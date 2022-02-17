Key moments in the police shooting of Daunte Wright

·3 min read
In this article:
  • George Floyd
    African American man who was a victim of police violence in the United States, killed by Derek Chauvin
  • Derek Chauvin
    American former police officer who murdered George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kim Potter, a former suburban Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of manslaughter in the April 11 shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. Here are some key moments in the case:

April 11 — Police in Brooklyn Center stop Wright's car at around 2 p.m. Police say when they tried to arrest Wright on an outstanding warrant, he got back into his car and tried to drive away, and an officer shot him. News of the shooting sparks angry protests, including outside the city's police station. In nearby Minneapolis, meanwhile, former police Officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial in George Floyd's killing.

April 12 — The officer who shot Wright is identified as 26-year veteran Kim Potter. Chief Tim Gannon says he believes Potter meant to use her Taser instead of her gun, and he plays her body camera footage at a news conference that shows her shouting “I'll tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!" Hundreds of protesters defy curfew to gather outside the police station for a second night, and police use gas and flash-bang grenades to try to drive them away. Mayor Mike Elliott calls for Potter to be fired.

April 13 — Potter and Gannon resign. Elliott and the City Council fire the city manager, who oversees the police. Protesters face off with police again outside police headquarters, where National Guard soldiers join officers in riot gear.

April 14 — Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter. Several hundred demonstrators again clash with police outside headquarters.

April 15 — Wright’s family and some community members call for more serious charges against Potter. Protesters again confront police at headquarters, with some tying air fresheners to fencing as a critique — the criminal complaint said officers stopped Wright’s car for having an air freshener obscuring the windshield and for expired license plate tags.

April 16 — A federal judge issues a restraining order prohibiting police from arresting journalists or using force against them, after some said officers harassed and assaulted them. Demonstrators protest again outside police headquarters.

April 22 — A funeral service is held for Wright in Minneapolis, with the Rev. Al Sharpton decrying “the stench of racism" and police brutality in Minnesota. Meanwhile, activists demonstrate outside the home of the county prosecutor handling Potter's case to demand murder charges.

May 15 — The Brooklyn Center City Council passes a resolution to create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises.

May 21 — Attorney General Keith Ellison announces that his office will take over the prosecution of Potter.

Sept. 2 — Ellison adds a first-degree manslaughter charge against Potter.

Sept. 28 — Brooklyn Center says police have been instructed to release people cited for low-level crimes and to only take them into custody if required by law.

Nov. 30 — Jury selection begins in Potter's trial.

Dec. 8 — Opening statements are made and the first witnesses testify.

Dec. 17 — Potter testifies that she “didn’t want to hurt anybody” the day she shot Wright, saying she shouted a warning about using her Taser on him after she saw fear in a fellow officer’s face. She says she is “sorry it happened.”

Dec. 20 — Closing arguments are made and the jury begins deliberating.

Dec. 23 — Potter is convicted of both counts of manslaughter and led from the courtroom in handcuffs.

Feb. 18 — Potter will be sentenced.

___

Find the AP’s full coverage of the Daunte Wright case: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-daunte-wright

