhigang left the station’s main module on Sunday evening and Wang followed later. Wang, 41, and Zhai, 55, had both traveled to China’s now-retired experimental space stations, and Zhai conducted China’s first spacewalk 13 years ago.

  • Russia declares rights lawyer who defended Navalny's group 'foreign agent'

    A top Russian human rights lawyer who defended the Anti-Corruption Foundation of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny was added to the Justice Ministry's list of "foreign agents" on Monday. Ivan Pavlov and four other lawyers were placed on the list, now comprising 93 names, of rights activists, journalists, media outlets and others who the ministry says are receiving foreign funding to carry out political activity. Those listed are subjected to stringent financial reporting requirements and obliged to preface anything they publish with a disclaimer stating they are foreign agents, a term with negative connotations suggestive of spying.

  • Astronaut becomes China’s first woman to walk in space

    Astronaut becomes China’s first woman to walk in space while she was working on the Chinese space station Tianhe.

  • Top general stresses America's need to adapt to historic power shifts

    Science is advancing at warp speed while we humans progress at sludge speed, too oblivious to recognize that the changes from which we now recoil will be dwarfed by those of the next five or 10 years.

  • China's Xiaohongshu raises $500 million, valuation hits $20 billion - source

    Chinese social e-commerce app Xiaohongshu said it has raised a new round of financing from existing shareholders who increased their stakes in the firm, which a source familiar with the matter said valued the company as much as $20 billion. The source said Xiaohongshu, whose name translates to "little red book" in Chinese, raised $500 million in the round from investors including Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba Group, Genesis Capital and Tiantu Capital. Xiaohongshu declined to comment on the figures or the investors.

  • Anthony scores season-best 33, Magic rallies past Jazz

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Cole Anthony scored 10 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter and keyed a game-closing 24-11 run that helped the Orlando Magic rally past the Utah Jazz 107-100 on Sunday night. Trailing by as many as 13 points in the third quarter and down 89-81 with eight minutes remaining, Anthony heated up and got plenty of help from R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr. as the Magic ended a two-game losing streak. Orlando also snapped a five-game skid against the Jazz that dated back three seasons.

  • Pakistan lifts ban on radical party behind anti-France rally

    Pakistan said Monday it has lifted a ban on a radical Islamist party behind a violent anti-France protest last month that triggered clashes with police, leaving six officers and four demonstrators dead. The development follows an agreement reached last week between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan that the party would halt its march to Islamabad. The march was called to demand the closure of the French Embassy in the Pakistani capital.

  • German coronavirus infection rate hits highest since pandemic began

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's coronavirus infection rate has risen to its highest level since the start of the pandemic, public health figures showed on Monday, and doctors warned they will need to postpone scheduled operations in coming weeks to cope. The seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 201.1, higher than a previous record of 197.6 in December last year, the figures from the Robert Koch Institute showed on Monday. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 4,782,546 from 4,767,033 a day earlier.

  • Disney+ is launching a special IMAX format for 13 Marvel movies

    Disney+ is bringing IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio across 13 Marvel movies on its platform on November 12. The company says IMAX’s Expanded Aspect Ratio is 1:90:1 and offers up to 26% more picture for select sequences. The 13 movies available at launch include the Disney+ premiere of “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” as well as other MCU movies like “Iron Man,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Ant-Man and The Wasp,” “Captain Marvel,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”

  • Kathleen Stock takes job at anti-cancel culture university that welcomes ‘thought criminals’

    A British professor who resigned after becoming embroiled in transgender debates has a new job at a new “anti-cancel culture” university that welcomes academics treated like “thought criminals”.

  • Australian FM meets with Cambodia's leader, in 4-nation tour

    Australia's top diplomat met Monday with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on issues including the coronavirus pandemic during the second stop of her four-nation Southeast Asian tour. Foreign Minister Marise Payne exchanged views with her host on trade and Australia’s provision of assistance to Cambodia in the education, health, agriculture and defense sectors, said Eang Sophalleth, a spokesman for the Cambodian premier. Payne mentioned during talks that Australia will provide 3.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Cambodia, with 1.5 million doses set to arrive by the end of this year, the spokesman added.

  • New Zealand mosque shooter considers appealing life sentence

    The man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers at mosques in Christchurch is considering appealing against his life sentence, saying his guilty plea after the 2019 attack was obtained under duress, his lawyer told state radio on Monday. White supremacist Brenton Tarrant, 31, was sentenced to jail for life without parole last year for the murder of 51 people and attempted murder of 40 others at two mosques in Christchurch on 15 March 2019, the worst mass shooting in the country's history. It was the first time a court in New Zealand had sentenced a person to prison for the rest of their life.