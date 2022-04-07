Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists

This undated photo provided by the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in April 2022 shows the facility's Collider Detector outside Batavia, Ill. In results released on Thursday, April 7, 2022, scientists at the lab calculated that the W boson, a fundamental particle of physics, weighs a bit more than their theoretical rulebook for the universe tells them it should. (Fermilab via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
SETH BORENSTEIN
·4 min read

The grand explanation physicists use to describe how the universe works may have some major new flaws to patch after a fundamental particle was found to have more mass than scientists thought.

“It’s not just something is wrong,” said Dave Toback, a particle physicist at Texas A&M University and a spokesperson for the U.S. government's Fermi National Accelerator Lab, which conducted the experiments. “It literally means something fundamental in our understanding of nature is wrong.”

The physicists at the lab crashed particles together over ten years and measured the mass of 4 million W bosons. These subatomic particles are responsible for a fundamental force at the center of atoms, and they exist for only a fraction of a second before they decay into other particles.

“They are constantly popping in and out of existence in the quantum froth of the universe,” Toback said.

The difference in mass from what the prevailing theory of the universe predicts is too big to be a rounding error or anything that could be easily explained away, according to the study by a team of 400 scientists from around the world published Thursday in the journal Science.

The result is so extraordinary it must be confirmed by another experiment, scientists say. If is confirmed, it would present one of the biggest problems yet with scientists’ detailed rulebook for the cosmos, called the standard model.

Duke University physicist Ashutosh V. Kotwal, the project leader for analysis, said it’s like discovering there’s a hidden room in your house.

Scientists speculated that there may be an undiscovered particle that is interacting with the W boson that could explain the difference. Maybe dark matter, another poorly understood component of the universe, could be playing a role. Or maybe there’s just new physics involved that they just don’t understand at the moment, researchers said.

The standard model says a W boson should measure 80,357,000 electron volts, plus or minus six.

”We found it slightly more than that. Not that much, but it’s enough,” said Giorgio Chiarelli, another scientist for the Fermi team and research director for the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics. The Fermi team’s scale put the W boson at a heftier 80,433,000 electron volts, plus or minus nine.

It doesn’t seem like a big difference, but it is a huge one in the subatomic world.

But both the team and experts not involved in the research said such a big claim requires extra proof from a second team, which they don't have yet.

“It’s an incredibly delicate measurement, it requires understanding of various calibrations of various little effects,” said Claudio Campagnari, a particle physicist at the University of California Santa Barbara, who wasn’t part of the Fermi team. “These guys are really good. And I take them very seriously. But I think at the end of the day what we need is a confirmation by another experiment.”

Earlier, less precise measurements of the W boson by other teams found it to be lighter than predicted, so “maybe there is just something wonky about this experiment,” said Caltech physicist Sean M. Carroll, who wasn’t part of the research and said is “absolutely worth taking very seriously.”

The finding is important because of its potential affect on the standard model of physics.

“Nature has facts,” Duke’s Kotwal said. “The model is the way we understand those facts.”

Scientists have long known the standard model isn’t perfect. It doesn’t explain dark matter or gravity well. If scientists have to go in and tinker with it to explain these findings they have to make sure it doesn’t throw out of whack mathematical equations that now explain and predict other particles and forces well, researchers said.

It is a recurring problem with the model. A year ago a different team found another problem with the standard model and how muons react.

“Quantum mechanics is really beautiful and weird,” Toback said. “Anyone who has not been deeply troubled by quantum mechanics has not understood it.”

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Microplastics Found In Lungs of Humans Undergoing Surgery

    A new study has found tiny plastic particles no bigger than sesame seeds buried throughout human lungs, indicating that people are inhaling microplastics lingering in the air.

  • What will the next Covid booster be? FDA advisers struggle with how to move forward for fall

    What will the next Covid booster look like? Will we need more boosters? An FDA advisory committee struggled to come up with a plan for future Covid boosters.

  • NASA astronaut said he is still 'dear friends' with Russian crew mates from the International Space Station, who had a 'variety of responses' to the war in Ukraine

    "We supported each other throughout everything," Mark Vande Hei said. "And I never had any concerns about my ability to continue working with them."

  • Lindsay Lohan says moving to Dubai taught her how to say 'no': 'Really putting myself first'

    Lindsay Lohan opened up about how moving to Dubai helped her live a quieter, more private life.

  • Secret Service puts agents on leave over gifts from phony cops

    The Secret Service said it has placed some of its personnel on administrative leave for allegedly accepting gifts from two men posing as Department of Homeland Security special agents. Arian Taherzadeh and Haider Ali have been arrested and now face criminal charges.

  • Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert

    Scientists in Chile say they have unearthed a rare cemetery with well-preserved bones of ancient flying reptiles that roamed the Andean country's Atacama desert more than 100 million years ago. The remains belong to pterosaurs, scientists determined, flying creatures that lived alongside dinosaurs that had a long wingspan and fed by filtering water through long thin teeth, similar to flamingos. The group of scientists, led by Jhonatan Alarcon, an investigator at the University of Chile, have been searching for pterosaurs for years, but this discovery surpassed their hopes.

  • Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe

    Astronomers have discovered what may be the earliest and most distant galaxy ever observed, one that formed relatively soon after the Big Bang event that marked the origin of the universe and may be populated by the novel first generation of stars. The galaxy, called HD1, dates from a bit more than 300 million years after the Big Bang that occurred about 13.8 billion years ago, researchers said on Thursday. The observations suggest HD1 formed stars at a staggering rate - perhaps about 100 new stars annually - or instead harbored what would be the earliest-known supermassive black hole, they added.

  • SpaceX's application to scale up its rocket launch site in Texas has been put on ice by the US Army, reports say

    The US Army Corps told SpaceX that it failed to provide requested information for the permit, including environmental data on wetlands, per Bloomberg.

  • Scientists discovered a massive exoplanet nine times bigger than Jupiter

    Scientists have discovered a massive exoplanet forming that is estimated to be nine times bigger than Jupiter. The planet is still in the proverbial “womb” and has brought new challenges to what we understand about planetary formation. Changing what we understand about planetary formation We’ve seen some interesting discoveries over the years, especially when it … The post Scientists discovered a massive exoplanet nine times bigger than Jupiter appeared first on BGR.

  • The Russian cosmonauts who wore the colors of Ukraine's flag to the ISS were blindsided by speculation that they were protesting the war, US astronaut says

    Russian cosmonauts were photographed wearing yellow and blue suits last month, sparking speculation about their stance on the war in Ukraine.

  • Scientist who created world's first genetically modified human babies released from Chinese prison

    He Jiankui, who previously worked as an associate professor of biology at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, was sentenced to three years behind bars in January 2020 for deliberately violating national biomedical regulations in pursuit of “personal fame and gain.” Along with two other collaborators, He forged ethical review materials and misled trial participants to implant genetically-engineered embryos in women, which led to the birth of twin designer babies in 2018 and another child in 2019. People familiar with the situation confirmed He’s release, according to MIT Technology Review, but the scientist reportedly said, “It’s not convenient to talk right now,” after being contacted.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX Retrieves Rockets From Drone Ships. This Company Will Pluck Them Out of the Sky.

    Rocket Lab will try to catch one of its reusable rockets using a helicopter. One valid question is why bother, but there are answers.

  • Neil Armstrong Collected Samples of the Moon on the 1969 Apollo 11 Mission. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

    The first-ever lunar samples collected by astronaut Neil Armstrong are hitting the auction block at Bonhams New York on April 13.

  • Microplastics from food packaging and used bottles found deep in the lungs of living people for the first time

    Scientists have found tiny plastic particles in human blood and poop before. Now, they've discovered evidence of pollution in living lungs too.

  • Winter Park couple soars into space aboard Blue Origin, lists house for $16 million

    Sharon and Marc Hagle of Winter Park became the first married couple to take a commercial spaceflight last week aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard.

  • ‘Return to Space’ Is Netflix’s Shining Monument to Elon Musk

    NetflixNetflix’s recent Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space—about SpaceX’s efforts to launch the first all-civilian flight to orbit the Earth—was corporate propaganda of the corniest sort, but the streaming platform redeems itself with Return to Space, yet another venture about Elon Musk’s aerospace outfit.Oscar-winning Free Solo directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin’s feature-length documentary (April 7) concerns 2020’s Demo-2, which sought to transport astronauts to the Inter

  • How fast can we stop Earth from warming?

    The ocean retains heat for much longer than land does. Aliraza Khatri's Photography via Getty ImagesGlobal warming doesn’t stop on a dime. If people everywhere stopped burning fossil fuels tomorrow, stored heat would still continue to warm the atmosphere. Picture how a radiator heats a home. Water is heated by a boiler, and the hot water circulates through pipes and radiators in the house. The radiators warm up and heat the air in the room. Even after the boiler is turned off, the already heated

  • Scientists in Chile unearth cemetery of pterosaurs remains

    STORY: Scientists in Chile have unearthed a cemetery of pterosaurs remainsThe flying reptiles roamed the Atacama desert over 100 million years agoLocation: Santiago, Chile(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) RESEARCHER FROM THE PALEONTOLOGICAL NETWORK OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CHILE, JHONATAN ALCARCON, SAYING:"This finding is important because in Chile there are few findings of pterosaurs in particular. This has global relevance because these types of findings are relatively rare. Almost everywhere in the world the remains of pterosaurs are isolated, there are few cases in which accumulations of bones of these animals can be found. This Chilean site is important because it could allow us to obtain a lot of information related to the lifestyle of these animals. We could, for example, determine how the groups of these animals were composed, if they raised their breeding or not, among other questions."Most pterosaur bones are found flattened and brokenBut these ones are well-preserved(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) HEAD OF PALAEONTOLOGY AT CHILE'S NATIONAL MUSEUM OF NATURAL HISTORY, DAVID RUBILAR, SAYING:"The discovery of a site with remains of pterosaurs preserved in three dimensions is valuable because most of the remains of these animals in the world are crushed. They are hollow boned animals. So, when the fossilization process occurs, they break and are crushed. This is not the case here, the remains are preserved in three dimensions, therefore this allows us to know very revealing details of their anatomy and to better understand these animals that prospered on the planet for more than 160 million years."

  • A Rocket Startup Is Developing New Tech to Throw Satellites Into Space

    Startup company SpinLaunch is developing new technology to launch rockets into space that reduces dependence on traditional fuels while significantly lowering the cost. WSJ visited SpinLaunch’s headquarters to see the technology in action and learn what its widespread adoption could mean for the emerging commercial space industry. Illustration: Ryan Trefes

  • Satellite companies join the hunt for Russian war crimes

    The firms that helped document the Russian invasion of Ukraine are now finding imagery of atrocities.