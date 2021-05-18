  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Key players in the Israel-Palestinian conflict and why peace remains elusive in Gaza

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is under mounting pressure to help end the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. In a week of airstrikes and rocket attacks, at least 212 Palestinians and 10 Israelis have been killed.

But while the United States has significant leverage in the region and has long sought to broker a peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, the White House is not the most important player right now.

Here's a look at the roles and motivations of those engaged in the military confrontation – and those trying to end it.

Hamas

Palestinians place the Hamas movement flag atop al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem&#39;s Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel&#39;s takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Palestinians place the Hamas movement flag atop al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem's Old City on May 10, 2021, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel's takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Hamas is a militant Islamic group that does not recognize Israel's right to exist. It was started in 1987 by a Palestinian cleric, and since 2007, Hamas has controlled Gaza, a small patch of land bordering the Mediterranean Sea and home to about 2 million Palestinians.

The United States and the European Union consider Hamas a terrorist organization. Hamas' military tactics against Israel have shifted over the years from plotting suicide bombings to amassing an arsenal of rockets of varying accuracy.

The group has long been opposed to peace talks between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the umbrella political organization that runs the West Bank with the Fatah Movement. Hamas condemned the 1993 Oslo Accords, under which the Palestinians gained a measure of governing authority over parts of the West Bank and Gaza, while the PLO formally recognized Israel.

In the current conflict, Israel’s military says Hamas has fired more than 3,000 rockets at civilian targets in Israel. The Israel Defense Forces say they have intercepted about 90% of those with Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome missile defense system.

Israel&#39;s Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021.
Israel's Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepts a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, above the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, on May 11, 2021.

Hamas, which has a political wing as well as a military one, is trying to capitalize on the disarray in Palestinian politics and to "get a leg up on Fatah," Michael Koplow of the Israel Policy Forum, wrote in an analysis. Fatah is a rival Palestinian political party operating in the West Bank and led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a hard-line leader who has aggressively promoted Jewish settlements in the West Bank and other Palestinian enclaves.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rivals pictured in Jerusalem on March 4, 2021.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rivals pictured in Jerusalem on March 4, 2021.

Critics say his policies helped set the stage for the current conflict by creating a sense of hopelessness among Palestinians who want their own independent state. One spark for the confrontation was an effort by Jewish settlers to evict Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has been unable to assemble a governing coalition after four successive elections in which the Israeli electorate declined to give his right-wing Likud party a clear majority. The Israeli leader has been scrambling to stay in power in part because he faces a corruption trial and has been seeking immunity from Israel's parliament.

Jon Alterman, director of the Middle East Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that while “everything (Netanyahu) does is politically calculated,” he does not believe the Israeli leader is using the conflict to distract from his own political problems.

But it is having that effect nonetheless: A bid from rival factions to assemble a governing majority collapsed when the violence erupted. At least one of the rival factions had planned to enter into a coalition that included, for the first time in Israel's history, an Arab Israeli political party.

Biden and the US

As vice president, Joe Biden visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 9, 2010, in Jerusalem.
As vice president, Joe Biden visited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on March 9, 2010, in Jerusalem.

The U.S. considers Israel its most important ally in the Middle East, and it sends more than $3 billion a year in security assistance to Israel.

Critics have pounded Biden for his handling of the conflict, with many saying his administration has not prioritized Israeli-Palestinian issues and missed several opportunities to intervene before it became a military confrontation.

Previous presidents, from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, have appointed high-profile envoys to try to broker a peace deal between the Israelis and Palestinians. Former President Donald Trump tasked his son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner to develop what they hoped would be a breakthrough peace proposal.

But those efforts have all failed, and some believe Biden did not want to devote precious foreign policy capital on a conflict that has frustrated even the most seasoned diplomats.

"What he wants to avoid, above all, is a fight with Israel that could prove politically costly at home," Peter Beinart, editor at large of left-leaning magazine Jewish Currents, wrote in an essay last week. Beinart noted that when the conflict erupted, the administration sent a midlevel envoy to the region to help mediate.

Biden’s national security advisers say he has been deeply engaged. On Monday, Biden expressed support for a cease-fire in a call with Netanyahu, according to a White House readout. Biden has spoken with Netanyahu several times since the violence erupted, and he spoke with Abbas over the weekend. The U.S. does not have any lines of communications with Hamas because of its status as a designated terrorist group.

Martin Indyk, a former U.S. special envoy for Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, says Biden can't solve the crisis, in part because both Hamas and Israel want to preserve the status quo.

"Both sides’ objectives in this round are strictly limited," Indyk wrote in a Foreign Affairs op-ed May 14. "Hamas hopes to enhance its standing among Palestinians; Israel hopes to reestablish its deterrence against Hamas’s attacks on its citizens. Neither side is interested in having the United States broker a two-state solution."

But he said Biden cannot ignore the conflict.

"The Biden administration will need to manage the conflict in a way that helps create a political horizon for the Palestinians," he said, which means pushing Israel to freeze Israeli settlements and pressure Abbas to reschedule planned elections.

Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations

Soon after the fighting began, the Egyptian government sent mediators to try to broker a cease-fire, and many see Cairo's role as pivotal.

"The only ones who have real leverage on Hamas right now are the Egyptians," Dennis Ross, a former U.S. diplomat who worked for years on the Middle East peace process, told CNN last week.

He noted that Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has helped broker the past four cease-fires in the region, including in 2014.

"They're in a position where they go to Hamas and they can say, 'We can use our influence with the Israelis as well, but if you're not responsive to us, don't expect us to save you from the Israelis and don't expect us to open the border,'" Ross said.

Qatar and United Nations officials also are trying to broker a truce. But the talks have faltered.

Hamas’ top leader, Ismail Haniyeh, told The Associated Press that the group has been contacted by the United Nations, Russia, Egypt and Qatar but “will not accept a solution that is not up to the sacrifices of the Palestinian people."

Netanyahu has not shown interest in a cease-fire, saying Israel hasn't yet achieved its military objectives.

"We're trying to degrade Hamas's terrorist abilities and to degrade their will to do this again," he said in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Indyk said the Egyptians and other players eventually will bring about a truce, but he offered a grim view of what would follow.

"Both sides bury their dead, clear the rubble, and go back to business as usual" while the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas prepare for the next round, he wrote. "The Biden administration’s approach so far suggests that Washington will be comfortable accepting this unhappy ending."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Hamas, Netanyahu and Biden: Key players in the Gaza conflict

Recommended Stories

  • Examining how current round of Israeli-Palestinian violence began

    Israel launched new airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. The deadly fighting in the Middle East is entering the second week. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez explains why the latest round of violence is happening.

  • Israel-Gaza live: More than 52,000 Palestinians ‘displaced by airstrikes’ as Biden shows support for ceasefire

    Follow the latest updates on the conflict

  • Indonesians protest at US Embassy over Israeli airstrikes

    Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the heavily guarded U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Tuesday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs that read “Free Palestine,” several hundred demonstrators gathered along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy. Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is not an Israeli Embassy in the country.

  • Biden "expressed his support for a ceasefire" to Israeli PM

    President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday night, their second phone call since Saturday.

  • Israeli-Palestinian fight spills over into social media

    Credit: Data: Zignal Labs; Chart: Axios VisualsAs outrage about the conflict in Gaza and misinformation about clashes between Palestinians and Israelis snowball online, social media companies face yet another test of their capacity to manage their platforms.Why it matters: Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians haven't been this high since the last round of combat in Gaza in 2014, and social media has become a much larger part of our everyday lives and media diets since then.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Images from the conflict are bringing it directly onto people's phones and screens as activism spikes and some users are finding their posts removed or their accounts frozen.Videos of Israel's "Iron Dome" air defense intercepting rockets across the sky in Gaza circulate daily.The world watched as a building housing the Associated Press and Al Jazeera in Gaza was blown up by the Israeli army, citing Hamas militants inside.Last week, a spokesman for Israel's prime minister tweeted a video purporting to show Palestinians launching rockets in a civilian area of Gaza — but the video was actually from 2018 and located elsewhere, per the New York Times.Other widely circulated posts falsely claimed that Israeli troops had invaded Gaza. Some of those were prompted by official statements on Twitter and to the media from the Israeli Defense Forces suggesting that Israel had sent troops in.Israel later said the reports were a mistake, but some Israeli press reports said were a deliberate tactical deception.By the numbers: New data from Zignal Labs provided to Axios shows social media support online for both sides spiked dramatically over the course of last week. Specifically, there's been an increase in use of the hashtags #freepalestine and #savepalestine, according to the Zignal data.What to watch: Israeli officials charge that extremists are exploiting the situation online.Last week, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Facebook and TikTok executives that extremists were spreading disinformation about the conflict and urged them to take action to prevent violence.The other side: Pro-Palestinian activists have cited many instances of their content being taken down by Facebook and Instagram.Because Hamas, which governs Gaza, is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S. State Department, some social platforms' rules — notably, Facebook's — bar posts by the group.The big picture: The social media battlefield has become an inevitable adjunct to every international conflict.The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was a prime example late last year, with unverified or outdated videos spreading rapidly online.Between the lines: This newest round of conflict between Palestinians and Israelis pushes social media companies onto treacherous terrain in two different ways.The bright line against terrorist groups gives content moderators an easy-to-apply reference point against Hamas, but for many supporters the wider Palestinian cause is a human rights issue.Meanwhile, angry debate over Israel's role can sometimes slide into broader slurs against Jewish people, which are forbidden by social media policies against hate speech.Our thought bubble: This bitter conflict is decades old, and long before there was a Facebook or a Twitter, people on both sides had trouble keeping arguments about it from getting out of hand.Efforts to police misinformation and keep discourse civil online are most at risk when the two sides of a conflict see entirely different facts and harbor generations-old hostility.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • The Biden administration is gearing up to sell $735 million of smart bombs to Israel, as conflict rages on with Gaza

    Progressive Democrats have been pressuring Biden to call for a cease-fire, and are unhappy with the arms sale as deaths mount in Gaza and Israel.

  • Car crashes down, but fatality rates up: Covid-19's paradoxical impact on road safety

    There were fewer road accidents as people stayed at home during the pandemic, but emerging evidence from some countries suggests the accidents which did happen were more deadly as the cars were travelling faster, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Speed has a major impact on the deadliness of car accidents: estimates suggest that for every additional 1km per hour in speed, there is a 4-5 per cent increase in fatal crashes. For pedestrians, there is a 99 per cent likelihood of surviving a vehicle hitting them at 30km/h (20 miles per hour), but that falls to 80 per cent when the speed rises to 50 km/h (31mph). Launching a campaign for more streets where people live, walk and play to have a 30km/h (20mph) speed limit, as part of efforts to "build back better" post-pandemic, the WHO said the evidence suggested that road deaths had remained at a higher level than expected considering the decline in traffic volumes during lockdowns. "Due to lockdowns, and people working from home, mobility decreased in the pandemic. This has led to fewer road crashes," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, at the beginning of UN Road Safety Week (17-23 May). "Overall, however, because people often drive at higher speeds when there is less traffic, the number of deaths did not decrease...to the same degree." The figures come largely from high-income countries, but around 90 per cent of the 1.35 million people killed on the roads annually are in low and middle-income countries. However, Nhan Tran, head of safety and mobility at the WHO, told The Telegraph that things were probably similar in places where there was little data. "We're not able to ascertain the extent to which this has happened [in countries with less data], but we suspect it is definitely happening," he said.

  • Israel unleashes more airstrikes on Gaza Strip, after deadliest single attack so far

    Israeli warplanes continued to bombard the neighboring Gaza Strip on Monday, a day after carrying out the deadliest single attack there in the latest outbreak of violence between Israel's military and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group ruling the blockaded territory. The Palestinian Ministry of Health said at least 42 people in Gaza City were killed by Israeli airstrikes early Sunday. Medical doctors were among the dead, according to the health ministry, which called on the international community to protect the already fragile health system in the Gaza Strip.

  • Palestinian policy analyst on situation in Gaza

    Israeli officials say they destroyed Hamas tunnels and homes of militant commanders in the latest airstrikes in Gaza. The Gaza Health Ministry says least 200 Palestinians have died since the conflict erupted last week, and 8 Israelis have been killed in Hamas rocket attacks. Yara Hawari, senior policy analyst for Al-Shabaka, a Palestinian think-tank, joins CBSN to discuss the situation.

  • Israel Rules Out An Immediate Cease-fire With the Palestinians

    Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is running up against mounting diplomatic pressure and calls for a cease-fire to stem the rising number of civilian casualties.

  • No sign of Israel and Hamas ending rocket attacks as conflict enters second week

    Dozens of Palestinian civilians are dead as the Israeli military continues to launch attacks on Hamas forces in Gaza. Meanwhile, nearly 200 rockets were launched from Gaza on Monday. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports from East Jerusalem, and CBS News reporter Haley Ott spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the latest from Tel Aviv.

  • Israeli Officials Dispute Death Toll in Gaza Amid Onslaught

    Anas Baba/GettyTEL AVIV, Israel—The Gaza Strip and Israel entered their second week of hostilities Monday with a surging death toll, primarily on the Palestinian side. International efforts to bring an end to the deadliest round of fighting in the region for years have so far failed to take hold, with Israel continuing to hammer Gaza with airstrikes and militant groups continuing to fire barrages of rockets into Israel.According to Gazan health authorities, 200 Palestinians have so far been killed, including 59 children and 35 women. Ten Israelis have been killed, according to local authorities, including 2 children and one soldier.Israeli military officials disputed the casualty count coming out of Gaza, stating conservatively that 130 enemy combatants had so far been killed.“The Health Ministry is told not to report male military-age fatalities,” an Israeli officer told The Daily Beast. “Military casualties are obfuscated, while civilian casualties are inflated.”Netanyahu Vows to Keep Bombing ‘Full Force’ After Horror Day for PalestiniansThe Daily Beast could not independently verify either Palestinian or Israeli claims regarding the death count inside Gaza, and no evidence has yet been provided by the Israeli military to suggest an exaggerated toll.The Israeli military did not deny that civilians had been killed in its operations, especially overnight during strikes on an extensive Hamas underground tunnel system—referred to by Israel as the Gaza “metro”—that reportedly killed 42 people as adjacent buildings collapsed.“The buildings were not the target, and we didn’t assess they were going to collapse,” the Israeli officer said, expressing regret. “We try our best…to minimize collateral damage…we’ll adjust in future.”Hostilities erupted last Monday amidst weeks of tensions around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa Mosque, Islam’s third holiest site, as well as a pending Israeli court decision that may have evicted several Palestinian families from their homes in a nearby neighborhood. Hamas subsequently fired a barrage of rockets at the contested holy city, setting off reprisal Israel airstrikes in Gaza and the current cycle of violence.The rising civilian death toll inside Gaza has drawn international condemnation towards Israel, including from significant parts of the Democratic party, and increased efforts—primarily on the part of the U.S. and Egypt—to broker a ceasefire between the two sides.A senior U.S. diplomat is in the region for talks with Israeli officials, yet the Biden administration, while calling for the fighting to end, has not demanded an immediate cessation from Israel.“Israel has the right to defend itself. There is no equivalence between a terrorist group indiscriminately firing rockets at civilians and a country defending its people from those attacks,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Monday. “But Israel as a democracy has an extra burden to do everything possible to avoid civilian casualties even as it defends itself.”Later on Monday, the U.S. again blocked a UN Security Council resolution criticizing Israel for the hostilities.Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made clear over the weekend that the military operation would continue “with full force,” he said Sunday—until Hamas capabilities were degraded and long-term deterrence against the group was restored.In service of these aims, Israel said it was targeting militant operatives (including senior commanders and their homes), rocket production facilities, command and control centers (controversially including multi-story buildings), and, new to this round of fighting, the Gaza “metro” system: hundreds of kilometers of reinforced concrete tunnels built underneath the coastal enclave meant to move around fighters, store weapons, and attack Israeli forces during any ground incursion.After three intense rounds of bombardment in recent days, the Israeli military assessed that one hundred kilometers of the system had been destroyed—with more in the offing.“Hamas miscalculated...best I can assess, Gaza has never felt this kind of force before,” Israeli military chief of staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said Sunday.For their part, Hamas and its allies have fired over three thousand rockets at Israel in eight days, including barrages of hundreds, a rate of fire previously unseen. For comparison, during the last Israel-Gaza war, in 2014, militant groups fired 4800 rockets and mortars at Israel—in two months. Over the past week Hamas has been able to target Tel Aviv and its environs with regularity, on a scale never before witnessed.Violent Jerusalem Clashes Just the Start of Bloody Days to Come“Firing on Tel Aviv is like drinking water,” Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida said last week, later boasting that the group could keep firing on Israel’s economic capital for the next six months. The group scored a major psychological victory this past Saturday night when it announced that it was “lifting the curfew” over Tel Aviv for two hours and would hold its fire; but after midnight, it added, the city should prepare for incoming attacks.True to its word, sirens rang out in Tel Aviv nine minutes after midnight, followed by the familiar thuds and louder booms of the Iron Dome aerial defense system indicating rockets had been intercepted in the skies above.Southern Israeli towns and cities have borne the brunt of the rocket and mortar fire coming from Hamas. At the height of the bombardment last week, sirens rang out every ten minutes in the region. A large proportion of the population has simply left for safer areas farther north. Schools have been closed for a week across half the country, much incoming commercial air traffic has been canceled, and natural gas platforms sitting in the Mediterranean have also needed to be defended due to the threat of rocket fire.The only sliver of good news, perhaps, is that the intercommunal violence that erupted inside Israel last week—between Arab and Jewish citizens of the state—has seemingly been contained. The last two nights have seen a major reduction in the rioting, vandalism and attempted lynches by both Arab-Israeli youths and gangs of far-right Jewish vigilantes.A massive police operation of fifteen thousand officers, and now including Israel’s internal security agency, Shin Bet, has so far succeeded in tamping down what even Netanyahu termed “anarchy” on the streets. Nearly a thousand arrests have been made, although both Jewish and Arab communal leaders worry that the long-term damage will take years to repair.Arab-Israeli parliamentarian Mansour Abbas, during a tour of the hard-hit city of Lod on Sunday, condemned the burning of both synagogues and mosques during the unrest.“The red line is violence of any kind,” he said. “We must look forward and start rebuilding our holy sites and our relations.”A major test is upcoming on Tuesday, with a planned general strike in both the Arab-Israeli community and adjacent Palestinian cities in the West Bank. Schools, businesses, and government offices will be shuttered, leading to fears of clashes with Israeli security forces. Eleven Palestinians were killed in just such violence across the West Bank last Friday, leading to fears it would, like Gaza, explode.How Bibi Empowered the Supremacist Movement Fueling This ConflictYet follow-on protests over the weekend only attracted several thousand Palestinian demonstrators across some two dozen flash points in the West Bank. An Israeli security official told The Daily Beast that, despite its harsh condemnations of Israel, the Palestinian Authority – which governs parts of the West Bank—had so far not actively joined the fray.With the death count rising in Gaza and scenes of devastation beamed across the world, it’s an open question how long the PA can hold such a line – to say nothing of Israel.Public figures from John Oliver to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasia-Ortez have blasted the Israeli operation in Gaza; mass demonstrations have taken place in various European capitals; and condemnations have even been issued by friendly Arab regimes in the Middle East.Major General Eliezer Toledano, the Israeli officer actually running the operation, told Israel’s Channel 12 on Sunday that “we’re in the middle of the campaign…the longer we [the military] are given, the better our achievements will be.”Most analysts in Israel believe it may be a matter of days until international patience, including that of the Biden administration, is exhausted—and the fighting brought to a close later this week. False comfort for all those caught in the crossfire until then.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Israeli Airstrikes Displace Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza

    More than 38,000 Palestinians have fled their homes since fighting erupted between Israel and Hamas, crowding shelters and straining health services as the Covid-19 pandemic remains a serious concern.

  • VIDEO: 60 children, mostly Palestinian, have been killed as conflict between Israel and Hamas enters second week

    A 6-year-old Gazan girl survived an Israeli airstrike after being trapped under rubble for hours. But others were not so lucky — 58 children have died in Gaza and 2 in Israel as tensions reach a boiling point.

  • Biden’s timid Gaza intervention won’t count for much but US reaction against Israel has changed significantly

    A generation of progressive Democrat politicians focus on the rights of Palestinians, distancing themselves from the US president, writes Patrick Cockburn

  • Israel's 'shocking disregard' for Palestinian civilians may be a war crime, human rights group says

    Amnesty International said it had documented four attacks on residential homes that killed innocent Palestinians.

  • Germany opens antitrust probe into Amazon with tougher law

    Germany's competition authority said Tuesday it had opened an inquiry into online retail giant Amazon over potential "anti-competitive practices", using a new law giving regulators more power to rein in big tech companies.

  • A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas must allow both sides to claim a win

    US President Joe Biden’s call for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants appeared to go unheeded on Tuesday as the Israeli military said it would continue striking Gaza. As international calls for a truce grow, analysts say the key to a ceasefire lies in finding a formula that enables both Israel and Hamas – the militant group that controls Gaza – to claim victory. After a week of fighting –which has now far killed 213 Palestinians in Gaza and 12 people in Israel – President Biden “expressed support for a ceasefire” during his second phone call with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in three days on Monday. Mr Biden “encouraged Israel to make every effort to ensure the protection of innocent civilians”, the White House said in a carefully worded statement on Monday evening, that came after Democrats pressured the president to respond more forcefully after he expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defence on Saturday.

  • Chris Watts is an ‘outcast’ in prison after brutal murder of his wife and young kids

    ‘He's an outcast, even among criminals’, says regular contact of convicted murderer

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel