Key player in Hartford drug ring is sentenced to five years in prison

The brother-in-law and confidant of Hartford drug kingpin Ricardo “Rick the Ruler” Reyes was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison in federal court in Hartford.

Johnny “Clatcho” Ortega, 39, pleaded guilty to a narcotics conspiracy charge after a police raid turned up about 3,500 bags of the deadly, synthetic opioid fentanyl, along with guns and ammunition, in the home he shared on Rowe Avenue with Reyes’ sister, Janicette Reyes, who also was charged.

Officers with the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force said the residence on Rowe was the main storage and drug processing site for Reyes’ fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and gun sales across the city’s Frog Hollow neighborhood.

In an effort to identify Reyes’ supplier, agents instructed an informant to place an order for 50 grams of unprocessed fentanyl. When Reyes could produce only 25 grams himself, he turned to his brother-in-law, who came up with the balance of the order.

Ortega claimed to be a law-abiding truck driver who was ensnared in the drug trade through his relationship with Reyes’ sister. He said his production of the 25 grams of deadly, unprocessed fentanyl was a one-time event and he did it to save Reyes’ life — although he struggled to explain how supplying drugs to a major trafficker for sale in the competitive Hartford market was a lifesaving move.

Reyes, who has been in and out of prison for years and who law enforcement describes as a major figure in the Hartford street gang Los Solidos, was sentenced in February to 18 years in prison for his role in narcotics and gun conspiracies with Ortega and 14 other subordinates.

Among other things, Reyes was trading drugs for guns with Norman “Rich” Klosek of Enfield, a drug-addicted suburban customer who had a clean record and could buy weapons legally.

Dozens of those guns obtained by Klosek ended up scattered around Hartford, in several cases in the hands of violent drug dealers, one of whom was captured on video shooting someone on the face. Klosek was sentenced last month to 46 months in prison.