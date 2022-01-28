Key Pa. Dems to miss Biden visit, cite scheduling conflicts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEVE PEOPLES and MARC LEVY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • John Fetterman
    American politician, 34th Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania
  • Josh Shapiro
    American politician
  • Conor Lamb
    American politician

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Joe Biden will appear in Pittsburgh on Friday as an opening step in a broader campaign to promote the White House's achievements in key states before the midterm elections.

But two of the three leading Democrats on Pennsylvania's statewide ballot this spring who were invited to appear with Biden will not attend, their campaigns confirmed on the eve of the president's visit.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a leading Senate candidate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the likely Democratic nominee in the race for governor, will be absent because of scheduling conflicts, according to their spokespeople. Another top Senate candidate, Rep. Conor Lamb, a longtime Biden supporter based in Pittsburgh, will attend, his office confirmed. All three had been invited to participate in a photo line with the president.

The high-profile absences come as Democrats in other states have begun taking modest steps to distance themselves from the first-term president, whose approval ratings have fallen sharply in recent months. And while Fetterman and Shapiro indicated that politics had no bearing on their schedules, their decisions to avoid Biden, particularly in his home state, could fuel further questions among anxious Democratic candidates elsewhere as they decide whether to embrace the struggling president.

“Josh Shapiro is running to be the governor of Pennsylvania and he’s focused on the issues that matter to Pennsylvania families," Shapiro spokesperson Will Simons said.

Shapiro made three appearances with Biden last summer and fall when the president's numbers were better. But the gubernatorial hopeful has a scheduling conflict this time, Simons said, without detailing the conflict.

“Like every American should, Josh wants our president to be successful and we’ll continue welcoming President Biden to his home state of Pennsylvania,” Simons said.

Leading Pennsylvania Democrats who are not on the ballot this year did not have the same scheduling conflicts. Those who will appear with Biden on Friday include Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited, and Sen. Bob Casey, whose current term runs through 2024.

It's been a different calculation for vulnerable Democrats who will face voters in 2022.

Earlier in the month, Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, a leading candidate for governor in another swing state, skipped a chance to appear with the president in the state, citing an unspecified scheduling conflict. And in the weeks since, several other notable Democrats have seemed to distance themselves from Biden as well.

Last week, Texas Democrat Beto O'Rourke said he didn't need the Democratic president's assistance in his campaign for governor.

“I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said, according to The Dallas Morning News. “I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to and voting with one another here in Texas.”

And this week, Rep. Steny Hoyer, the No. 3 House Democrat, refused to say whether vulnerable Democrats on the ballot this fall should embrace the label “Biden Democrat.”

"I want every Democrat to run as Democrats who deliver," Hoyer told Politico when asked directly about “Biden Democrats.”

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell said he's not surprised that some Democratic candidates might want to distance themselves from Biden, but he said those who do so are “stupid.”

“They're stupid because things can turn around in politics pretty dramatically,” Rendell told The Associated Press. “You can’t hide. People end up thinking less of you for not showing up."

Fetterman, the outspoken lieutenant governor whose campaign headquarters is based in Pittsburgh, said he'll miss Biden's visit in that city to attend the Democratic state committee, which begins Friday evening 200 miles to the east in Harrisburg.

“It's great that President Biden is coming to Pittsburgh to talk about infrastructure," Fetterman said. But he said he'll be at the Harrisburg meeting to talk to Democrats about the midterms.

Lamb, meanwhile, one of Fetterman’s chief primary opponents in the state’s marquee Senate contest, is eager to hear Biden's remarks on his sweeping infrastructure bill in person.

“President Biden first announced his infrastructure plan in Pittsburgh, and Conor looks forward to welcoming him back and talking about all the good jobs that bill will create in the Pittsburgh area and all over Pennsylvania,” said Lamb campaign manger Abby Nassif Murphy.

Malcolm Kenyatta, another prominent Democratic Senate contender, was not invited to Biden’s appearance because he represents a different part of the state in the state Legislature. But he heaped praise on the president when given the opportunity. Like Lamb, Kenyatta traveled to early voting states during the 2020 presidential primary to campaign on Biden’s behalf.

“The more he’s here, the better,” Kenyatta said. “I would not be offended to be called a Biden Democrat. I have always considered myself a do-something Democrat.”

The White House announced Biden’s trip on Monday after the president said last week he would look to get out of Washington more in the second year of his presidency.

Biden, who has seen his poll numbers sink in the midst of an unrelenting pandemic and high inflation, said it was important that he “go out and talk to the public” about what he’s accomplished and about why Congress needs to get behind the rest of his domestic agenda.

While in Pittsburgh, Biden will focus on the economy, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“He'll be talking about how far we’ve come in getting our economy moving again, making more right here in America, and ensuring all workers benefit,” Psaki told reporters at the White House on Thursday. “He’ll highlight the 367,000 manufacturing jobs that our economy has created since he took office, and he’ll underscore the vital role the federal government can play in bringing workers and businesses together.”

The visit will take Biden, a Pennsylvania native, to a key battleground in this year’s midterm congressional elections. The battle to replace Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, who is not seeking reelection, is expected to be one of the most competitive Senate races this year.

Christopher Borick, director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion, said diminished enthusiasm among Democrats throughout the country is a worrying sign for Pennsylvania Democrats’ hopes of capturing Toomey’s seat and holding on to the governor’s office.

Just 28% of Americans say they want Biden to run for reelection in 2024, including only 48% of Democrats, according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Along with Biden's legislative setbacks, Borick noted that the president's advanced age (he's 79) and uncertainty among voters about whether he’ll run for a second term — though he has said he will — are affecting the 2022 campaign.

But Borick said Biden “could have some rallying effect for Democrats” if he notches some legislative successes closer to the election.

Casey said he's urging elected Democrats to do a better job talking about Biden’s first-year accomplishments, such as the infrastructure bill, distributing vaccines, getting money to keep schools open, expanding the child tax credit and bringing down unemployment.

“We have to do a much better job, and we’re starting to do it," Casey said.

___

Peoples reported from New York. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Alexandra Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • House Dems introduce resolution to ratify Equal Rights Amendment to Constitution

    Reps. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) on Thursday introduced a resolution to recognize that the Equal Rights Amendment has met all legal requirements to be considered the 28th constitutional amendment.Why it matters: If the resolution passes in both Congress chambers, the ERA would be officially added to the constitution and would guarantee legal gender equality under the Constitution.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscrib

  • NYC gives final salute to slain NYPD officer

    Mourning New York police officers will give a final salute Friday to Jason Rivera, a rookie colleague gunned down with his partner a week ago. A morning funeral Mass is planned at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the officer, who, at age 22, was recently married and barely into his second year of service on the force. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside over the service.

  • Kellyanne Conway memoir set for May release

    Former Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's memoir is set to be released in May, a book her publisher labeled as an "open and vulnerable account" that details the top aide's "journey all the way to the White House and beyond."The book, titled "Here's the Deal," will be released on May 24, according to publisher Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster."In this open and vulnerable account, Kellyanne turns the camera on...

  • Man executed for 1996 killing after Supreme Court clears way

    Alabama executed an inmate by lethal injection for a 1996 murder on Thursday after a divided U.S. Supreme Court sided with the state and rejected defense claims the man had an intellectual disability that cost him a chance to choose a less “torturous,” yet untried, execution method. Matthew Reeves, 43, was put to death at Holman Prison after the court lifted a lower court order that had prevented corrections workers from executing the prisoner.

  • US judge may suspend mustang roundup in Nevada; suit pending

    A federal judge is considering temporarily suspending the capture of wild horses in Nevada where their advocates say the federal government is “needlessly and recklessly” killing free-roaming mustangs in violation of U.S. laws. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du says she expects to rule by Monday, maybe sooner, on the advocates’ request for an emergency court order pending another hearing next week to learn more about the potential danger of roundup near the Utah state line. The Bureau of Land Management insists it must gather the mustangs before the end of February — one of several scheduled on an expedited basis across the West due to severe drought.

  • Democrats stiff Biden as poll numbers hit low point

    Democrats in swing states and vulnerable districts in this year's pivotal midterms are distancing themselves from President Biden on social media as his poll numbers hit their lowest point.Why it matters: The digital distance is one sign of the concern candidates feel about a person they'd normally embrace. Incumbent presidents — including one who believes he needs to come to their hometowns to sell his message — would normally be political gold for candidates from the same party.Get market news

  • Judge halts South Dakota Gov. Noem's abortion pill rule

    A federal judge temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills. U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier late Wednesday granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order.

  • Norway's PM: Russia build-up is 'a sign of weakness'

    Norway's prime minister, whose country borders Russia and is a founding member of NATO, said Wednesday it's "a sign of weakness" that President Vladimir Putin has to express Moscow's political views by an "extraordinary" military buildup. (Jan. 26)

  • After bitter battles, Senate eyes less toxic court fight

    In a U.S. Senate that was upended by toxic Supreme Court battles during the Trump era, the confirmation of President Joe Biden’s pick has the potential for something else: a return to calmer political normalcy. Because the ideological balance of the court is not at stake — Biden is expected to nominate a liberal judge to replace liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring — the charged partisan atmosphere that greeted other recent vacancies is notably absent. Most Republicans still are expected to oppose Biden’s nominee, no matter who it is.

  • How does metabolism affect weight loss? A new study shows why some diets stall

    How does metabolism affect weight loss? A new study shows why some diets stall.

  • Calls for more Tonga aid, climate efforts from President Biden mount

    Tonga is feeling the effects of natural disasters and climate change. 176 Asian American and Pacific Islander groups are urging President Joe Biden to do more.

  • La Habra Heights assistant fire chief arrested, accused of impersonating officer

    Timothy Peel used a truck equipped with lights and a siren to illegally stop and detain motorists, authorities say

  • Trump’s Operation Warp Speed ‘very helpful’ for COVID vaccine development: author

    Gregory Zuckerman — author of "A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine" — says Operation Warp Speed was "very helpful" to US vaccine development, despite some missteps.

  • No. 7 UCLA rolls over California 81-57 for 5th straight win

    LOS ANGELES (AP) No Johnny Juzang meant opportunities for UCLA's bench players, and they took advantage. Led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 15 points, the seventh-ranked Bruins routed California 81-57 on Thursday night to gain sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 with their fifth straight win. All but one of UCLA's 10 players scored on a night when Juzang was sidelined by COVID-19 protocols.

  • LA, NYC killings spark anger, raise risk for homeless people

    Three random killings — a woman pushed in front of a train, another punched at a bus stop and a third stabbed to death while working alone in a store, all allegedly committed by homeless men — have reignited anger, fear and frustration with the intractable issue of homelessness in New York and Los Angeles. Advocates fear public outrage about the crimes has left a vulnerable population even more endangered. Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, called the killings tragedies.

  • Judge Won’t Budge as Voting Machine Report Fuels Conspiracies

    Andrew Burton/GettyU.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg has boxed herself into a dilemma.She has kept a report on a theoretical voting machine flaw—authored by a respected computer researcher—secret since last summer, citing concerns that releasing the report would fuel conspiracy theories about voting machines and the 2020 U.S. presidential election.But her attempts at preventing conspiracy theories has fueled those theories anyway. And now, she has Georgia's top elections official, Brad Raffensbe

  • Voting machine company won't comply with Wisconsin subpoena

    A Nebraska-based voting machine company told the Republican-hired attorney leading an investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin that it will not comply with subpoenas issued seeking a broad array of information. Attorneys for Election Systems & Software told former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman in a letter dated Jan. 21 that it would not comply, calling the subpoenas issued last month a “quintessential fishing expedition.” Gableman has subpoenaed the mayors of Wisconsin's five largest cities, the state's top elections official, an immigrant rights group, ES&S and Dominion Voting Systems as part of his ongoing probe ordered after President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump in the battleground state.

  • Fox News panel reacts to Breyer retirement with immediate backlash to Biden picking a Black woman: 'What you're talking about is discrimination'

    A law professor on the panel tried to argue it would be unconstitutional for President Biden to pick a Black woman under a pledge for any other job.

  • Filipino dictator's son loses 1 of 3 votes on elections bid

    One of three Philippine election commissioners handling petitions to disqualify late dictator Ferdinand Marcos’ son from the May presidential polls said Thursday that she voted in favor of the petitions and suspected there were efforts to nullify her vote against the leading candidate criticized by human rights groups. Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said she voted to uphold the petitions, which sought Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s disqualification from the race because of a previous tax conviction.

  • The 59 Republicans Who Joined Electoral Voter Fraud Scheme For Trump Could Face Prison

    What seemed like political theater at the time actually violated state and federal fraud laws, according to current and former prosecutors.