Key Peninsula standoff has neighbors in lockdown as SWAT team responds

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.: The suspect has surrendered and is in custody.

An arrest of a domestic-violence suspect on the Key Peninsula put nearby residents in lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a SWAT team was called to the scene in the 19300 block of 28th Street SW.

Neighbors in the Palmer Lake area were told to stay indoors, according to social media reports.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said the man had been uncooperative in previous encounters with law enforcement.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, Moss said.