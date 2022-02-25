Key moments in the Cold War: From the birth of NATO to the invasion of Ukraine

The Cold War was a global struggle of the United States and democratic capitalism vs. the Soviet Union and communism. It erupted in the mid-1940s after both nations emerged from World War II as superpowers and viewed each other as existential threats.

But irreconcilable disagreements about the postwar international order rose to the surface.

In one of the turning points of the early Cold War, U.S. Secretary of State George C. Marshall announced an economic assistance initiative for Europe in June 1947

In response, Stalin ordered the Eastern European communists to crack down on their domestic rivals. Moscow also created East Germany to counter West Germany. It now had a buffer zone of loyal communist countries to protect itself from the West.

The Cold War began in Europe, but it soon spread to Africa, Asia and Latin America.

1947: Truman Doctrine established

Central to almost everything President Harry S. Truman undertook in his foreign policy was the desire to prevent the expansion of the influence of the Soviet Union. The Truman Doctrine, intended to help Greece and Turkey resist communism, was an enunciation of American willingness to provide military aid to countries resisting communist insurgencies; the Marshall Plan sought to revive the economies of the nations of Europe in the hope that communism would not thrive in the midst of prosperity; the North Atlantic Treaty Organization built a military barrier confronting the Soviet-dominated part of Europe.

1949: Soviet Union tests first atomic bomb

The explosion at the Semipalatinsk test site in Kazakhstan spread political and psychological fallout that has been with us ever since.

Sixth grade students crouch under or beside their desks along with their teacher, Vincent M. Bohan, left, as they act out a scene from the Federal Civil Defense administration film "Duck and Cover" at Public School 152 in the Queens borough of New York City on Nov. 21, 1951.

1950s: Duck and cover drills

Some students receive instructions about what to do in the event of a nuclear attack. "STAY CALM" said the big red letters on the front of books handed out in classrooms where children practiced 'duck and cover' drills once a week, when the air raid siren went off.

1960: Nikita Khrushchev visits UN

The Soviet Premiere's trip to the U.N. is recalled for his shoe-pounding protest of a critical speech by a Filipino delegate and it came in the same year that Cuba's communist leader Fidel Castro spent four-and-a-half hours lambasting the United States.

Cuban president Fidel Castro, left, and Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev hug at the United Nations in 1960

1961: Berlin wall built

By the late summer of 1961, the loss of skilled workers such as teachers, engineers, and doctors to the West reaches crisis levels in East Germany. On Aug. 12, 2,400 East Germans cross into West Berlin, the most in a single day. The next day, with the approval of Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev, East Germany builds a wall that would extend 27 miles through Berlin, dividing families and friends for the next 28 years. The wall would serve as an enduring symbol of the Cold War, used by presidents John Kennedy and Ronald Reagan to inspire a divided city.

1962: Cuban missile crisis

When the United States learns that the Soviet Union is building nuclear missile installations 90 miles south of Miami in communist Cuba, the Kennedy administration starts a naval blockade around the island, which is at times tested, and Kennedy demands the removal of the missiles.The standoff is widely considered to be the closest the two nuclear superpowers come to direct military confrontation. Cooler heads prevail. The Soviet Union offers to remove the missiles in exchange for a guarantee that the United States will not invade Cuba. In secret, the administration also agrees to withdraw U.S. missiles from Turkey. :

1965: Vietnam war escalates

American military advisors had been active in Vietnam for more than a decade by 1965 - the first American military casualty in Vietnam was reported in 1956 - but early 1965 marked a phase in America's involvement in Vietnam. North Vietnamese attacks escalated in 1964, including an incident in the Gulf of Tonkin that led Congress to pass a resolution that opened the door for more American troops in Vietnam. By February 1965, the U.S. Air Force began a bombing campaign in the north that would last for more than three years.

1972: Nixon in China

President Richard Nixon, a virulent anti-communist earlier in his political career, surprises the American public by traveling to Beijing, China, for a week of talks in a historic first step toward normalizing relations between the United States and the People’s Republic of China. Until this trip, the United States and communist China were de facto enemies, fighting proxy wars in the Korean Peninsula in the 1950s and South Vietnam at the time of Nixon’s visit. The next year, Nixon welcomes Soviet Premiere Leonid Brezhnev to the White House for a summit.

U.S. President Richard Nixon, right, eats with with China's Premier Chou En-lai in Shanghai, China on Feb. 28, 1972.

1975: Helsinki Accords

President Gerald Ford traveled to the Finnish capital to sign the Helsinki Accords, a declaration aimed at improving relations with the then-Communist Soviet Union.

1980: Olympic boycott

US leads 65 countries in boycott of Moscow Summer Olympics to protest the 1979 Soviet Union invasion of Afghanistan.

1983: 'Empire of Evil'

President Ronald Reagan, in remarks delivered to evangelical Christians in Florida, refers to the Soviet Union as an "empire of evil," in a warning about the building of Soviet strength and the need to confront it. Pop culture capitalizes on the moment with films including "The Day After" (a made-for-TV movie set in post-apocalyptic middle America), "Red Dawn" (in which Colorado teens thwart an invading communist army) and Rocky IV (where Sylvester Stallone's character beats a Russian giant and concludes his post-fight remarks to the Soviet crowd with a message to the world: "In here, there were two guys killing each other, but I guess that's better than 20 million.")

1984: Olympic boycott

Soviet Union leads 14 countries in boycott of Los Angeles Summer Olympics in payback for US boycott.

1985: Reagan and Gorbachev begin meetings

Despite his often bellicose criticisms of the Soviet Union, Reagan agrees to meet with his counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, in Geneva in the first meeting between leaders of the two Cold War foes in nearly a decade. Though the meeting yields little of substance, it initiates a closer relationship between the two men, who both seem committed to scaling back the nuclear arms race between the two nuclear superpowers.

1987: 'Mr. Gorbachev: Tear down this wall'

Reagan delivers a speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, in one of the defining moments of his presidency. That same year, the U.S. and the Soviet Union signed a treaty limiting intermediate and short-range nuclear missiles.

This June 12, 1987 file photo shows President Reagan giving a thumbs up sign after his speech in front of the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin, where he had said "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Applauding Reagan are West German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, right, and West German Parliament President Philipp Jenninger, left.

1989: Berlin Wall falls:

Cracks in the monolithic Soviet bloc started to appear in the 1980s, and the very symbol of communist repression came crashing down in November, when the Berlin Wall was breached, ending a 28-year division of the city. On Nov. 9, a spokesman for East Berlin’s Communist Party said citizens of East Germany would be free to cross the country’s borders. Almost immediately Berliners started slamming the wall with axes and sledgehammers. By nightfall, the celebration turned into what one observer called “the greatest street party in the history of the world,” and the city was reunited. East and West Germany reunited one year later.

Berliners sing and dance on top of the Berlin wall to celebrate the opening of East-West German borders on Nov. 10, 1989. Thousands of East German citizens moved into the West after East German authorities opened all border crossing points to the West. In the background is the Brandenburg Gate.

1992: Cold War (officially) ends

Just weeks after the dissolution of the Soviet Union on Dec. 26, 1991, U.S. President George H.W. Bush and his Russian counterpart, Boris Yeltsin, meet at Camp David to formally declare the end of the Cold War that began shortly after the end of World War II. The meeting comes days after both countries announce they would stop aiming nuclear missiles at each other. Russia declares its 11 former communist satellite republics – from Armenia to Uzbekistan – independent.

1999: Putin's rise to power

Vladimir Putin named acting prime minister after Russian President Boris Yeltsin fired prime minister Sergei Stephasin.

2012: America's greatest existential threat is...

Mitt Romney said Russia was the biggest geo-political threat facing America. Months later, in a presidential debate, Barack Obama said al-Qaida was the biggest threat and told Romney, "the 1980s are now calling to get their foreign policy back because the Cold War has been over for 20 years."

2016: Trump elected

Allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election linked Trump and Putin from the earliest days of Trump's presidency. Less than a month after taking office, Trump was criticized by members of both parties for seeming to equate Putin's autocratic government to that of the United States.

The relationship developed through the course of Trump's presidency to the point where some of Trump's most ardent supporters were voicing support for Putin in another effort to 'own the libs'.

During the run-up to the invasion, Trump himself described Putin as "smart" and "savvy".

"Putin is playing Biden like a drum. It is not a pretty thing to watch!" Trump said Wednesday, just hours before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine.

In a telephone interview Wednesday night with Fox News – with a split screen showing war in Ukraine – Trump blamed "the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity" of the Biden administration. He also echoed his false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 elections, claiming falsely that a "rigged election" led to Russia's aggression.

President Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit, July 7, 2017, in Hamburg.

2022: Russia invades Ukraine

